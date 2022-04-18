"A trap for our defenders": Mariupol adviser accuses Russia of offering false evacuation corridors

Russian forces have been bombarding the Azovstal steel plant, a bastion of the Ukrainian defense, in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, said Petro Andriushchenko, a mayoral adviser, who accused Russia of trying to trap those defending the city.
Ukrainian forces are continuing to resist Russian attacks in the city after rejecting a deadline to surrender.
"The fighting in the Left Bank (Livoberezhnyi) district has been ongoing all day long," Andriushchenko said in a statement on Telegram. "The occupiers continue to fire on and bomb Azovstal with all weapons."
"Realizing that the defenders are not going to give up, the occupiers' plans are clear," Andriushchenko said.
"According to their message, the corridor for safe exit should have been marked with red flags, but no marks were made," he said. "That once again confirms that they are only preparing a trap for our defenders."
CNN cannot independently verify those claims.
Andriushchenko previously said that Mariupol would be closed for entry and exit starting on Monday, with Russian forces issuing passes for movement.
Andriushchenko also said Ukrainian men would be subject to "filtration" — relocated for screening by Russian forces. CNN cannot independently verify the claims.
Andriushchenko is not in Mariupol but works to gather information collected from people in the city, which has been under a weekslong siege.