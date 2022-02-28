World
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 3:02 a.m. ET, February 28, 2022
12 min ago

Kyiv city authorities say they are strengthening defenses after a "calm" night

From CNN's Ivana Kottasova and Olga Voitovich in Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital had a "calm" night on Sunday, Kyiv City Council said Monday morning — but authorities warned residents should remain home as fighting continued.

"Overall, last night was calm, excluding some skirmishes and fights with sabotage and reconnaissance groups. However, the city was mostly busy preparing for its defense. So, if you'll happen to go to the city after 8:00, you'll see fortifications, tank traps, and other defensive structures that have appeared on the streets of Kyiv," the council said in a statement. 

Grocery stores and public transportation in Kyiv will be open from 8 a.m. local time, though metro trains will run less frequently than usual.

"Please don't leave your homes unless you have an urgent need," such as buying groceries or medicine, the statement said, adding that "street fights continue to occur in the streets of every district in the city."

"We urge you to join forces and help each other: ask your neighbors if they need help, especially when it comes to the elderly or families whose relatives are defending Ukraine. Look after the apartments of neighbors who have left the city to prevent looting," the council said.

A curfew in the city remains in force from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. local time. 

21 min ago

Russian Defense Ministry claims "air supremacy" over Ukraine

From CNN's Nathan Hodge in Moscow

The Russian military claimed Monday that it has gained control over Ukrainian airspace. 

"Russian aviation has gained air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman, said in a statement.

CNN is not able to verify that statement. Since the war began, the Russian military has made incorrect claims regarding its military operations. 

31 min ago

Singapore to impose "appropriate sanctions and restrictions" on Russia

From CNN's Lizzy Yee

Singapore will impose “appropriate sanctions and restrictions” on Russia, the country’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in the country's Parliament​ on Monday.

He called the Russian invasion of Ukraine “unprovoked” and a “clear and gross violation of the international norms," adding that Singapore intended to “act in concert” with other countries to take a strong stance.

“We will impose export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine to inflict harm, or to subjugate the Ukrainians. We will also block certain Russian banks and financial transactions, connected to Russia,” he said, adding that the specific measures are still being worked out.

Balakrishnan said the sanctions may “come with some costs,” telling citizens to “be prepared to deal with the consequences” of standing up for Singapore’s national interest.

“We cannot accept one country attacking another without justification ... such a rationale would go against the internationally recognized legitimacy and territorial integrity of many countries, including Singapore,” he said, urging Russia to cease its attacks and work toward peace.

25 min ago

South Korea to join SWIFT sanctions against Russia, send humanitarian aid to Ukraine

From CNN’s Gawon Bae in Seoul, South Korea

Protesters demonstrate outside of the Russian Embassy in Seoul on February 27, in Seoul, South Korea.
Protesters demonstrate outside of the Russian Embassy in Seoul on February 27, in Seoul, South Korea. (Chris Jung/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

South Korea will ban exports of strategic materials to Russia and join the international effort to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system, the country's Foreign Ministry said Monday. 

The ministry did not disclose which key strategic materials would be subject to export bans but said it had notified the United States of its decision via a diplomatic channel. 

The decision on whether to also ban exports of non-strategic materials, including semiconductors and electronics, will be made “as soon as possible,” the ministry added.

The ministry also confirmed that South Korea will push for an additional release of strategic oil reserves to stabilize the international energy market, before further reviewing other measures, such as reselling liquefied natural gas to Europe.

South Korea will increase its humanitarian support to Ukraine by cooperating with the international community and sending non-lethal military equipment, the ministry said.

41 min ago

Ukrainian soldier: Russians said they wouldn't hit civilian infrastructure, but "look around"

Heavy shelling at the weekend followed heightened tensions in the port city of Mykolaiv, where CNN reporters saw Ukrainian troops fire warning shots and throw suspected Russian saboteurs from their cars to the ground. 

The city, which sits on an inlet from the Black Sea, raised its bridge Saturday, a rare event locals said had not happened for years. The move was apparently designed to cut a main connection between the north and south of the city after unconfirmed reports that Russian paratroopers had landed in its northern districts.

Heavy shelling reverberated around the the outskirts Saturday night, with one substantial blast lighting up the skyline.

In the morning, a Ukrainian soldier told CNN they had managed to keep out Russian forces overnight — but at a price. Windows of residential buildings are blown out, debris is scattered on the ground, and authorities have cordoned off damaged parts of the town with tape.

Take a look:

37 min ago

Japan's Prime Minister: It would be "unacceptable" to seek NATO-like nuclear sharing with the US

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo 

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors in Tokyo, Japan, on February 28.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors in Tokyo, Japan, on February 28. (Masanori Genko/The Yomiuri Shimbun/Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday it would be "unacceptable" for Tokyo to make a NATO-like nuclear sharing arrangement with the United States as a security guarantee following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

"It is unacceptable given our country's stance of maintaining the three non-nuclear principles," Kishida told Japan's Parliament.

