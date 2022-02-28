The sun is rising in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

As dawn breaks in Kyiv, all eyes are on a Russia-Ukraine meeting set to happen Monday, with tensions high as fierce fighting continues on the ground. If you're just joining us, here's the latest.
- Talks set for today: Delegations from Ukraine and Russia will meet on the Ukraine-Belarus border, without preconditions, according to Kyiv's Interior Ministry. The announcement came Sunday, as Ukrainian and Russian forces faced off in multiple cities across Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a brief televised statement that he doesn't expect much from the meeting.
- Nuclear forces on high alert: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's deterrence forces — which include nuclear arms — onto their highest state of alert on Sunday, citing NATO leaders making "aggressive comments about our country." US White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the move was part of a wider pattern of unprovoked escalation and "manufactured threats" from the Kremlin.
- Closing airspace: The European Union is shutting down Russian access to EU airspace — meaning all Russian-owned, registered and controlled aircraft will no longer be able to land in, take off or fly over any territory of the EU.
- Refugee crisis: More than 368,000 Ukrainians have fled the country, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Almost 200,000 refugees have crossed to Poland since the start of the invasion.
- Death toll rising: A total of 352 civilians in Ukraine have died following the invasion, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Sunday. At least 14 of those killed are children, while another 1,684 people have been injured.
- Russian casualties: For the first time since the beginning of the invasion, Russian authorities acknowledged a number of deaths and injuries among their forces in Ukraine, without providing precise numbers. Russia also claimed that the losses were “considerably lower” than those seen in Ukrainian forces.
- Anti-war protests: Russian authorities have detained almost 6,000 people for participating in unsanctioned anti-war protests across the country over the past four days, an independent monitoring site reported.