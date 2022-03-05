Ukraine again criticizes NATO's no-fly zone refusal as Russian forces seize nuclear plants

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has again criticized NATO for refusing to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"The arguments about murders, targeted bombing and rocket attacks on residential buildings, hospitals, maternity hospitals and kindergartens, and the destruction of one of the European nations are not sufficient in 21st century. Fine," Reznikov said in a video message released Saturday.

Reznikov said that both Chernobyl, the site of one of the world's worst nuclear accidents, and Ukraine's largest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia are under Russian control. Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia earlier, damaging one of its reactors.

"All of those, who are now blocking the closure of the sky over Ukraine, should recall April 1986," he said, referring to the Chernobyl disaster.

He added that targeting the Zaporizhzhia plant was no accident.

"These are purposeful actions. Russia has committed an act of nuclear terrorism. We were miraculously lucky, as the fire was liquidated. But tomorrow may not be so lucky."

The US and International Atomic Energy Agency have said there are no signs of elevated radiation levels at the Zaporizhzia plant, which fell to Russian forces Thursday night.

US officials have said that Russian forces are advancing towards another Ukrainian nuclear power complex.

Reznikov urged Western governments: "Listen to your people. Yesterday's Reuters/Ipsos poll made it clear that the outrage over Russia's invasion of Ukraine is growing. About 74 percent of Americans, including the vast majority of Republicans and Democrats, said the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies should introduce a no-fly zone in Ukraine, the poll said."

NATO and the United States have repeatedly turned down demands for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite repeated pleas by President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials since the Russian invasion began.

