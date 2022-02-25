Ukrainian Defense Ministry says they've blown up a bridge to hinder Russian advance on Kyiv
Tim Lister in Kyiv
Ukraine's Defense Ministry says airborne assault troops have blown up a bridge over the Teteriv River at Ivankiv, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Kyiv, in an effort to prevent a Russian column of forces from advancing toward the capital.
The ministry said the Russian advance was stopped.
Earlier Friday morning, top US officials estimated that Russian forces which entered Ukraine through the Belarus border were only about 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital.
Analysis: Biden wages first showdown of new Cold War-style duel with Russia
Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson
Punishing sanctions were never going to stop Russian missiles, tanks and bombs. But the Biden administration hopes they offer an early edge in the first showdown of a new and dangerous 21st century coda to the Cold War.
Harsh sanctions: The US leader vowed on Thursday to make Putin a "pariah" by isolating Russian banks, punishing his rich cronies, supporting Ukrainians and containing the Kremlin's attempt to roll back the outcome of the last generational Washington-Moscow struggle, which brought democracy to Eastern Europe.
While Russia seeks to clamp down on Ukraine, biting sanctions are sure to trigger a reaction that will escalate the confrontation between the Russian leader and the West.
Referring to the impact of economic warfare, James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, told CNN: "I rather doubt Putin will sit still for that," predicting he could seek to inflict pain on the US, for instance, with cyberattacks.
The Ukrainian people: A third factor will also dictate this first chapter of the new US-Russia showdown — the capacity of the Ukrainian people to resist invasion, a possible occupation and what could turn out to be puppet pro-Moscow leaders.
A related question of whether the United States should send arms to support a rebellion against Moscow is about to become a hot political issue in Washington.
Ukrainian soldier responds to Russian warning: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself"
Tim Lister in Kyiv and Josh Pennington
An audio clip has emerged of what appears to be an exchange between Ukrainian soldiers on an island in the Black Sea and an officer of the Russian Navy.
All the soldiers — who were defending Snake Island — are reported to have been killed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"All border guards died heroically but did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously," Zelensky said.
At some point on Thursday, a Russian warship approached the island.
According to the purported audio exchange, the Russian officer says: "This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed."
The alleged response from a Ukrainian soldier: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."
Air raid sirens sound in Ukraine's Kyiv and Lviv
CNN teams in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the western city of Lviv heard air sirens sounding for several minutes on Friday morning about 7 a.m. local time (12 a.m. ET).
The sirens could be heard across the two cities.
CNN teams did not see incoming fire.
Early Friday morning, before dawn broke, CNN reporters in Kyiv heard loud blasts in the capital.
It's 7:15 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know
The sun has risen over Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Friday after a night punctuated by the sound of explosions following Russia's invasion of the country on Thursday.
Here's the latest:
Russian forces approach capital: CNN reporters in Kyiv heard blasts in the city early morning Friday. This came after the Biden administration told US lawmakers that Russian forces which entered Ukraine through the Belarus border are just 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Kyiv.
Death toll rises: A total of 137 Ukrainian soldiers have been confirmed killed and 316 injured since Thursday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine says it inflicted 800 casualties among Russian forces — but it's unclear whether this refers to solely the number killed. CNN has not been able to independently verify these figures.
Presidential target: Zelensky said late Thursday that Russian sabotage groups have entered Kyiv, that he is “target number 1” — and his family is "target number 2." He added he is staying in government quarters, and that Russia wanted to "destroy" the head of state.
Anti-war protests: Hundreds of people were arrested in cities across Russia for staging anti-war demonstrations on Thursday. Similar protests in support of Ukraine were held around the world, in New York, Paris, Berlin, London, and other international centers.
UN vote today: A United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution condemning Russia is officially listed on a UN schedule for Friday, but the proposal is expected to be vetoed by Moscow.
International sanctions: Leaders from around the world announced harsh new sanctions against Russia on Thursday, including the US, European Union, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Canada.
Kyiv hit with "cruise or ballistic missiles" amid fears Russia attempts to encircle Ukrainian capital
Helen Regan, Matthew Chance, Tim Lister and Jonny Hallam
Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was targeted with missile fire before dawn Friday, according to a Ukrainian government adviser, as Russia continued its military assault on the country.
"Strikes on Kyiv with cruise or ballistic missiles continued," Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine told reporters via text message Friday as the city's population braced for more Russian military action.
