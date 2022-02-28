Russia invades Ukraine

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing on Monday.
(Patrick Semansky/AP)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the US has taken steps “to address any impact on the global markets, global oil markets, that we expect could happen, expect at the time could happen, and could continue to happen as a result of President Putin’s invasion.”
Though she declined to weigh in on specific details, telling CNN’s Phil Mattingly doing so “wouldn’t be constructive to our overarching objectives,” Psaki cited officials’ recent visit to Saudi Arabia, telling Phil “there has been an ongoing discussion about steps that we can all take as a global community to address any volatility in the market.”
She also said that the decision to sanction some of Russia’s largest banks and back expulsion from SWIFT was part of an effort to ensure actions were “maximizing the impact on President Putin, the Russian elite, the economy, while minimizing it on the global markets and the American people.”
“I mean, even if you look at the impact on the energy sector, you know, we have we have taken steps, we have not taken some steps on energy sanctions, in part because we weighed that,” Psaki said. “That doesn’t mean that they’re off the table, they remain on the table, but Europeans for example, are very concerned about further price spikes on gas.”
Some more context: Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, piling pressure on a global economy already reeling from rampant inflation. Russia is the world’s No. 2 oil producer and a major exporter of natural gas. Supply disruptions could drive retail prices higher, making it more expensive for people around the world to fuel their cars and for Europeans to heat their homes. Gasoline prices are already at record levels in parts of Europe.
“So sanctioning energy would affect Russia’s income stream, certainly that would be a reason to do it, but would also have extreme consequences on the world energy markets, particularly for our allies in Europe,” Psaki acknowledged Monday, adding the administration has “additional steps we could take, but we consider all of those factors as we make determinations.”