It's just past 7:30 a.m. in Kyiv. If you're just joining us on Sunday, here's what you need to know

Germany has ordered the ban of Russian aircraft from entering the country's airspace, according to German Minister of Transport Volker Wissing.

The restriction is being prepared at the moment, a ministry spokeswoman told CNN.

German airline Lufthansa will also avoid Russian airspace immediately due to the war in Ukraine, a Lufthansa spokeswoman said Saturday. The airline said it will no longer operate services to Russian destinations.

All flights to and from Russia have been suspended from Saturday for the next seven days. Flights that are in Russian airspace will leave it within a short time.

“The safety of our passengers and crew has utmost priority for us at any time,” Lufthansa said in a news statement sent to CNN.