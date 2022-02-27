World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 3:21 a.m. ET, February 27, 2022
27 min ago

BREAKING: Fighting breaks out in Ukraine’s second largest city

From Ivana Kottasova and Sophie Jeong

Street fighting broke out in the center of Kharkiv as Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second largest city, Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration said Sunday. 

Synehubov urged residents of the eastern city to stay in shelters and not to travel anywhere. Russian vehicles entered the city of Kharkiv on Sunday, he said.

"The Russian enemy's vehicles advanced into the city of Kharkiv. Including the central part of the city. Warning! Do not leave your shelters!" Governor Synyehubov said in a Facebook post Sunday.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the enemy. Civilians are asked not to go out in the streets."

Kharkiv, with a population of about 1.4 million people, sits less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the Russian border and was approached by Russian forces shortly after the invasion started on Thursday.

Ukrainian forces have managed to deter Russian troops from entering the city for the past three days, but Synehubov said this has now changed, with fighting taking place at the heart of the city. 

33 min ago

Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for potential talks, state media reports

From CNN's Nathan Hodge in Moscow

A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for notional talks with Ukrainian representatives, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti.

Peskov said the delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and other departments, including the presidential administration, RIA reported.

"We will be ready to start these negotiations in Gomel [Homiel]," Peskov said, according to RIA.

The Kremlin has continued to put out messaging that Russia would send representatives to the Belarusian capital of Minsk to talk with Kyiv, despite its military's continued and unprovoked assault on Ukraine.

The Kremlin has claimed previously the Ukrainian side had countered with a proposal to meet in Warsaw and then dropped contact.

Top Ukrainian officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have expressed willingness to talk peace with Russia.

49 min ago

What is SWIFT and why are some countries planning to expel Russia from it?

The White House, along with several EU nations, announced on Saturday the expulsion of certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network connecting thousands of financial institutions around the world.

But what exactly is SWIFT and how will it impact Russia?

SWIFT stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. It was founded in 1973 to replace the telex and is now used by over 11,000 financial institutions to send secure messages and payment orders. With no globally accepted alternative, it is essential plumbing for global finance.

Removing Russia from SWIFT would make it nearly impossible for financial institutions to send money in or out of the country, delivering a sudden shock to Russian companies and their foreign customers — especially buyers of oil and gas exports denominated in US dollars.

SWIFT is based in Belgium and governed by a board consisting of 25 people. SWIFT, which describes itself as a “neutral utility,” is incorporated under Belgian law and must comply with EU regulations.

What happens if Russia is removed?

There is precedent for removing a country from SWIFT.

SWIFT unplugged Iranian banks in 2012 after they were sanctioned by the EU over the country’s nuclear program. Iran lost almost half of its oil export revenue and 30% of foreign trade following the disconnection, according to experts.

The United States and Germany have the most to lose if Russia is disconnected, because their banks are the most frequent SWIFT users in communicating with Russian banks, according to Maria Shagina, a visiting fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

Senior Russian lawmakers have responded by saying that shipments of oil, gas and metals to Europe would stop if Russia is expelled.

Has SWIFT commented?

In a statement, SWIFT said it is a "neutral global cooperative" and "any decision to impose sanctions on countries or individual entities rests solely with the competent government bodies and applicable legislators."

"We are aware of the joint statement by the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States in which they state they will implement new measures in the coming days with respect to Russian banks. We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction," the statement said.

Read more here.

1 hr 8 min ago

Poland to provide train to transport wounded from Ukraine

From CNN's Antonia Mortensen

Poland will provide a special train to transport the wounded from Ukraine to various hospitals in Warsaw, an official said on Saturday.

"Poland does not forget about aid for Ukraine. We are starting a train for the wounded who suffered as a result of Russia's military operations against Ukraine," Stanisław Żaryn, spokesperson for the minister of special services coordinator, said in a tweet.

1 hr 46 min ago

France to send fuel and defensive equipment to Ukraine 

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris

France will send fuel supplies to Ukraine along with defensive equipment to support the country’s resistance to the Russian invasion, the Élysée Palace said in a statement Saturday following a partial meeting of national defense council. 

The statement gave no further detail on the defensive equipment, but an Elysée source told journalists earlier Saturday that this could include anti-tank weapons. 

