One week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, here's what you need to know

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv, seven days after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Here are today's latest developments:
- Russia squeezes the south: Russian forces are battling to take control of strategic cities in southern Ukraine, after days of intense fighting.
- Mariupol under siege: Mayor Vadym Boichenko said the Russian military is creating a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the port city.
- Battle for Kherson: The mayor of the southern city of Kherson indicated it had fallen on Wednesday, saying Ukrainian forces had left. However the situation remains unclear, according to British military intelligence.
- Wave of refugees: More than one million people have left Ukraine in just a week, according to the UN. You can learn how to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine here.
- Expected talks: A second round of talks are set to take place in Belarus on Thursday between Russian and Ukrainian delegations. The first round on Monday lasted five hours and ended without a breakthrough.
- Moscow changes tactics: Russian troops are engaging in more direct attacks on Ukrainian cities after attempts to encircle targets such as Kyiv were frustrated, said a NATO official.
- Shelling in Kharkiv: In northeast of Ukraine, 34 civilians were killed by Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours, emergency services announced this morning.
- Russian isolation deepens: Sanctions and asset seizures continue to be announced, while Formula One has terminated its deal for the Russian Grand Prix.
- China denies alleged request: China has dismissed a Western intelligence report alleging that Chinese officials asked Russia to delay its invasion until after the Beijing Winter Olympics had finished.