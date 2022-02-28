Ukraine's Air Force claims successful drone strike on Russian forces near Kherson

A screenshot from a video shared by the Ukrainian Air Force shows a drone strike near Kherson, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Air Force)

The Ukrainian Air Force posted a video on Facebook on Sunday morning, claiming to show a successful drone strike by the military.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the purported attack took place in Chornobayivka, which is just north of Kherson. It's unclear when the strike took place.

In the video taken by the drone, a column of vehicles is seen on a road. An explosion is suddenly seen, appearing to hit the middle of the column, obscuring the view of the vehicles.

In recent days, Kherson has been the site of intense fighting between Ukrainian fighters and Russian forces attempting to advance across the Dnieper River.