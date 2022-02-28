Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 27.

Russia invades Ukraine
Trader Aaron Ford works on the New York Stock Exchange floor, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

How markets are reacting

By Aditi Sangal, Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Rob Picheta, Ed Upright, Maureen Chowdhury and Jason Kurtz, CNN
Updated 5:48 PM EST, Mon February 28, 2022
CNN reporter discovers he is crouching by grenade while on air
04:50

Biden remains committed to keeping US troops out of Ukraine conflict, White House press secretary says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to call for a no fly zone in Ukraine, the White House said Monday afternoon that US President Joe Biden remains firm in his commitment to keep US troops out of the conflict.

“The President has been very clear that he is not intending to send US troops to fight a war with Russia. And I think what’s important to note here is that is essentially what this would be a step toward, because a no fly zone would require implementation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“It would require deploying US military to enforce, which would be a direct conflict, potentially a direct conflict, and potentially a war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of,” she said.

Other US officials have also said US enforcing a no fly zone in Ukraine is currently off the table. 

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration “has made clear” the US will not “put boots on the ground,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

“We’re not going to put American troops in danger. That means we’re not going to put American troops in the air as well, but we will work with the Ukrainians to give them the ability to defend themselves.”

Zelensky says Ukraine analyzing results of talks with Russia

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Tim Lister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he is analyzing the results of Monday’s talks with a Russian delegation, which lasted five hours.

“There can be fair negotiations if one side does not hit the other side with rocket artillery at the time of negotiations. So far, we do not have the result we would like to get. Russia has stated its position, and we have declared counterpoints to end the war. We received some signals. When the delegation returns to Kyiv, we will analyze what we have heard and then we will decide how to proceed to the second round of talks,” Zelensky said in a message posted to his Facebook page.

Turkey warns all countries to not let warships go through the Turkish Straits

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul 

Turkish minister of foreign affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Monday evening that Turkey warned “all countries, that have coast to Black Sea, or not, not to let warships pass through the straits” according to Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu. 

On Sunday, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey recognizes Russia’s invasion as “war” which gives Turkey certain control over the straits that connect the Black Sea, Marmara and Aegean.

“We warned all countries, that have a coast on the Black Sea or not, not to let warships go through the straits,” Çavuşoğlu told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Anadolu reported.

“To date, there has been no request for passage through the straits [since the war started],” Çavuşoğlu said according to Anadolu. “Until today, the Russians were asking whether we would implement Montreux if needed. We told them that we would apply it word by word,” he added.

“If Turkey is not a party to the war, it has the authority not to allow the passage of the belligerent countries’ ships through the straits. If the warship is returning to its base in the Black Sea, the passage is not blocked,” he explained. 

More background on Montreux: The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Turkey the authority to ban warships of all countries, regardless of they are party to war or not and regardless they have a coast on the Black Sea or not, to pass from the straits during times of war if Turkey is a party of the war or if Turkey says it is under threat.

Zelensky calls for closure "of the sky" for Russian missiles, aircraft and helicopters

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Tim Lister
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a speech in Kyiv on Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a speech in Kyiv on Monday.
(Office of the President of Ukraine/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called for the “complete closure of the sky for Russian missiles, aircraft and helicopters.”

“Evil, armed with missiles, bombs, and artillery, must be stopped immediately, destroyed economically. To show that humanity is able to defend itself, it is necessary to consider a complete closure of the sky for Russian missiles, aircraft, helicopters,” he said in a message posted to his Facebook page.

“A state that commits crimes against civilians cannot be a member of the UN Security Council. For such a state the entrance to all ports, canals, airports in the world must be closed. Such a state should not receive hundreds of billions for energy exports. To buy Russian goods now is to pay for killing people,” Zelensky added.

