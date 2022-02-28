Thousands of Indian citizens remain in Ukraine as evacuation efforts continue

Indian students arrive from Ukraine at the Indira Gandhi International airpor in Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times/Getty Images)

At least 2,000 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine since the war began, with efforts underway to evacuate "thousands" that remain, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said at a news briefing Sunday.

“Many of our citizens have been stuck for long periods of time crossing over into Poland ... because this is the main border crossing," Shringla told reporters. He added that there are hundreds of thousands of people trying to cross the border. "It is not an organized situation. It is a conflict zone,” he said.

When asked about Indians allegedly facing harassment from Ukrainian forces while attempting to cross the border, Shringla said Ukrainian officials "have been very helpful and I did tell them that we expect in every way that they would assist in facilitating the safe and — to the extent possible — hassle-free evacuation of our citizens.”

The UN vote: On Saturday, India was one of three countries, including China and the UAE, to abstain from voting on a UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

India then abstained from another vote to refer the matter to an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Sunday.

When explaining the decision, the Indian ambassador to the UN said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already spoken to both Russia and Ukraine's leaders, and encouraged peace talks between the two.