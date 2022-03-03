US still believes Russian military convoy outside Kyiv is "stalled," senior US defense official says

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show the convoy on February 28 (Maxar Technologies)

The US still believes a large Russian military convoy headed toward Kyiv is “stalled,” a senior US defense official told reporters on Thursday.

The official said the US has “no reason to doubt Ukrainian claims” that they have “contributed” to the convoy being stalled by attacking it, the official said.

“We still assess that the convoy that everybody’s been focused on is stalled. We have no reason to doubt Ukrainian claims that they have, that they have contributed to it being stalled by attacking it,” the official said.

More background: For days, residents of Kyiv had been bracing themselves for a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian tanks, armored vehicles and towed artillery to arrive for an assault on the Ukrainian capital.

On Thursday, the UK's defense ministry said the convoy appears to have stalled some 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) outside Kyiv and has made "little discernible progress" over the past three days, citing intelligence.

CNN's Luke McGee contributed reporting to this post.