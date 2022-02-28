Japan's Prime Minister: It would be "unacceptable" to seek NATO-like nuclear sharing with the US

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors in Tokyo, Japan, on February 28. (Masanori Genko/The Yomiuri Shimbun/Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday it would be "unacceptable" for Tokyo to make a NATO-like nuclear sharing arrangement with the United States as a security guarantee following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is unacceptable given our country's stance of maintaining the three non-nuclear principles," Kishida told Japan's Parliament.

Japan's three non-nuclear principles include not producing or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons.

Some context: Kishida's comments came in response to statements made by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a day earlier.

On Sunday, Abe said on a television program that Japan should discuss a possible sharing of nuclear weapons similar to that of NATO members following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. NATO's nuclear sharing arrangements permit the US to keep its nuclear weapons in Europe.

Abe acknowledged the non-nuclear principles and said Japan must stick to the goal of abolishing nuclear weapons — especially as a country that has experienced atomic bombings — but argued "it's essential to understand how the world's security is maintained, and we shouldn't treat those discussions as a taboo."