France says it fears Ukrainian civilians will be targeted "massively" in a Russian invasion

From CNN's Simon Bouvier
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, chairs a Defense Council at the Elysée Palace in Paris on Monday.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, chairs a Defense Council at the Elysée Palace in Paris on Monday.
(Yoan Valat/Pool/AP)

France’s Elysée Palace says it fears that Ukrainian civilians will be “massively” targeted in a Russian invasion, a spokesperson has said.

The concerns were revealed during a briefing with journalists on Monday, coming just after French President Emmanuel Macron’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The spokesperson also expressed willingness to support Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU amid the escalation of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. 

As for the call between Macron and Putin, the spokesperson noted that it is “advisable to maintain all possible options to try to get out of the current spiral.” 

The palace spokesperson described Putin as “following a logic of offense. So in the current situation, there are very serious risks of seeing Russia extend its operations with a considerable human, political, strategic and economic cost.”

After a follow-up question, the spokesperson added: “There are good reasons to fear that civilians will be targeted more massively and without precautions by the Russians.”

The Elysée Palace spokesperson also commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s public request that the European Union consider admitting Ukraine as a member.

“There is a consensus among us that the European Union will emerge transformed from this ordeal, from this crisis,” the spokesperson said. “In this context, I believe that everyone is well aware of the fact that Ukraine is a country in the heart of Europe, that Ukraine is a country whose destiny is important to us, whose democratic choice is important to us and that we want to be able to support its aspirations.” 

However, they coached the palace’s support by noting that, “we must be careful not to make promises that we cannot keep, not only to Ukraine, but also to all the countries around Russia that have close relations with Europe, which are themselves European countries.”

African nations on UN Security Council condemn racism at Ukrainian border

From CNN's Laura Ly

Representatives from the three African nations on the UN Security Council — Kenya, Ghana, and Gabon — all condemned discrimination against African citizens at the Ukrainian border during a UNSC meeting at the UN HQ in New York City Monday afternoon 

“In the unfolding emergency, there have been disturbing reports about the racist treatment of Africans and people of African descent seeking to flee Ukraine to safety. The media is covering these appalling incidents and several states have confirmed that their citizens are suffering such treatment. We strongly condemn this racism and believe that it is damaging to the spirit of solidarity that is so urgently needed today. The mistreatment of African peoples on Europe’s borders needs to cease immediately, whether to the Africans fleeing Ukraine or to those crossing the Mediterranean,” Kenyan Ambassador to the UN Martin Kimani said Monday.

Kimani added that the Security Council needs “to be able to understand that there are actors who want to magnify this story for cynical reasons that have nothing to do with the wellbeing and safety of Africans.” He also thanked Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia for allowing Kenyan citizens fleeing Ukraine visa-free entry into their countries. 

Ghanaian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Carolyn Oppong-Ntiri echoed the sentiment in her remarks, calling for the facilitation of persons fleeing Ukraine “without discrimination” and to provide them with humanitarian assistance, “including medical care in line with the principles of humanity, neutrality, and impartiality.” 

The UN Ambassador from Gabon called reports of racism “unacceptable.” 

“We ask for the respect of the dignity and for equitable treatment of all people in dire circumstances. It is an opportunity for my country to recall the African Union appeal for respect of international law that requires equal treatment for all people who cross international borders in conflict areas,” Ambassador Michel Xavier Biang said Monday. 

CNN’s Pooja Salhotra contributed to this report.

Zelensky accuses Russia of war crimes in bombardment of Kharkiv

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Tim Lister
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a late-night address on Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a late-night address on Monday.
(Office of the President of Ukraine/AFP)

In a late night address Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in five days, 56 missile strikes and 113 cruise missiles were launched in Ukraine by Russian forces.

He added, “Today, Russian forces brutally fired on Kharkiv from jet artillery. It was clearly a war crime.”

“Kharkiv is a peaceful city, there are peaceful residential areas, no military facilities. Dozens of eyewitness accounts prove that this is not a single false volley, but deliberate destruction of people: the Russians knew where they were shooting.”

