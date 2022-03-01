Boris Johnson says invasion of Ukraine is "worse than our predictions," as Europe faces "unfolding disaster"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pictured together at the Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland on March 1. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is worse than he expected it to be, adding that Europe is now witnessing an “unfolding disaster.”

“I’m afraid to say that the tragedy that we predicted has come to pass and, if anything, it is worse than our predictions. We are seeing an unfolding disaster in the European continent,” Johnson said.

“It is clear that Vladimir Putin is prepared to use barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians to bomb tower blocks, to send missiles into tower blocks, to kill children, as we’re seeing in increasing numbers,” he added.

Speaking alongside his Polish counterpart in Warsaw, the British Prime Minister paid tribute to the “leadership and courage” shown by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he said has “inspired and mobilized” the world.

Johnson also said that Russian President Putin had underestimated the “passionate desire of the Ukrainian people to defend and protect their own country.”

“I am absolutely convinced -- I am more convinced than ever -- as this hideous conflict progresses, that Putin will fail. I believe that Putin must fail, and that we will succeed in protecting and preserving a sovereign, independent and democratic Ukraine,” he added.

On the topic of economic sanctions imposed on Russia by Europe, Johnson said this marks “one of the most powerful packet of sanctions ever advanced against any country in the last few decades.”

“It is plainly already having a dramatic effect. We are ready to intensify and to keep going for as long as it takes,” he added.