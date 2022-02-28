Snake Island defenders "alive and well," Ukrainian Navy says

The defenders of Snake Island in the Black Sea, who were initially feared dead, are “alive and well,” according to the Ukrainian Navy.

On Monday, a statement from the Navy said that the soldiers on the island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, repelled two attacks by Russian forces but in the end were forced to surrender “due to the lack of ammunition.”

The statement went on to say that Russian forces have completely destroyed the islands infrastructure: lighthouses, towers and antennas.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian Border Guard Service said they had received information that all 82 soldiers may be alive.

Russian state media also showed the arrival of the Ukrainian soldiers in Sevastopol, Crimea, where they are being held.

More background: Snake Island sits about 30 miles (48 kilometers) off the southern tip of the Ukrainian mainland in the northwestern Black Sea. It's about 185 miles (300 kilometers) west of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory that Russia annexed in 2014.

Though it is only about 46 acres (18 hectares) in size, a report last year from the non-partisan Atlantic Council think tank called it "key to Ukraine's maritime territorial claims" in the Black Sea.

Here's a look at where the island is located: