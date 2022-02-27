It's just past 7:30 a.m. in Kyiv. If you're just joining us on Sunday, here's what you need to know

Ukraine’s highly-motivated, outgunned forces held their capital against the Russian onslaught into a fourth day Sunday, as battles continued across the country, while a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens to defend their country against the invading forces.
If you're just joining us, here's what you need to know:
- Civilian deaths: Heavy gunfire in a western district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday evening killed a six-year-old boy and injured several other people, according to a local hospital. Separately, Ukraine's state emergency service said a nine-story residential building in the eastern city of Kharkiv was hit by "enemy artillery" on Saturday night, killing one woman.
- On the ground: Two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv early Sunday morning. They appear to have been around Vasylkiv, some 30 kilometers, or about 18 miles, south of Kyiv — a city with a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks. Shortly after, CNN verified video of a fire raging at an oil storage area at the Vasylkiv Air Base, southwest of the air base’s main runway.
- Russian banks expelled from SWIFT: The White House, European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada, said they back the expulsion of certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world, and pledged efforts to “collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”
- Russian aircraft banned: Germany has ordered the ban of Russian aircraft from entering the country's airspace, according to German Minister of Transport Volker Wissing. It joins Estonia, Romania, Lithuania and Latvia in banning Russian airlines from their airspace.
- Targeting civilian infrastructure: European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said he "most strongly" condemns Russian attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Despite Russian denials, reports about apartment buildings and kindergartens being shelled, civilians being killed, and rockets being found in residential streets have been trickling in since the beginning of the offensive.
- Protests around the world: Cities across the world have seen rallies in support of Ukraine this weekend, including in St Petersburg, Washington DC, Barcelona, New York, Brussels, Millan, Tbilisi and London. Meanwhile, nearly 2,700 people were detained in anti-war protests in Russia since Thursday, independent protest monitoring site OVD-Info said.
- Military aid to Ukraine: Germany will deliver 1,000 antitank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to Ukraine in a major policy shift after resisting Kyiv's previous calls for defensive weaponry. And the US authorized $350 million in new US military assistance to Ukraine, including “anti-armor and anti-aircraft systems, small arms and various caliber munitions," a Biden administration official said.