Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Laura Smith-Spark, Angela Dewan, Adrienne Vogt and Joe Ruiz, CNN

Updated 10:59 a.m. ET, March 5, 2022
1 hr 44 min ago

See where the Ukrainian government alleges Russian shelling violates agreement on two evacuation corridors 

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

A Ukrainian minister has accused Russian forces of shelling the city of Volnovakha in the eastern Donetsk region, where an evacuation corridor was due to allow civilians to escape fighting on Saturday.

"At 11:45 the Russian Federation began shelling the city of Volnovakha with heavy weapons," said Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, in a video posted on Facebook. "As you know, we had a preliminary agreement that from 9:00 we will create two humanitarian corridors -- Volnovakha and Mariupol."

Russia violated agreements even with the mediation of the Red Cross, [and] failed to fulfill its commitments and shelled the city of Volnovakha."

Vereshchuk said that fighting was also preventing the second corridor from the besieged city of Mariupol from operating.

"There is fighting taking place in the direction of Mariupol-Zaporizhzhia, near Pology-Orikhove, which prevents the movement of the column from Mariupol to Zaporozhzhia," she said.

"We call on the Russian side to end the shelling, return the ceasefire and allow columns of the humanitarian corridor to form so that children, women and the elderly can leave the settlements.

"We also appeal to the Russian Federation to provide the opportunity to send humanitarian aid from the city of Dnipro and the city of Zaporizhzhia, especially those ones consisting of medicines and food.”

2 hr 26 min ago

Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home

From CNN’s Nimi Princewill and Stephanie Busari

More than 400 Nigerian citizens fleeing the war in Ukraine have returned home after being evacuated by the government, according to the West African country’s Diaspora Commission.

The first batch of returnees arrived in the capital Abuja early Friday from Romania, according to the government agency Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The second batch of evacuees arrived from Poland later Friday while the third batch landed in Abuja close to midnight Friday in a chartered flight from Hungary, NIDCOM said in a series of tweets.

NIDCOM stated Saturday that another flight provided by the Nigerian government had arrived in the Hungarian capital Budapest to evacuate more Nigerians.

Hundreds of international students, many of them Nigerians, remain trapped in their hostels in Sumy, in northeast Ukraine, surrounded by Russian troops and amid explosions and gunfire.

Nigeria's foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama told CNN on Thursday that his office was aware of the plight of the stranded students, and that arrangements were being made for their evacuation.

'Help us, we're stranded': International students say they're trapped in northeast Ukraine
3 hr 30 min ago

Haas F1 team terminates contracts with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin during F1 Testing on February 23, in Barcelona, Spain.
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin during F1 Testing on February 23, in Barcelona, Spain. (Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The Haas Formula One team has terminated the contract of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and its title sponsor, Russian chemical giant Uralkali, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the team announced on Saturday.

"Haas F1 Team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin," the team said in a statement. "As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

A replacement driver is expected to be named next week.

On Tuesday, the FIA said that Russian and Belarusian drivers could continue to race, but only under a neutral “FIA flag” and without displaying any Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colors or flags on their uniform, equipment and car "until further notice." This ruling also extends to individual competitors and officials.

Mazepin tweeted that he was "very disappointed" that his contract had been terminated.

While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was followed in this unilateral step," he said.

"To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we can all be together again in better times. I will have more to say in the coming days."

CNN has reached out to the Haas team for comment.

Formula One terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter on Thursday, meaning Russia will no longer have a future race.

The 2022 Formula One season starts on March 20 in Bahrain.

3 hr 57 min ago

Mariupol officials tell residents to return to shelters, as negotiations with Russia on evacuation corridor continue

From Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Mariupol City Council has asked residents seeking to flee the fighting to return to shelters, as negotiations with Russia to ensure an evacuation corridor continue, a statement said.

“We ask all Mariupol residents to leave and to go the shelters. More information about the evacuation to come soon. At the moment, negotiations with the Russian Federation to establish a ceasefire regime and ensure a safe humanitarian corridor are underway.”

“The police will also inform the city residents with the help of loudspeakers,” the statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia's military announced it would pause its bombardment of the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow civilians to flee.

3 hr 55 min ago

UK urges its nationals to consider leaving Russia

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

The United Kingdom has urged its nationals to consider leaving Russia if it is not essential they remain in the country.

"If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes," the UK Foreign Office said Saturday in its updated travel advice.

On Monday, the UK Foreign Office advised its citizens against all travel to Russia due to a lack of available flight options and increased economic volatility.

4 hr 15 min ago

Ukrainian authorities postpone civilian evacuations from Mariupol, accusing Russia of breaching agreed pause in hostilities

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv

Ukrainian authorities have put plans to evacuate civilians from the Mariupol region on hold, citing Russian violations of an agreed pause in hostilities.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, tweeted at 12:45 p.m. local time (5:45 a.m. ET) on his Twitter account "EVACUATION OF PEACEFUL POPULATION FROM MARIUPOL POSTPONED!"

Due to the fact that the Russians do not observe the regime of silence and continue shelling of Mariupol and its environs, for security reasons, the evacuation of the population has been postponed," he said.

A short time earlier, Iryna Vereshchuk, the Ukrainian Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, said that Russian forces appeared to be making use of the halt in fighting that was agreed in order to allow the evacuation of civilians to move their own troops forward.

