Russia invades Ukraine

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to call for a no fly zone in Ukraine, the White House said Monday afternoon that US President Joe Biden remains firm in his commitment to keep US troops out of the conflict.

“The President has been very clear that he is not intending to send US troops to fight a war with Russia. And I think what’s important to note here is that is essentially what this would be a step toward, because a no fly zone would require implementation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“It would require deploying US military to enforce, which would be a direct conflict, potentially a direct conflict, and potentially a war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of,” she said.

Other US officials have also said US enforcing a no fly zone in Ukraine is currently off the table.

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration “has made clear” the US will not “put boots on the ground,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

“We’re not going to put American troops in danger. That means we’re not going to put American troops in the air as well, but we will work with the Ukrainians to give them the ability to defend themselves.”