“There will definitely be an international tribunal for this crime — it’s a violation of all conventions. No one in the world will forgive you for killing peaceful Ukrainian people,” he said.

Biden and key allies discussed aid to Ukraine and penalties on Russia in call today

From CNN's DJ Judd

The White House said US President Joe Biden and world leaders “recognized the bravery of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression and discussed their continued support to Ukraine, including security, economic, and humanitarian assistance,” during a secure call Monday. 

Joining Biden on the call, according to the White House, were:

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
  • European Council President Charles Michel
  • French President Emmanuel Macron
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
  • Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
  • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
  • Polish President Andrzej Duda
  • Romanian President Klaus Iohannis
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The White House said the group “also discussed their coordinated efforts to impose severe costs and consequences to hold Russia accountable while working to maintain global economic stability, including with regard to energy prices.” 

EU adds Putin spokesperson Peskov and head of Russian oil firm to its list of sanctioned individuals

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, left, and Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov attend a summit in China in 2017.
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, left, and Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov attend a summit in China in 2017.
(Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Getty Images)

The European Union has included a pair of key individuals among its latest list of sanctioned persons.

These two men are:

  • Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • Igor Sechin, CEO of the Russian oil firm, Rosneft

In a press release published Monday, the European Council said it’s adding a further 26 persons and one entity “to the list of persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

Additional restrictive measures — including the freezing of assets and the institution of travel bans — were also placed on:

  • Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who co-owns the Russian holding company USM Holdings
  • Russia’s second-largest mobile phone operator, Megafon
  • Bankers Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell said in the press release that with these sanctions the EU is “targeting all who are having a significant economic role in supporting Putin’s regime and benefit financially from the system.” 

Borrell added that the sanctions will “expose the wealth of Putin’s elite” and ensure that those “who enable the invasion of Ukraine will pay a price for their action.”

This follows a host of new measures imposed by the EU on Russia last week, which included a ban on transactions with the Russian Central Bank and a ban on overflight of the EU airspace amongst other things.

In total, restrictive measures have now been imposed on 680 individuals and 53 entities, the EU said.

White House: US has taken steps to address any impact on oil market that could occur from Russia's invasion

From CNN's DJ Judd
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing on Monday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing on Monday.
(Patrick Semansky/AP)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the US has taken steps “to address any impact on the global markets, global oil markets, that we expect could happen, expect at the time could happen, and could continue to happen as a result of President Putin’s invasion.”

Though she declined to weigh in on specific details, telling CNN’s Phil Mattingly doing so “wouldn’t be constructive to our overarching objectives,” Psaki cited officials’ recent visit to Saudi Arabia, telling Phil “there has been an ongoing discussion about steps that we can all take as a global community to address any volatility in the market.”

She also said that the decision to sanction some of Russia’s largest banks and back expulsion from SWIFT was part of an effort to ensure actions were “maximizing the impact on President Putin, the Russian elite, the economy, while minimizing it on the global markets and the American people.”

“I mean, even if you look at the impact on the energy sector, you know, we have we have taken steps, we have not taken some steps on energy sanctions, in part because we weighed that,” Psaki said. “That doesn’t mean that they’re off the table, they remain on the table, but Europeans for example, are very concerned about further price spikes on gas.”

Some more context: Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, piling pressure on a global economy already reeling from rampant inflation. Russia is the world’s No. 2 oil producer and a major exporter of natural gas. Supply disruptions could drive retail prices higher, making it more expensive for people around the world to fuel their cars and for Europeans to heat their homes. Gasoline prices are already at record levels in parts of Europe.

“So sanctioning energy would affect Russia’s income stream, certainly that would be a reason to do it, but would also have extreme consequences on the world energy markets, particularly for our allies in Europe,” Psaki acknowledged Monday, adding the administration has “additional steps we could take, but we consider all of those factors as we make determinations.”

