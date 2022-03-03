New satellite images show destruction wreaked by Russian strikes in areas north of Kyiv

A bridge across the Stryzhen River appears to have been destroyed. (Maxar Technologies)

New satellite images of areas in Ukraine hit by Russian military strikes show the extent of the damage in the first five days of the invasion.

The images were captured on February 28 by Maxar Technologies. Since then, dense cloud cover has prevented most satellites from observing anything on the ground across the country.

Homes on fire in the village of Rivnopillya. (Maxar Technologies)

The images show homes on fire in the village of Rivnopillya in the Chernhiv region, roughly 80 kilometers (about 50 miles) north of the capital, Kyiv. Dozens of impact craters can be seen dotting the fields surrounding the village.

In Chernihiv, a bridge across the Stryzhen River appears to have been destroyed, while residential buildings and a factory nearby seem to have sustained damage. A Russian military convoy was also seen on a nearby roadway.

Burned remains of Russian military vehicles in a residential area in Bucha. (Maxar Technologies)

The satellite images also show the burned remains of Russian military vehicles in a residential area in Bucha, a town outside of Kyiv. On Sunday, Ukrainian officials claimed they had thwarted the advance of a Russian column in Bucha.

A large impact crater is seen in Sukachi. (Maxar Technologies)

In Sukachi, a small town 70 kilometers (about 43.5 miles) northwest of Kyiv, a large impact crater is seen in the middle of a roadway, with houses nearby appearing significantly damaged.

A line of people is seen outside a grocery store in Kyiv. (Maxar Technologies)

The images also captured scenes of daily life amid the war in both Chernihiv and Kyiv, with dozens of people lining up outside supermarkets.