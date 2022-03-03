One week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, here's what you need to know

Shalanda Young, acting Office of Management and Budget director, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on February 1. (Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The White House has asked lawmakers to approve $10 billion in lethal and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as part of a $32.5 billion emergency funding request sent to Capitol Hill as Russia continues its advance on Ukraine.

The request follows weeks of discussions between White House officials and lawmaker about the shape of any potential emergency request, which was expected to focus heavily on Covid-19 needs. But the escalating Russian invasion has dramatically increased the size of the request for Ukraine specifically.

Lawmakers are in the midst of negotiations over a long-term funding deal and face a March 11 deadline to reach an agreement.

The Ukraine funds are expected to be attached to any final deal, but the process remains fluid.

“This request identifies an immediate need for $10.0 billion in additional humanitarian, security, and economic assistance for Ukraine and Central European partners due to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked invasion,” the formal request sent Wednesday from acting Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young to Congressional leadership says.

Young suggested the initial $10 billion request for Ukraine would address “immediate needs” and more funding could be needed.

“Given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine, I anticipate that additional needs may arise over time. This funding request is based on the Administration’s best information on resource requirements at this time, and we will remain in touch with the Congress in the coming weeks and months as we assess resource requirements beyond these immediate needs,” she said.

More on the funding request: The detailed request provides $4.8 billion to the Department of Defense, including $1.8 billion for support in the region as US military units support the US European Command and NATO Response Force, $1.3 billion for cybersecurity and other defense support, and $1.8 billion for replenishment of DOD stocks. It also calls for $5 billion for the Department of State and US Agency for International Development (USAID), including $2.8 billion in humanitarian assistance like food and other support, $500 million in military assistance through the Foreign Military Financing program, and $1.8 billion in economic assistance to help “support continuity of government and the resilience of the Ukrainian people, as well as emergent needs in the region.”

The request also provides $21 million for the Department of Commerce to bolster export controls, $30 million for the Department of Energy to provide “technical assistance for electric grid integration,” $59 million for the Department of Justice to support a newly-announced Task Force KleptoCapture to enforce sanctions on Russia and other funding for the Multinational Task Force, and $91 million for the Department of Treasury for sanctions support and IRS criminal investigations, among other expenditures.