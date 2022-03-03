World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Jack Guy and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 8:10 a.m. ET, March 3, 2022
49 min ago

Kherson resident tells CNN that people are struggling to get food and medicine 

From CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh in the Odessa region and Tim Lister in Kyiv 

A resident from the Ukrainian city of Kherson told Thursday that there had been chaos and panic in the city as residents tried to get basic necessities amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. 

According to the local resident, the town is suffering a severe lack of food and medicine — particularly insulin — with pharmacies being looted. 

The local resident also claimed that there had been a significant amount of looting by Russian troops, and said that Russian soldiers had been seen arresting men. 

Kherson’s Mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev said Wednesday in a statement shared on his Facebook page that the Ukrainian military is no longer in the city and that its inhabitants must now carry out the instructions of “armed people who came to the city’s administration” – indicating that the city has now fallen under Russian control.  

British military intelligence released early Thursday noted that “some Russian forces have entered the city of Kherson,” but cautioned that the military situation on the ground “remains unclear.” 

In a statement on Thursday, Hennadii Lahuta, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, said Russian forces have “completely occupied” the regional state administration building. 

“We have not given up our responsibilities. The regional operational headquarters, which I lead, continues its work and addresses issues to help residents of the region. We are waiting for humanitarian aid,” Lahuta added.  

Speaking to CNN, the Kherson resident said some locals had approached Russian soldiers in the city, who told them that they were from the Russian city of Voronezh and doubted they would leave the city alive. 

38 min ago

Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarussian officials over invasion of Ukraine

From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo 

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, speaks during a press conference on March 3, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Getty Images)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the country will sanction Russian oligarchs and Belarusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

In a press conference Thursday, Kishida said Japan would freeze oligarchs' assets, following Sunday's decision to suspend the financial assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other key government officials. 

Japan will also ban financial transactions with seven major Russian banks, in addition to restricting transactions with the Russian Central Bank and tightening controls on exports of internationally controlled items and semiconductors.  

"We, along with Western countries, have taken the necessary domestic measures today to isolate Russia from the international financial system and the global economy," Kishida told reporters Thursday. 

Japan will also impose sanctions on Belarus, including President Lukashenko and high-ranking officials, for the country's support of Russia's military aggression, Kishida announced, condemning Belarus for allowing Russian troops to enter Ukraine through its territory.

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have already levied sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities for the country's involvement in Russia's aggression.

1 hr ago

Mayor of Mariupol speaks of "humanitarian catastrophe" amid intense bombardment

From CNN's Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych

The mayor of the besieged city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, Vadym Boichenko, says the Russian military are creating a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the city.

In a post on his Telegram account Thursday, the mayor said:

"They are blocking the supply and repair of electricity, water and heat. They have also damaged the railways. They have destroyed bridges and smashed trains so that we can't evacuate women, children and the elderly out of Mariupol."

Russia is stopping food supplies, "blocking us like in former Leningrad [in the Second World War], deliberately destroying the city's critical life-support infrastructure for seven days," said the mayor, who added that the city had no light, water or heat. 

"We are working with international institutions to create a ‘green corridor’ for the humanitarian mission. We are working to ensure ceasefire to restore electricity," said Boichenko.

“We are being destroyed as a nation. This is the genocide of the Ukrainian people. These hypocrites came to ‘save’ Russian-speaking citizens of Mariupol and the region," continued the mayor. "But they arranged the extermination of Ukrainians -- Mariupol residents of Russian, Ukrainian, Greek and other origins."

1 hr 2 min ago

President Zelensky says first wave of foreign fighters has arrived to assist Ukraine

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac

The first foreign fighters have arrived in Ukraine to help defend the country against the Russian invasion, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Ukraine is already greeting foreign volunteers. (The) first 16,000 are already on their way to protect freedom and life for us, and for all,” he said in a video address posted on Facebook Thursday.

The Ukrainian government has called for people around the world to join the fight against Russia.

But governments such as the US and UK have instructed citizens otherwise, while sending help in the form of weapons, aid and sanctions. Zelensky did not specify where the fighters have come from. 

He also praised allies for sending weaponry to Ukraine, saying it receives new “ammunition daily from our partners, from true friends. Every day we have more and more powerful weapons.”

Zelensky announced a plan to rebuild the country after the war, saying a program has been set up to assist Ukrainians who have lost jobs and promised that all pensions will be paid.

“Ukrainians in all regions burnt by war are receiving everything necessary. Coordinating headquarters are working in full, real humanitarian cargos are on their way," he said.

1 hr 18 min ago

Western allies must ensure no Russian bank can access SWIFT systems, UK urges

 From CNN’s Eleanor Pickston in London

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks during a joint news conference with her counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 3. (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

Western allies must maintain their attempts to curb Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensure that no Russian bank has access to the SWIFT bank messaging system, said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“It’s vital that we keep our foot on the gas. [The United Kingdom] has worked with the US, EU and G7 to cut off funding for Putin’s war machine, kicking Russian banks out of the financial system, we’ve shut our airspace to Russian planes and we’re fast-forwarding sanctions against Russian oligarchs. But we need to go further," said Truss on Thursday.

"We need to make sure no Russian bank has access to SWIFT and we need to go further on reducing dependency on hydrocarbons from Russia including oil, gas and coal,” Truss said, speaking alongside her Lithuanian, Estonian and Latvian counterparts.in Vilnius, Lithuania.

On Wednesday seven Russian banks were removed from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), a key messaging service that connects financial institutions around the world.

