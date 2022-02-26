South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) said North Korea's missile launch on Sunday is "undesirable" while the world is trying to resolve Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Blue House.

Following North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile on Sunday morning local time, the NSC held an emergency meeting where they expressed "deep concern and severe regret" over the launch, which is North Korea's eighth missile test in 2022.

The members said North Korea should respond to offers from the international community for a dialogue and urged the North to "immediately stop actions contrary to peaceful resolution through diplomacy."

Some context: Analysts suggest the increased testing this year shows leader Kim Jong Un is both striving to meet domestic goals and show an increasingly turbulent world that Pyongyang remains a player in the struggle for power and influence.

"North Korea is not going to do anyone the favor of staying quiet while the world deals with Russia's aggression against Ukraine," Leif-Eric Easley, associate professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, said following Sunday's test.