Russia invades Ukraine

By Adrienne Vogt, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Jeevan Ravindran, Peter Wilkinson, Jessie Yeung, Brad Lendon, Steve George, Meg Wagner and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 9:38 p.m. ET, February 26, 2022
1 min ago

It's 3:30 a.m. in Kyiv. If you're just joining us on Sunday, here's what you need to know

An explosion lights up the sky to the south of Kyiv, Ukraine, early on Sunday.
An explosion lights up the sky to the south of Kyiv, Ukraine, early on Sunday. (CNN)

Ukraine’s highly-motivated, outgunned forces held their capital against the Russian onslaught for a third day Saturday, as battles continued across the country, while a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens to defend their country against the invading forces.

If you're just joining us, here's what you need to know:

  • Two large explosions near Kyiv and oil tanks on fire: Two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv early Sunday morning. They appear to have been around Vasylkiv, some 30 kilometers, or about 18 miles, south of Kyiv — a town with a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks. Shortly after, CNN verified video of a fire raging at an oil storage area at the Vasylkiv Air Base, southwest of the air base’s main runway.
  • Russian banks expelled from SWIFT: The White House, European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada, said they back the expulsion of certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world, and pledged efforts to “collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”
  • Stiff resistance: Russia is encountering “stiffer than expected” resistance from the Ukrainian military as well as unexpected difficulties supplying its forces, two senior US officials with direct knowledge told CNN. Russia is suffering heavier losses in personnel and armor and aircraft than expected, and has yet to establish air supremacy over Ukraine, a senior defense official said.
  • Social media giants step in: Russian state media outlets will no longer be allowed to run advertising or otherwise monetize their content on any platform owned by Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, the company said Friday evening. Similarly, YouTube blocked Russian state media outlet RT from Ukraine and suspended its ability to monetize its content on the platform globally.
  • Presidential appeal: Zelensky also appealed to Ukrainians to resist the invasion, and called for those living abroad to return and defend the country. He also welcomed volunteers from abroad, saying, "we will give you weapons."
  • Ukrainians flee: More than 120,000 Ukrainians have already left while 850,000 are internally displaced, according to the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees. She said up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation continued to deteriorate, and that there were queues at a number of border crossings.
1 hr 14 min ago

Russian invasion runs into stiff resistance, supply lines are a "definite vulnerability," US officials say

From CNN's Jim Sciutto, Oren Liebermann and Jeremy Herb

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is encountering “stiffer than expected” resistance from the Ukrainian military as well as unexpected difficulties supplying its forces, two senior US officials with direct knowledge tell CNN.

On the battlefield: Russia is suffering heavier losses in personnel and armor and aircraft than expected. This is due in part to the fact that Ukrainian air defenses have performed better than pre-invasion US intelligence assessments had anticipated.

In the air: In addition, Russia has yet to establish air supremacy over Ukraine, a senior defense official said, as the Ukrainian Air Force and air defense systems fight for control of the airspace.

“Ukrainian air defenses, including aircraft, do continue to be operable and continue to engage and deny access to Russian aircraft in places over the country,” the official said.

Without uncontested control of the skies, it becomes more difficult for an army on the move to see and strike targets from the air.

Quick overthrow prevented: Together, these challenges have so far prevented the quick overthrow of major Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, which US officials were concerned could play out in a matter of days. The city of Kharkiv near Ukraine’s border with Russia also has not fallen to invading forces, which officials worried could happen on the first night of an invasion.

Officials caution that this picture of the battlefield is just a moment in time, and the situation on the ground could change very quickly as Russian forces keep up their assault.

1 hr 27 min ago

Oil tanks on fire at Vasylkiv Air Base

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy 

A fire at an oil storage area was seen raging at the Vasylkiv Air Base, which is southwest of Kyiv.

CNN has verified a video of the fire at the oil storage area southwest of the air base’s main runway.

Earlier, the two vast explosions were seen around Vasylkiv, some 30 kilometers, or about 18 miles, south of Kyiv.

Vasylkiv has multiple fuel tanks.

The area was the scene of heavy fighting Friday night, according to Ukrainian officials.

CNN's Tim Lister contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 45 min ago

Mayor of Ukrainian city Vasylkiv: "The enemy wants to destroy everything"

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv

After the explosions in Vasylkiv, the town's mayor, Natalia Balasynovych, recorded a Facebook message for residents:

"You can see what is going on, you can see the fire -- unfortunately, this is the petroleum storage depot in Kriachky village. The enemy wants to destroy everything around, but he will not be successful. You’ve seen that during the day there was heavy shelling from ballistic missiles. Our airfield was shelled as well, but we got it, it's under control of Ukraine."