The national defense council also agreed to freeze the financial assets of Russians targeted by sanctions and announced measures to “combat propaganda from influencers and the Russian media on European soil,” the statement said.

No details were given on these measures. 

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a “strengthening of economic and financial sanctions” in line with the European Union and the US, per the statement. 

2 hr 15 min ago

Australia to boost support and help supply lethal military equipment to Ukraine

From CNN's Wayne Chang

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks with the media outside the St. Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sydney on Sunday.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks with the media outside the St. Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sydney on Sunday. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Australia will work with NATO members to supply weapons to Ukraine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Sunday. 

The move to step up support comes after the Prime Minister said on Friday Australia would provide "non-lethal" military equipment and medical supplies,

"We are already providing significant support in terms of non-lethal aid, but I've just spoken with the defense minister, and we'll be seeking to provide whatever support we can for lethal aid through our NATO partners, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom," Morrison said on the sidelines of a church service for the Australian Ukrainian community. 
"[Our NATO partners] are already providing support in these areas and we will be assisting them with what they are doing."

Morrison also said Australia has expedited visa processing of Ukrainians seeking to enter Australia and will provide more humanitarian aid in the near future, describing it as a "top priority."

"Our focus is what's occurring in Ukraine right now and providing the immediate relief to those who would be coming across borders as hundreds of thousands of people are becoming displaced and the world community will work together on all of those issues. But Australia will be very prepared to take more and more and more as we have with Afghanistan," Morrison said.

2 hr 26 min ago

Captured Russian soldiers allowed to call their parents, Ukrainian general says

Ukrainian Maj. Gen. Borys Kremenetsky speaks during a news conference at the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington on Saturday. With him is Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.
Ukrainian Maj. Gen. Borys Kremenetsky speaks during a news conference at the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington on Saturday. With him is Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Ukrainian Major General Borys Kremenetsky told reporters in Washington Saturday that Ukraine had captured around 200 Russian soldiers who were "badly equipped."

"We captured around 200 Russian soldiers, some of them 19 years old, not trained at all, badly equipped. We treat them according to Geneva Convention, according to international humanitarian law," Kremenetsky, who is a defense official at the Embassy of Ukraine in the US said. 

CNN has not been able to independently verify the general's claims. 

He also said the soldiers were allowed to "call their parents" and were given food and water.

Kremenetsky said he is working closely with the Pentagon, but Ukraine still needs more support with military aid. 

"There is list of crucial requirements, and we still need more capabilities. I can assure you that what we received already were used in a proper way," he said.

2 hr 29 min ago

More than 150,000 have fled Ukraine, UN High Commissioner for Refugees says

From CNN's Sahar Akbarzai

Refugees from Ukraine walk into Przemysl, Poland, after crossing the border on Saturday.
Refugees from Ukraine walk into Przemysl, Poland, after crossing the border on Saturday. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images)

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Saturday that more than 150,000 people have been forced to flee Russian violence in Ukraine.

"More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have now crossed into neighboring countries, half of them to Poland, and many to Hungary, Moldova, Romania and beyond," he said.
"Displacement in Ukraine is also growing but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers and provide aid," Grandi said in a tweet Saturday.

2 hr 34 min ago

Trump defends praise of Putin even as he calls Ukrainian President "brave"

From CNN's Gabby Orr, Sara Murray and Steve Contorno

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday. (John Raoux/AP)

Former US President Donald Trump defended his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday while also calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “a brave man” amid Russia’s deadly invasion of his country.

“He’s a brave man, he’s hanging in,” Trump said of Zelensky in remarks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, even as he declined to back away from complimenting Putin as “smart.”

“The problem is not that Putin is smart, which, of course, he’s smart,” Trump said. “The problem is that our leaders are dumb… and so far, allowed him to get away with this travesty and assault on humanity.”
“Putin is playing [President Joe] Biden like a drum and it’s not a pretty thing to watch,” he continued.

The former President has repeatedly praised Putin in the days since Russian troops crossed into Ukraine and began launching rocket strikes against the country’s capital of Kyiv. His comments on Zelensky come days after he lavished praise on Putin, calling the Kremlin leader “genius” and “savvy” in a radio interview. 

Read the full story.