US has asked 12 Russian UN diplomats to leave the country, Deputy Ambassador confirms

From CNN’s Richard Roth

The United States has asked 12 Russian United Nations diplomats to leave the country due to their alleged engagement in “activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats,” Ambassador Richard Mills, Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, said during a UN Security Council meeting Monday afternoon. 

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia responded by saying Mills’ explanation of the expulsions was “not satisfactory.” 

The US Mission to the UN also said in a statement that the 12 Russian diplomats were “intelligence operatives…who have abused their privileges of residency in the U.S. by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.”

“We are taking this action in accordance with the headquarters agreement. Today’s action has been in the works for several months,” US Mission spokesperson Olivia Dalton said.

Nebenzia first announced the news of the expulsions during an earlier press briefing at the UN Monday afternoon. He said he did not know which 12 diplomats were among those asked to leave, but said US officials visited the Russian Mission to the UN and delivered a letter demanding that they leave the country by next Monday, March 7.

“I’ve just received information that the US authorities have undertaken another hostile action against the Russian Mission to the United Nations grossly violating their commitments on the host country agreement that they undertook,” Nebenzia told reporters. “They just visited the Russian Mission and gave us a note prescribing us to do what they demand.”

CNN has also reached out to the State Department for more information.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood and Pooja Salhotra contributed to this report.

UK communications regulator launches 15 investigations into Kremlin-backed news channel

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy
A news conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen from a Russia Today production studio in Moscow in 2019.
A news conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen from a Russia Today production studio in Moscow in 2019.
(Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty Images/File)

The UK’s communication regulator is launching 15 investigations into Russia Today (RT), the Kremlin-backed news channel.

The announcement same Monday via a statement.

Ofcom — the UK’s communications regulator — said it had “observed a significant increase in the number of programs on the RT service that warrant investigation under our Broadcasting Code.”

Last week, UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries asked Ofcom to review RT’s operation in Britain. The regulator replied to Dorries saying it had “stepped up our oversight” in light of the “serious nature of the crisis in Ukraine.”

The investigations “relate to 15 editions of the hourly News program broadcast on RT on 27 February 2022 between 05:00 and 19:00 inclusive” and will be – “expedited, given the severity and urgency of the current crisis,” Ofcom said Monday. 

Ofcom’s Chief Executive Melanie Dawes added that “given the serious, ongoing situation in Ukraine, we will be concluding our investigations into RT as a matter of urgency.”

The regulator acknowledged that “when reporting on an armed conflict” it can be “difficult for broadcasters to verify information and events” but that it is “imperative that they make every effort to do so.”

International Criminal Court opens investigation into Russian invasion of Ukraine

An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.
(Michel Porro/Getty Images/File)

The International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, will open an investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “rapidly as possible,” ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan said in a statement Monday.

Following a preliminary examination into the situation, Khan said he confirmed that there is a reasonable basis to “believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine.” 

Russia will continue to ensure realization of its national interests despite sanctions, foreign ministry says

From CNN’s Alla Eshchenko and Josh Pennington

In a statement Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry lashed out against the EU’s plans to provide arms to Ukraine, adding that Russia will continue to ensure the realization of its national interests despite sanctions.

“EU citizens and structures involved in supplying lethal weapons and fuel and lubricants to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be responsible for any consequences of such actions in the context of the ongoing special military operation. They cannot fail to understand the degree of danger of the consequences,” the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement read.

The statement went on to diminish Western sanctions, saying that Russia will continue to ensure the realization of its national interest.

“Another myth that had been propagated by the EU in the past — that their unilateral restrictions, which are illegitimate under international law, are not directed against the Russian people — has been finally dispelled. Brussels functionaries, who until recently portrayed themselves as our country’s ‘strategic partner’, are not hiding any longer: they intend to inflict maximum damage on Russia, hit its weak points, seriously destroy its economy and suppress its economic growth,” the statement read.

