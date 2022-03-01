UN says more than 675,000 people have fled Ukraine during Russia's ongoing invasion 

Ukrainians wait at the Slovak-Ukrainian border crossing in Velke Slemence, Slovakia, on February 25. (Peter Lazar/AFP/Getty Images)

About 677,000 people have fled Ukraine in “less than a week” during Russia's ongoing invasion, UN Refugee Agency Deputy High Commissioner Kelly Clements said Tuesday.

"677,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries in less than a week. 150,000 in the last 24 hrs," Clements said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the United Nations said in a statement that the agency along with its humanitarian partners have launched "emergency appeals" to donors for $1.7 billion to urgently deliver "humanitarian support to people in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries."

"The UN estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may need protection and assistance in neighbouring countries in the coming months," the agency said in a statement.

Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said in the statement that this is the "darkest hour" for the people of Ukraine.

“Families with small children are hunkered down in basements and subway stations or running for their lives to the terrifying sound of explosions and wailing sirens. Casualty numbers are rising fast. This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine," Griffiths said.

"We need to ramp up our response now to protect the lives and dignity of ordinary Ukrainians. We must respond with compassion and solidarity,” he added.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said it "could become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century" in the statement.