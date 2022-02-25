Punishing sanctions were never going to stop Russian missiles, tanks and bombs. But the Biden administration hopes they offer an early edge in the first showdown of a new and dangerous 21st century coda to the Cold War.

Hours after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US drew battle lines for what is sure to be a bitter standoff with the Kremlin likely to last at least until President Joe Biden or Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves power.

Harsh sanctions: The US leader vowed on Thursday to make Putin a "pariah" by isolating Russian banks, punishing his rich cronies, supporting Ukrainians and containing the Kremlin's attempt to roll back the outcome of the last generational Washington-Moscow struggle, which brought democracy to Eastern Europe.

While Russia seeks to clamp down on Ukraine, biting sanctions are sure to trigger a reaction that will escalate the confrontation between the Russian leader and the West.

Referring to the impact of economic warfare, James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, told CNN: "I rather doubt Putin will sit still for that," predicting he could seek to inflict pain on the US, for instance, with cyberattacks.

The Ukrainian people: A third factor will also dictate this first chapter of the new US-Russia showdown — the capacity of the Ukrainian people to resist invasion, a possible occupation and what could turn out to be puppet pro-Moscow leaders.

A related question of whether the United States should send arms to support a rebellion against Moscow is about to become a hot political issue in Washington.

