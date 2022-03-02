Ukraine's youngest MP: "If we can survive Stalin, we can survive Putin"

(CNN)

Sviatoslav Yurash, Ukraine's youngest member of parliament, told CNN on Tuesday he and other Ukrainians were determined to keep fighting Russia's assault on the capital Kyiv.

"My great grandfather survived Stalingrad, so I think we can survive whatever they throw at us," he said, speaking from Kyiv. "We had an unfortunate, tragic, unbelievable history in the 20th century. So if we survive Stalin, we can survive Putin."

Life during war: He described life in Kyiv as having changed "immensely," as citizens brace themselves for the Russian attack.

Money, for instance, no longer has any real value during wartime -- meaning people are exchanging goods instead, he said. His neighborhood is quiet and empty, while military recruitment stations are full.

But supplies such as food and ammunition are running low. "Nothing is enough," he said. So he and his team spend their time organizing supplies, distributing food, providing weaponry and medicine, and "trying to be useful in the defense of our capital," he said.

Some of his assistants with military backgrounds are now out in the combat field, leading platoons and helping construct barricades.