It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russian forces are bombarding cities across Ukraine, including the western city of Lviv, while heavy fighting hits the country's east.
Here are the latest developments on the war in Ukraine:
- Missile strikes hit Lviv: Seven people were killed and 11 injured after Russia launched at least four missile strikes on Lviv, regional military governor Maksym Kozytskyy said. At least one strike hit a tire repair shop, forcing civilians to flee their homes. The toll could rise further as rescue efforts continue, Kozytskyy said. The mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, said previously that the city had been hit by "five aimed missile hits." Strikes were also reported in Dnipro, injuring two people and destroying railway infrastructure.
- Russia attacks in the east: Both Ukrainian officials and the Russian Ministry of Defense have reported widespread military action and a ratcheting up in fighting in the east over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian officials say forces have used fired mortars, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers, while Russia said its forces had used precision air-launched missiles.
- Heavy fighting in Mariupol: Ukrainian forces are continuing to resist Russian attacks in the besieged southeastern city after rejecting a deadline to surrender. Russian forces have been bombarding the Azovstal steel plant, a bastion of the Ukrainian defense, said Petro Andriushchenko, a mayoral adviser.
- Mariupol sealed?: Andriushchenko previously said that Mariupol would be closed for entry and exit starting on Monday, with Russian forces issuing passes for movement. He also said Ukrainian men would be subject to "filtration" — relocated for screening by Russian forces. CNN cannot independently verify the claims. He added that evacuations corridors were not marked with red flags and accused Russia of using them to trap those still defending the city.
- Ground troops on the offensive: Control over the city of Kreminna has been "lost," said Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, as Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in the country's east. Earlier Monday, Russian forces entered the town with "a huge amount of equipment," said Haidai.
- Russia accused of further atrocities: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Russia wants to “literally finish off and destroy Donbas” in eastern Ukraine and accused Russian forces of committing humanitarian violations — including use of "torture chambers," "blackmail" and "starvation" — in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. CNN cannot independently verify the claims.
- Zelensky won't give up the east: The Ukrainian President told CNN the country is not willing to give up territory in the eastern part of the country to end the war with Russia, and Ukraine's military is prepared to fight Moscow's military in the Donbas region in a battle he says could influence the course of the entire war.