Truss said she will raise the extending the block to further Russian banks at the G7 meeting on Friday, as well as at the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"We need to degrade the Russian economy, to stop the ability to fund Putin’s war machine,” Truss added.

However while Truss talks tough, critics have previously said that the British government's hands-off approach to Russian money, coupled with the ability of oligarchs to use the legal system to shield themselves from scrutiny, has allowed Russian expatriates to wield huge influence in the UK.

"The links of the Russian elite to the UK — especially where this involves business and investment — provide access to UK companies and political figures, and thereby a means for broad Russian influence in the UK," the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament said in its 2020 report.

"To a certain extent, this cannot be untangled and the priority now must be to mitigate the risk and ensure that, where hostile activity is uncovered, the tools exist to tackle it at source," it continued.

1 hr 23 min ago

Formula One terminates Russian Grand Prix deal

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Nikita Mazepin of Russia driving the Haas during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 24, in Sochi, Russia. (Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Formula One will no longer race in Russia, it announced Thursday.

Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter, meaning Russia will not have a race in the future,” a spokesperson told CNN.

The 2022 running of the event, which was due to take place in September at Sochi’s Olympic Park, was cancelled last week following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Grand Prix was due to move from Sochi to a new purpose-built circuit just outside St Petersburg in 2023, but this will now no longer happen.

1 hr 37 min ago

Russia shifting to more direct attacks on Ukrainian cities, says NATO official

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in Moscow

Russia will take a more direct approach in its effort to capture Ukrainian cities after plans to encircle targets such as Kyiv have been frustrated, according to a NATO military official.

“We’re seeing a change in strategy from the Russian side ��� They’re less focused on encircling cities, more concentrated trying to go in," the unnamed official told CNN.

“[Heavier] bombardment is a side effect of that shift,” the official said.

Russia’s slow advance and heavy losses suffered in the first few days of its invasion have forced the change, the official said, with Russian forces now hamstrung by logistical issues as they attempt to push further into Ukraine.

“It’s the whole logistical chain that is somehow not working [properly],” the NATO official said. “So what we’ve seen is really poor strategy, combined with bad preparation and dwindling morale.”

“They have no food, they lack fuel and also spare parts," they added.

While a staunch Ukrainian resistance is largely responsible for stymying the Russian advance, the NATO official warned that the situation on the ground could change rapidly and that “expectations” should be “managed.”

The Ukrainians will tire while Russia still has fresh reserves, the official warned. “Russia can still escalate further," they said.

The official added there is still a chance the Belarusian military could join the offensive.

1 hr 46 min ago

Mariupol facing "critical" situation as Russian forces surround city, deputy mayor tells CNN

From CNN's Nada Bashir

The key south-eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol is "surrounded" by Russian forces the city's deputy mayor Sergei Orlov told CNN. (CNN)

The key southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol is “surrounded” by Russian forces, the city’s deputy mayor told CNN Thursday.

“Our Ukrainian army and National Guard is very brave, they stand and fight for Ukraine, for Mariupol. But the situation is quite critical,” Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told CNN’s John Berman, calling on the West to provide further military support. 

“We are asking for help, for military help, and we are waiting for military help,” Orlov said. “Our internal forces are very brave, but we are surrounded by the Russian army, which has more people in their army.”

Speaking during an interview on CNN’s New Day, Orlov said Mariupol had faced 26 hours of continuous shelling, warning that the city is now facing a humanitarian crisis.

“They are destroying our city with all weapons, from artillery, from airplane bombing, from tactical rockets, from multiple launch rocket systems,” Orlov said. 

We do not have electricity in the whole city, we do not have water supplies, we do not have sanitary systems, we do not have heating,” he added.

The deputy mayor also said that Russian shelling had targeted multiple civilian buildings, including homes, kindergartens and schools, but added that the civilian death toll in the city remains unclear. 

“We do not know how many, because we cannot collect all the bodies and we cannot count,” Orlov said. 

In a video briefing on Thursday, Russian Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the Russian military had made advances around Mariupol, repeating claims it was not targeting civilian areas in Ukraine.

Russia routinely denies causing civilian casualties in Ukraine, however international media and observers have extensively documented civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

2 hr ago

Ukraine will continue to stand against Russia, says President Zelensky

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his latest video address on March 3. (President of Ukraine)

Ukraine will continue to defend itself from Russian troops encroaching on key cities a week after the invasion began, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest Facebook address. 

The “first hours and days” of “full-scale war” were “really difficult,” he said, but Ukrainians were “united, and therefore strong, and therefore we persevered. And so it will continue. We continue to stand.” 

Russian troops have been held off by fierce Ukrainian resistance which Zelensky claimed is still intact.

“All lines of our defense are kept. The enemy has no success in any of the strategic directions," he said.

Moscow has been “forced to change tactics,” said Zelensky, adding that “Russia's missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian cities are a confession that they have failed to do anything significant on our land.”

Zelensky said Ukraine will prevail against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion as it did with “another virus, another disease,” namely Covid-19.

“The first weeks of fighting it were extremely difficult. But we were united, and therefore strong, and therefore we persevered," he added.

However, the situation appears to be worsening.

The mayor of the strategically important city of Kherson on the Black Sea indicated that Russian forces had seized control, though claims remain disputed.

In the capital Kyiv, residents were awoken in the early hours of Thursday morning by at least one large explosion in the southwest of the city, following a day of heavy shelling.

And in the port city of Mariupol, residents are without electricity and water, according to the mayor, as Russian troops step up their offensive.