The statement continued: “We want to assure you it will not. The actions of the European Union will not go unanswered. Russia will continue to ensure the realization of its vital national interests without regard to sanctions and their threats. It is time for Western countries to understand that their undivided dominance in the global economy is long a thing of the past.”

Russia well behind its own schedule for Ukraine invasion

From CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh in Odessa

A western official told CNN there was a “failure on the first day to destroy Ukraine’s air defenses” by Russia and that it was “well behind the schedule it set,” for the invasion. Russia has about half the forces it massed on Ukraine’s borders “forward and operating in Ukraine,” the source added.

Earlier on Monday a senior US defense official said that it is their assessment Russia has committed nearly 75% of its military power that it had arrayed around Ukraine ahead of the invasion.

The official said they were concerned with the “risks that come with a lack of Russian progress” especially the “use of rockets today and tube artillery — in Kyiv and Kharkiv — which risks being far more indiscriminate.”

The official said while there had been “some progress in the south” — with forces that come out of Crimea having some gains — “in other areas we have not seen a lot of progress in maneuver.”

The official declined to give a figure for Russian casualties but noted that in the first days Russia’s defense ministry denied having any, but later had to admit to some. They said this was “what we would assess to be a significant number of casualties. Their ability to hide that is over. The impact of this operation will be seen and felt back in Russia itself.”

Missile strike in Kyiv region destroys dormitory and residential buildings, Ukrainian official says

From Katharina Krebs

A missile strike earlier today on Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva and Kalinovka in the Kyiv region destroyed a five-story dormitory and two five-story residential buildings, Ukraine’s Ministry of Interior said.

Three state emergency service units are on their way to provide assistance to the dormitory that was hit in Bila Tserkva.

Emergency service units are not en route to the two five-story residential buildings in Vasylkiv and Kalinovka because the shelling is ongoing.

Putin placing Russian nuclear weapons on high alert is "as unnecessary as it is escalatory," Pentagon says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses his nation in this file photo from February 21.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses his nation in this file photo from February 21.
(Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Pool/AP)

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia’s deterrence forces — including its nuclear weapons — have been placed on high alert, the Pentagon responded by calling the announcement “as unnecessary as it is escalatory.” 

The response was issued by Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby during a briefing on Monday.

Kirby went on to note that the Pentagon is “reviewing and analyzing” Putin’s announcement.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is “comfortable with the strategic deterrent posture of the United States, and our ability to defend our homeland and our partners,” Kirby also said.

Pentagon: Russian forces are trying to move closer to Kyiv but are still outside city center

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the Russian forces are trying to move closer to Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, but still are outside of the city center.

“But clearly we continue to see Russian forces move on — or try to move closer to so they can move on Kyiv from the ground,” Kirby during a briefing at the Pentagon on Monday. “We still assess that they’re outside the city center, and but, what we know clearly, that they have intentions with respect to Kyiv.”

Ukrainians are “resisting quite effectively around Kyiv,” Kirby added. “They’ve made it a tough slog for the Russians to move further south.”

Kirby could not say specifically that a Russian convoy that has been seen on satellite imagery is headed for Kyiv, but he said “it clearly appears to, just anecdotally, as just a piece of their desire to continue to move on the capital.”

Norway will provide military equipment to Ukraine 

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London

Norway will provide $226 million in humanitarian assistance and military equipment to Ukraine.

The Norwegian government announced the support measures in a statement Monday, saying that this “extraordinary allocation to Ukraine is intended to enhance the efforts of humanitarian actors to help the most vulnerable groups, including children.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre condemned Russia’s “military attacks in Ukraine,” which he said were “causing widespread loss of life and suffering in the civilian population, destroying vital infrastructure and forcing people to flee their homes.”

As far as military aid is concerned, Norway will send “military equipment such as helmets and bulletproof vests to Ukraine.” The equipment was all requested by Ukraine and can be sent quickly, Norwegian Defense Minister Roger Enoksen added. 