Japan's three non-nuclear principles include not producing or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons.

Some context: Kishida's comments came in response to statements made by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a day earlier. 

On Sunday, Abe said on a television program that Japan should discuss a possible sharing of nuclear weapons similar to that of NATO members following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. NATO's nuclear sharing arrangements permit the US to keep its nuclear weapons in Europe. 

Abe acknowledged the non-nuclear principles and said Japan must stick to the goal of abolishing nuclear weapons — especially as a country that has experienced atomic bombings — but argued "it's essential to understand how the world's security is maintained, and we shouldn't treat those discussions as a taboo."

1 hr ago

Moscow stock exchange open pushed back, sell orders from foreigners banned

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Darya Tarasova in Moscow

Trading on the Moscow stock exchange will be pushed back to 10 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET) and restricted to some markets, the Russian Central Bank said Monday. 

The bank also introduced a “temporary ban” on sell orders from foreign legal entities and individuals, it added in a statement.

Trading will only be allowed on the foreign exchange market, currency market and the repurchase agreement, or "repo" market.

“The Bank of Russia will assess the feasibility of opening trading on other markets, depending on the development of the situation,” the statement said, adding that a decision on whether to open up the floor to other markets would be made at 1 p.m. local time (5 a.m. ET), with trading starting no later than 3 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET).

The bank added it would raise its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% per annum.

Ruble plunges: The central bank's announcements came as the Russian currency fell nearly 30% on Monday, with markets beginning to assess the impact of sanctions imposed by the US and NATO allies on Russia.

1 hr 11 min ago

Belarus to renounce non-nuclear status following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie and Josh Pennington

People cast their votes in the 2022 Belarusian constitutional referendum in the capital, Minsk, on Sunday.
People cast their votes in the 2022 Belarusian constitutional referendum in the capital, Minsk, on Sunday. (Peter Kovalev/TASS/Getty Images)

Belarus on Sunday signaled that it would renounce its non-nuclear status, following the launch of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from the former Soviet nation last week.

Authorities in the country — ruled by Moscow-backed strongman Alexander Lukashenko for nearly three decades — said the move was backed by a referendum.

According to the Belarus Central Elections Commission, some 78.63% of the eligible voting population took part in the vote, with 65.16% in favor of a new constitution that will shed the country’s non-nuclear status and give Lukashenko the opportunity to run for two additional terms in office. 

But Western leaders will not recognize the legitimacy of Sunday’s vote. In a statement from January, the US mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) described the referendum as “neither a viable — nor credible — path forward for Belarus.”

The vote follows a years-long violent crackdown by the Lukashenko regime against his domestic political opponents, following the disputed presidential election in 2020 which was marred by fraud and triggered mass protests. 

What this could mean for Russia: Belarus' new constitution could theoretically allow Moscow to place nuclear weapons on its neighbor's territory for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union, when Minsk gave up its stockpile and became a nuclear-free zone.

The amendments and additions to the constitution passed in the referendum will come into effect in 10 days' time, according to Lukashenko’s office. 

Lukashenko and Putin: Addressing journalists at a polling station in Minsk on Sunday, Lukashenko said he could ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to “return the nuclear weapons” Belarus gave away if the West transfers any nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania.

"If America or ... France, two nuclear powers, start transferring nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, on our borders ... I will go to Putin so that he will return to me the nuclear weapons that I, without any special conditions, gave to them,” Lukashenko said.

In his on-camera remarks, Lukashenko also accused the West of “pushing Russia to ignite World War III,” before warning that “a nuclear war would end the world.” 

1 hr 9 min ago

US Embassy in Ukraine urges Americans to leave, warns of 30-hour wait at crowded border crossings

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq in Lviv

The US Embassy in Ukraine said late Sunday that the security situation throughout the country "continues to be unpredictable, with active fighting inside many cities and other locations."

"Conditions may deteriorate as military attacks by Russia continue in various parts of the country without any warning," it added in a statement, urging Americans there to "depart now using privately available transportation options if it is safe to do so."

The embassy cautioned that roads may be crowded, exposed to combat operations, and that infrastructure like bridges may have been destroyed or damaged by the fighting. "Sheltering in place may remain the best option for some," it said.

Long wait at the border: The embassy recommended citizens cross into Hungary, Romania and Slovakia if possible, citing "severely backed up" border crossings into Poland and Moldova.

"Some are experiencing extremely long wait times (well over 30 hours in some cases)," the embassy said.

The embassy also warned conditions at each border "can change very quickly and wait times can increase at any time without warning."

Wave of refugees: Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and refugees of other nationalities are attempting to flee Ukraine from various border crossings, according to local government officials in Lviv. 

Nearly 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their homes since Russia's invasion on Thursday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported on Sunday.