"The night will be difficult here, as well as in Kyiv, but we will stand our ground and we will win, because God is with us," Balasynovych said.

1 hr 49 min ago

Defenders of Ukrainian island may still be alive and now POWs, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine says

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla in Kyiv

The defenders of the small Ukrainian island of Zmiinyi in the Black Sea may still be alive, according to a statement released on Saturday by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU).

"We [have a] strong belief that all Ukrainian defenders of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island may be alive,” the statement said.

Both President Zelensky and the SBGSU said Friday all the soldiers had been killed following the small island’s capture by Russian forces.

Preliminary information that border guards may be dead came before the defenders lost contact," Saturday's statement said.

On Friday, Russian Major-General Igor Konashenkov said 82 Ukrainian servicemen “laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to a unit of the Russian Armed Forces.”

The SBGSU statement added, “Russian media reported that Ukrainian servicemen on the island had been sent to Sevastopol” in Crimea.

On Friday, audio emerged of an exchange between the Ukrainian fighters and an officer of the Russian navy. In the exchange, the Ukrainians were heard to say to “Russian warship – go f*** yourself.”

2 hr 54 min ago

Two vast explosions seen in Kyiv appear to be around Vasylkiv

From CNN's From Tim Lister in Kyiv

The two vast explosions that lit up the night sky appear to have been around Vasylkiv, some 30 kilometers, or about 18 miles, south of Kyiv.

Vasylkiv has a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks.

The area was the scene of heavy fighting Friday night, according to Ukrainian officials.

3 hr 17 min ago

Massive explosions reported near Kyiv

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv

Two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv early Sunday morning with one detonation that appeared to be approximately 20 kilometers, or about 12 miles, from the city center.

The second explosion rocked western Kyiv just before 1 a.m. local time (6 p.m. ET Saturday). The second blast also came from the south-western part of the city, in the direction of the city's second major airport.

3 hr 21 min ago

Ukrainian official calls on "an IT army" to join the "fight on the cyber front"

From CNN's Sean Lyngaas

Ukraine Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted Saturday that Kyiv was “creating an IT army” to “continue to fight on the cyber front” as Russian forces continue their assault on Ukraine.

Fedorov tweeted a link to a channel on the messaging app Telegram that encouraged hackers to conduct cyberattacks on key Russian energy firms and financial firms. The proposed target list includes natural gas giant Gazprom and big Russian banks Sberbank and VTB. The Biden administration sanctioned the two banks on Thursday over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Telegram channel promoted by Fedorov was translated into English to appeal to “all IT specialists from other countries,” the English version said.

Cyberattacks have had a supporting role in the Russia-Ukraine war. A series of so-called distributed denial of service attacks flooded Ukrainian government websites with phony traffic prior to Russia’s invasion. The White House blamed one of those rounds of hacks on Russia’s GRU military agency (Moscow denied the allegation.).

On Friday, Ukrainian officials accused the Belarusian Ministry of Defense of trying to hack the private email accounts of Ukrainian military personnel. The ministry did not return CNN’s request for comment.

3 hr 24 min ago

White House, EU announce expulsion of certain Russian banks from SWIFT

From CNN’s DJ Judd

The headquarters of Swift, Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication is seen in La Hulpe, Belgium, on February 25.
The headquarters of Swift, Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication is seen in La Hulpe, Belgium, on February 25. (James Arthur Gekiere/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

In an announcement late Saturday afternoon, the White House said, in concert with of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada, the US is backing the expulsion of certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world, and pledged efforts to “collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”

“This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally,” they wrote in a joint statement, also pledging “restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions,” and restricting the sale of “golden passports” that allow Russian oligarchs to avoid the brunt of sanctions already levied.

Earlier Saturday, CNN reported Biden was considering expelling Russia from SWIFT, but had yet to make a final decision. Fully expelling Russia from SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has been presented as a financial “nuclear option," with the president and aides highlighting how complicated the move would be. They also noted the US cannot move unilaterally to expel Russia.

“That’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take,” Biden told reporters Thursday.

In addition, the nations announced the launch, later this week, of a “transatlantic task force” to “ensure the effective implementation of our financial sanctions by identifying and freezing the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies that exist within our jurisdictions.”

As part of Saturday’s announcement, they also promised to step up efforts to combat misinformation.

We stand with the Ukrainian people in this dark hour. Even beyond the measures we are announcing today, we are prepared to take further measures to hold Russia to account for its attack on Ukraine.”