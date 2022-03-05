Russian military will stop firing and allow civilians to flee Mariupol and Volnovakha

As the war in Ukraine drags into its second week, a Western intelligence official has warned Russia could be looking to "bombard cities into submission," potentially leading to high numbers of civilian casualties. Here's the latest:

Alarm at nuclear plant: The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Friday, where a top UN official called for cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog and for safe passage in Ukraine.

This comes after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, caused by Russian shelling sparking fears of a potential nuclear incident. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, despite being initially blocked by Russian troops. And radiation levels appear normal, Ukrainian and US officials say. Operations are now continuing at the plant, but it was "occupied" by Russian forces early Friday, said Ukrainian authorities.

Tensions at the UN: At the emergency meeting, the Russian ambassador to the UN claimed there were “lies about how Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”

The Ukrainian ambassador pushed back, calling his Russian counterpart "a liar," and said the plant sustained damage.

The US ambassador to the UN said the world had “narrowly averted” nuclear catastrophe on Friday, but warned that Russian troops are approaching Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility.

Airspace dispute: Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's pleas for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, US Secretary of State Blinken and NATO's chief Stoltenberg turned down the request.

They warned that the only way to implement a no-fly zone would be to "send NATO planes into Ukrainian airspace and to shoot down Russian planes, and that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe."

Zelensky condemned NATO's decision, saying it gave Russia the “green light” for further attacks of Ukrainian towns.

Military attacks on civilian areas: Videos show the extent of destruction in key Ukrainian cities after Russian military strikes. An apartment complex was hit in the northern city of Chernihiv, with walls blown apart and rubble everywhere.

Russian troops continue laying siege to Mariupol, a strategically important city on the southern coast, and Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city in the northeast. A standoff is ongoing in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Rising toll: The war has killed at least 331 civilians, the UN estimates, though the real toll could be far higher. More than 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24, with more than half entering Poland.