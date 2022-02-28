Satellite images show more than 3-mile-long Russian military column on roadway to Kyiv

New satellite images show a more than 3-mile-long Russian military convoy on a roadway that heads toward Kyiv. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

As Ukrainians continue to repel Russian advances around Kyiv, new satellite images show a more than 3-mile-long Russian military convoy is on a roadway that heads toward the capital city.

According to Maxar, the convoy was seen on satellite images on Sunday around 10:56 a.m. local time on the P-02-02 road near Ivankiv, which is about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of the Ukrainian capital. The P-02-02 road goes toward Kyiv.

Maxar identified fuel and logistical trucks, in addition to tanks, infantry vehicles and self-propelled artillery moving in the convoy.