He highlighted the plight of the Ukrainian people “fighting for survival against a superior military force.”

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is threatening European security in a way we have not experienced since the second world war. It poses a threat to the norms, values and principles on which our democratic societies are founded,” Enoksen continued.

Norway is joining the European Union to impose “harsh sanctions against Russia,” according to the statement, adding that further sanctions announced Monday “will also target Belarus.” 

Norwegian Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum is also set to ask the Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the Government Pension Fund Global, to “freeze all its investments in Russia immediately” and divest from Russia. 

Norway’s final move is closing its airspace to Russian airlines, joining a host of other European airlines in doing so. 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges world leaders to keep up the pressure on Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to members of the Ukrainian community at the Cathedral of the Holy Family in central London on February 27.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to members of the Ukrainian community at the Cathedral of the Holy Family in central London on February 27.
(Jamie Lorriman/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged G7 and other world leaders to continue to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons and to keep up the pressure on Putin’s regime.

Following a call with world leaders Monday, a Downing St. spokesperson said the leaders all agreed that Ukraine’s “valiant resistance” to Russian troops is “truly inspirational.”

Johnson also “underlined the need for an international response to the emerging humanitarian crisis, including through supporting Ukraine’s neighbours to deal with large numbers of Ukrainians escaping violence in the country,” according to the statement.

The prime minister stressed the need to keep hitting Russia with trade restrictions and sanctions including SWIFT, a messaging service that connects financial institutions around the world.

The leaders agreed to “pursue every avenue to ensure that Putin fails in his ambitions,” the statement said.

Russian military convoy has advanced from Ivankiv to outskirts of Kyiv, satellite images show

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

A Russian military convoy that was outside of Ivankiv, Ukraine, on Sunday has since made it to the outskirts of Kyiv, satellite images show.

On Sunday, the convoy was roughly 40 miles northwest of the Ukrainian capital, according to images provided by Maxar Technologies.

Maxar said that roughly 17 miles of roadway is chocked full of the convoy, which consists of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and other logistical vehicles.  

The private US company said the convoy was located on the T-1011 highway at Antonov air base around 11:11 a.m local time.

Antonov is roughly 17 miles from the center of the Ukrainian capital.

The Antonov air base was the site of intense fighting on Thursday. It’s also the site where the largest plane in the world — the Antonov AN-225 Mriya — was kept. The Ukrainian government has said that Russian military destroyed the plane.

Russia claims to have hit 1,146 military installations in Ukraine

From CNN’s Nathan Hodge in Moscow and Alla Eshchenko

The Russian military claimed Monday that its armed forces have hit 1,146 Ukrainian military installations since the beginning of the “special operation,” Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the spokesperson for Russian Ministry of Defense, said in a statement.

Among the targets were “31 command posts and communication centers, 81 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 75 radar stations. Operationally, tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit six columns of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces,” he said.

Additionally, “311 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 42 aircraft and helicopters (including on the ground), 51 multiple launch rocket systems, 147 field artillery pieces and mortars, 263 units of special military vehicles were destroyed,” Konashenkov added.

Konashenkov also said troops have advanced further in both pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine.

“The grouping of troops of the Luhansk People’s Republic during the day continued to conduct offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Kremennoye, moving forward for another 3 kilometers. In the past day, the units of the Armed Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic advanced 16 kilometers and captured the settlement of Zamozhnoye,” Konashenkov said.

Over the past 24 hours, another 110 Ukrainian servicemen have voluntarily laid down their arms, the Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman concluded. 

CNN could not verify that statement, and the Russian military has made incorrect claims regarding its military operations in the past. 

France is moving its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv, foreign minister says

From CNN's Simon Bouvier
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, speaks during a press conference in Paris on February 28.
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, speaks during a press conference in Paris on February 28.
(Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)

France is moving its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv, the country’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced Monday.