'Take people with you,' pleads official as evacuations from two cities expected to begin

The evacuation of civilians from the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha is expected to begin at 11 a.m. local (4 a.m. ET) but "we are currently working on the details," the head of the Ukrainian government Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kirilenko, said on his official Twitter account.
Russian officials said the country would pause its bombardment in the cities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time (2 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET) Saturday,
Kirilenko said that "it will be possible to leave by personal transport" during the pause, adding "a huge request to all drivers leaving the city to facilitate the evacuation of civilians."
"Take people with you, fill the transport as much as possible. It is STRICTLY FORBIDDEN to deviate from the route of the humanitarian corridor. There will be several stages of evacuation over several days so that all those wishing to leave can do so," he said.
"Therefore, I ask everyone to trust only the OFFICIAL information posted on this official page or the information that provides a direct link to it," he said. "This is a matter of human safety! As soon as new information appears, I will notify you immediately."