"Our military report that in the area of ​​the declared route [of the evacuation corridor] Russian troops are using the ceasefire and moving forward," Vereshchuk said.

"I would like to address the Russian authorities and say the following: We have agreed about ceasefire through the Red Cross, using international conventions. There should be no advance of Russian troops. We use this channel to evacuate civilians -- women, children, and also to deliver humanitarian goods to those who stayed -- medicine and food.

"Therefore, I once again appeal to the Russian authorities to stop the advance of their troops, if this is happening -- we are currently verifying this information -- and to allow the evacuation of people.

"The whole world is watching this. I sincerely hope that such a first step, which I hope will end positively and people will get shelter, but not sit for weeks under the rubble, in basements without water, without communication and without food, will continue."

4 hr 36 min ago

Ukraine again criticizes NATO's no-fly zone refusal as Russian forces seize nuclear plants

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has again criticized NATO for refusing to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"The arguments about murders, targeted bombing and rocket attacks on residential buildings, hospitals, maternity hospitals and kindergartens, and the destruction of one of the European nations are not sufficient in 21st century. Fine," Reznikov said in a video message released Saturday.

Reznikov said that both Chernobyl, the site of one of the world's worst nuclear accidents, and Ukraine's largest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia are under Russian control. Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia earlier, damaging one of its reactors.

"All of those, who are now blocking the closure of the sky over Ukraine, should recall April 1986," he said, referring to the Chernobyl disaster.

He added that targeting the Zaporizhzhia plant was no accident.

"These are purposeful actions. Russia has committed an act of nuclear terrorism. We were miraculously lucky, as the fire was liquidated. But tomorrow may not be so lucky."

The US and International Atomic Energy Agency have said there are no signs of elevated radiation levels at the Zaporizhzia plant, which fell to Russian forces Thursday night.

US officials have said that Russian forces are advancing towards another Ukrainian nuclear power complex. 

Reznikov urged Western governments: "Listen to your people. Yesterday's Reuters/Ipsos poll made it clear that the outrage over Russia's invasion of Ukraine is growing. About 74 percent of Americans, including the vast majority of Republicans and Democrats, said the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies should introduce a no-fly zone in Ukraine, the poll said."

NATO and the United States have repeatedly turned down demands for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite repeated pleas by President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials since the Russian invasion began.

4 hr 58 min ago

Russian forces "are bombing critical infrastructure," Ukraine's defense chief says

From CNN's Radina Gigova in Atlanta

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. (Government Handout)

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Saturday that Russian forces have "advanced in some directions" but that Ukrainian defenders are "countering and ousting the occupiers."

"Obviously, the enemy has advanced in some directions, however, it controls only small areas. Our defenders are severely countering and ousting the occupiers," he said in a statement, adding that because of the "slow-down of the offensive pace and resistance of the Ukrainians, Russia is changing tactics."

"As of today, the Ukrainian sky is the most vulnerable," he said. "The aggressor uses its aerial and missile potential comprehensively and actively. All types of aviation are bombing our cities, towns and civilian infrastructure, including critical infrastructure and dangerous infrastructure, among them -- nuclear and hydro power plants."

Reznikov said Russian forces were targeting residential apartment buildings, schools, kindergartens and hospitals. "The enemy is destroying churches and cathedrals. It is shelling railway stations with thousands of evacuating women and children," he said.

"These are the tactics of frightened jackals," he said. "I am confident that the enemy will pay for every life and for every tear."

Reznikov said Mariupol, Volnovakha, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolayiv and Kherson are among the cities where currently the situation is "most complex," adding: "We really hope that the humanitarian corridor will work and we will be able to evacuate civilians."

Reznikov said the main efforts of the Russian forces continue to be focused on the encirclement of Kyiv and suppressing resistance in cities and towns. 

Some context: Russia routinely denies causing civilian casualties in Ukraine. International media and observers have extensively documented civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

5 hr 20 min ago

Rescuers race to evacuate people from Volnovakha

From CNN's Ivana Kottasova in Kyiv

Volunteers and emergency services are working at breakneck speed as they try to evacuate people from the besieged city of Volnovakha, after the Russian Ministry of Defense announced it would pause its bombardment there, as well as Mariupol, which are both in southeastern Ukraine.

“We’ve heard from my friend who lives there that there are so many people inside, under the buildings actually, under the destroyed buildings,” Denys Tsutsayev, one of the volunteers gathering information on the region, told CNN.

"There are problems with water, power. There are so many people without any heating and anything who were in Volnovakha for all these days," said Tsutsayev.

"There is a very bad connection in the area, so it's difficult to reach people.”

CNN received an account from Marina Gasanova, a resident of a village near Volnovakha, whose husband has been trying to evacuate people from the city in recent days.

Earlier this week, she wrote:

"The situation in the city is very scary. There is almost nothing left in the city, something comes in every minute from all sides, it is not clear what … and it is not clear from where it comes. Scary, crazy!"

"My husband said: ‘I drive in, there is a car standing there, I come back and forth, take people out, when I come again, the car is already on fire.' There, every minute, every second, everyone is shooting. From all sides. It's just impossible! There are corpses lying around, torn-off arms, torn-off legs."