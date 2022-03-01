It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russian forces bombarded a residential area in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, with rockets on Monday — killing at least nine people. Russia also intensified its assault on the capital, Kyiv.
As Ukraine wakes to a sixth day of Russia's invasion, here's what you need to know if you're just joining us:
- 40+ mile long convoy: New satellite images show a Russian military convoy that has reached the outskirts of Kyiv is more than 40 miles long. The convoy stretches from the Antonov airbase — roughly 27 kilometers (17 miles) from the center of Kyiv — to just north of Pribyrsk, near the Belarus border.
- "Second wave" fears: US officials told lawmakers in classified briefings Monday that a second wave of Russian troops will likely overcome the Ukrainian resistance, according to two people familiar with the briefings.
- War crimes accusations: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of war crimes for bombing the city of Kharkiv. He said that in five days, 56 missile strikes and 113 cruise missiles were launched in Ukraine by Russian forces. On Monday, he said Russian forces "brutally fired on Kharkiv from jet artillery. It was clearly a war crime." He has called for a "complete closure of the sky" for Russian aircraft and missiles.
- Civilian deaths: Multiple officials told CNN they are concerned by the increase in violence, civilian casualties and indiscriminate killings in recent days. The UN said at least 406 civilians have been reported hurt or killed since the invasion, including at least 102 killed within the past few days. More than half a million refugees have fled Ukraine.
- What came of the talks: Zelensky said he is analyzing the results of Monday's talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Belarus border, which lasted five hours. Zelensky said: "There can be fair negotiations if one side does not hit the other side with rocket artillery at the time of negotiations."
- Sanctions bite: Russia scrambled to prevent financial meltdown Monday as its economy was slammed by a broadside of crushing Western sanctions imposed over the weekend. Putin held crisis talks with his top economic advisers after the ruble crashed to a record low against the US dollar.
- Snake Island defenders: The Ukrainian forces of Snake Island in the Black Sea, who were initially feared dead, are “alive and well,” according to the Ukrainian Navy. A statement from the Navy said the soldiers on the island repelled two attacks by Russian forces but in the end were forced to surrender “due to the lack of ammunition.”
- Sporting bodies punish Russia: FIFA and UEFA have banned Russian national football teams and clubs from competition, and World Rugby suspended Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club activities. Meanwhile, the International Tennis Federation said it will not hold any events in Belarus this year.