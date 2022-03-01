Area near Kyiv TV tower hit by military strikes

(From Telegram)

The area surrounding a massive TV tower in Kyiv has been hit by military strikes, according to videos and photos posted to social media that have been geolocated and verified by CNN.

On Telegram, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed there was a military strike near the TV tower.

"The channels will not work for a while," the ministry said in its statement. "The backup broadcasting of some channels will be enabled in the near future."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian military warned that it would carry out strikes against Ukraine's State Security Agency and "the 72nd Main Center for Information and Psychological Operations [PSO] in Kyiv."

It's unclear at this time whether these new strikes were targeting either of those Ukrainian state entities.

CNN's Nathan Hodge contributed to this report.