A CNN team on the ground reported hearing two large blasts in central Kyiv and a third loud explosion in the distance. Images showed a apartment block on fire, but the cause of the fire is unclear.
Ukraine's deputy interior minister has attributed an explosion over Kyiv to a Ukrainian anti-missile system shooting down a Russian missile. CNN has not been able to verify the assessment.
Just a day earlier, Russian forces entered by land, sea and air, prompting a barrage of international condemnation and sanctions amid questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin's wider ambitions for the country.
Ukrainian President remains "a prime target for Russian aggression," State Department says
Jennifer Hansler and Paul LeBlanc
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains a "prime target for Russian aggression," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday evening amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," Price said Zelensky "does, in many ways, represent — even personify — the democratic aspirations and ambitions of Ukraine — of the Ukrainian people."
"So of course, he would remain a prime target for Russian aggression," he said.
The Ukrainian President and his team "are going to make decisions in the coming hours, in the coming days, based on what's in the best interest of them, what's in the best interest of Ukrainian people, what's in the best interest of the Ukrainian state," Price added.
Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine earlier Thursday, sending troops into the ex-Soviet nation from three fronts and firing missiles on several locations near the capital, Kyiv, in a broad attack that has drawn deep condemnation from world leaders.
At dawn, troops and armor crossed into eastern Ukraine from the Russian border, as well as from Belarus in the north and from Russia-annexed Crimea to the south.
In a video statement late Thursday, Zelensky said, "According to our information, the enemy marked me as target No. 1, my family as target No. 2. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. We have information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kyiv." "I am staying in the government quarter together with others," he added.
Biden imposes additional sanctions on Russia: "Putin chose this war"
Kevin Liptak
President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled harsh new sanctions on Russia meant to punish the country for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin for his aggression even as he acknowledged it would take time for the new measures to alter Putin's behavior.
"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said, laying out a set of measures that will "impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time."
The new sanctions include export blocks on technology, a centerpiece of Biden's approach that he said would severely limit Russia's ability to advance its military and aerospace sector. He also applied sanctions on Russian banks and "corrupt billionaires" and their families who are close to the Kremlin.
Biden insisted his threat to directly sanction Putin remains "on the table" and is "not a bluff," but he didn't answer when asked why he hasn't directly sanctioned the Russian President yet.
Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins what could stop Putin if sanctions can't, Biden responded, "I didn't say sanctions couldn't stop him."
"The threat of the sanctions ... imposing the sanctions and seeing the effect of the sanctions are two different things," Biden said. "He's going to begin to see the effect of the sanctions."
The new sanctions targets are not limited to Russia. The US also went after individuals in Belarus, including the country's defense minister, for that country's role in facilitating the Russian attack.
"Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict," he said, addressing the nation from the White House East Room in his first appearance in public since the Russian attack commenced late Wednesday. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east."
Ivana Kottasová, Tamara Qiblawi and Eliza Mackintosh
Eight years after a pro-European protest movement toppled a Kremlin-backed president in Kyiv and Russia fomented a grinding war in the country's east, people in Ukraine have been on tenterhooks wondering what Russian President Vladimir Putin might do next.
Their worst nightmare began to unfold as dawn broke on Thursday, after Putin declared the start of a "special military operation" in Ukraine. As he spoke, people in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other parts of the country woke to the sound of large explosions and air raid sirens. In disbelief, they turned on their TVs and radios to hear news that an invasion had begun, with Russian troops breaching borders to the north and south.
A large boom at 6 a.m. shook Yana and Sergii Lysenko from sleep in their Kyiv home. At first, Yana thought her husband was mistaken, it couldn't be an attack, and told him to go back to sleep. Then they heard another blast.
"We started to listen to the news and we understood that the war had started, the Russian invasion is ongoing," Sergii told CNN.
After hearing from friends that traffic had clogged roads out of the capital, the couple decided at first to remain at home with their 3-year-old daughter, packing their bags just in case.
"We are a bit in shock and trying to stay calm, not to show anything to our child," Sergii added.
By the afternoon, Yana and Sergii had decided to leave their Kyiv home. They jumped into the car and started heading west to Ternopil, a town 300 miles west of Kyiv, about 120 miles from the Polish border.
"We think it will be more safe in Ternopil. The last thing was when we heard the bomb, that's why we decided to get out from the city because we are living in the center," Yana told CNN from the car, as they were driving away.