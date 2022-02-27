Ukraine claims successful drone attacks against Russian forces

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States' ambassador to the United Nations, is seen at center while casting a vote at UN Headquarters on Sunday. (Seth Wenig/AP)

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the UN Security Council has taken a critical step in holding Russia accountable for invading Ukraine.

The Security Council has taken an important step forward toward that accountability. For the first time in decades, it has called for an Emergency Special Session in the General Assembly," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement Sunday.

Thomas-Greenfield said President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert Sunday morning, “even though he is invading a country with no nuclear weapons and is under no threat from NATO, a defensive alliance that will not fight in Ukraine.”

“These are issues that affect all Member States. And now, in the General Assembly, they can all make their voices heard on Russia’s war of choice,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “We will then vote on a resolution that will hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions and for its violations of the UN Charter.

“We are alarmed by the mounting reports of civilian casualties, videos of Russian forces moving exceptionally a lethal weaponry into Ukraine, and the widespread destruction of civilian facilities like residences, schools, and hospitals,” the US Ambassador to the UN said.

Thomas-Greenfield said those member states that are sitting safely in “this hallowed hall” have a moral responsibility to react to Russia’s actions in Ukraine by providing humanitarian aid and military support.