Kherson resident tells CNN that people are struggling to get food and medicine 

From CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh in the Odessa region and Tim Lister in Kyiv

A resident from the Ukrainian city of Kherson told Thursday that there had been chaos and panic in the city as residents tried to get basic necessities amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

According to the local resident, the town is suffering a severe lack of food and medicine — particularly insulin — with pharmacies being looted.

The local resident also claimed that there had been a significant amount of looting by Russian troops, and said that Russian soldiers had been seen arresting men.

Kherson’s Mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev said Wednesday in a statement shared on his Facebook page that the Ukrainian military is no longer in the city and that its inhabitants must now carry out the instructions of “armed people who came to the city’s administration” – indicating that the city has now fallen under Russian control.

British military intelligence released early Thursday noted that “some Russian forces have entered the city of Kherson,” but cautioned that the military situation on the ground “remains unclear.”

In a statement on Thursday, Hennadii Lahuta, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, said Russian forces have “completely occupied” the regional state administration building.

“We have not given up our responsibilities. The regional operational headquarters, which I lead, continues its work and addresses issues to help residents of the region. We are waiting for humanitarian aid,” Lahuta added.

Speaking to CNN, the Kherson resident said some locals had approached Russian soldiers in the city, who told them that they were from the Russian city of Voronezh and doubted they would leave the city alive.