Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Amy Woodyatt, Rob Picheta, Ed Upright, Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN
Updated 6:59 PM EST, Fri February 25, 2022
Wreckage of convoy seen on the way to Ukraine capital
Biden administration announces sanctions against more Russian officials

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

The Biden administration on Friday announced sanctions against more Russian officials beyond Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

The officials — members of Russia’s National Security Council — include Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, according to a US Treasury Department statement.

“Treasury has previously designated eleven members of the Russian Security Council and will continue to impose costs on the ruling elite as Russia prosecutes this brutal war of choice,” the statement said.

The White House had announced earlier Friday plans to impose sanctions on Putin, making him the highest-profile target in the effort to impose costs on the Russian economy and Putin’s inner circle.

3 key quotes from Ukrainian President Zelensky's late-night message

(Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a late-night message on Friday outlining the situation in his country as Russian forces continue to advance on the capital city of Kyiv.

If you’re just reading in now, here are the key lines from the video message:

  • He said tonight is a make-or-break moment for Ukraine: “This night will be very difficult, and the enemy will use all available forces to break the resistance of Ukrainians,” Zelensky said, later adding, “the fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.”
  • He accused Russia of attacking kindergartens: “There is nothing that could possibly explain why the kindergartens and civilian infrastructure are being shelled,” the Ukrainian President said.
  • He said there are losses on both sides: “Our main goal is to finish this slaughter. The enemy losses are very grave — today there were hundreds of killed soldiers who crossed our border and came on our land,” Zelensky said. But he added: “Unfortunately, we also suffer losses.”

Road traffic along Ukraine's western border has increased during Russia's invasion

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

The latest map of eastern Europe shows increased road traffic along Ukraine’s western border.

Amid the invasion from Russia, Ukrainians are seeking refuge in neighboring nations. Moldova, Belarus and Georgia don’t require visas for Ukrainian passport holders, and many other countries in the region don’t require a visa for at least 30 days.

On the map below, increased road traffic is represented by orange circles.

Zelensky accuses Russia of attacking "kindergartens and civilian infrastructure"

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video message Friday evening that Russian forces have attacked “civilian infrastructure,” including kindergartens.

Addressing the people of Russia while speaking Russian, Zelensky said, “There is nothing that could possibly explain why the kindergartens and civilian infrastructure are being shelled. “

He continued: “What kind of war is this against the Ukrainian children? Who are they? Are they also neo-Nazis? Or are they NATO soldiers that imposed a threat to Russia?”

Zelensky’s remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin made baseless claims about Ukrainians to his security council on Friday. Putin frequently repeats the baseless and inaccurate claim that the democratically elected Ukrainian government is a “Nazi” or “fascist” regime. 

Zelensky went on to say that “many” cities are under attack and pleaded with Ukrainian citizens “to be very careful.”

“Please help each other, especially the elderly, the lonely, those who need your support,” he said. “In case of any danger, please go to the shelters.”

Chef José Andrés says World Central Kitchen will provide meals along the Ukrainian border

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Celebrity chef and global humanitarian José Andrés has responded to the Russian invasion in Ukraine, pledging to provide meals along the country’s western border through his organization World Central Kitchen.

Andrés posted on his personal Twitter account, saying in part:

In 2021, Andrés was a recipient of Jeff Bezos’ Courage and Civility Award, an honor which came with $100 million.

Now Andrés has earmarked some of those funds for Ukraine, saying “In addition to your donations…I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine.”

Here is Andrés’ tweet:

Zelensky asked Israeli PM to mediate negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian ambassador to Israel says

From CNN's Hadas Gold in Jerusalem

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to host and help mediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel told CNN.

“Our president believes Israel is the only democratic state that has great relations with both Russia and Ukraine and that could be used in order to facilitate those negotiations,” Yevgen Korniychuk told CNN Friday evening.

Korniychuk said Jerusalem is preferable to Minsk where previous talks took place because Belarus is a close ally of Russia, and Ukraine does not “believe in the legitimacy” of Belarus’ current leader Alexander Lukashenko.

“(We) definitely need to change the venue and we believe Jerusalem could be a good place for that,” Korniychuk said.

As for the Israeli response to the request, Korniychuk said they “neither agree or deny it, they’re considering it, and that’s a positive sign.”

A spokesperson for Bennett would not comment further beyond the official read out issued about the call, which made no mention of the mediation request.

Ukrainian President confirms Russian forces are advancing on Kyiv from the north and east

From Tim Lister
(Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces are closing in on Kyiv, advancing on the capital from the north and the east.

In his late-night video message Friday, Zelensky told Ukrainians:

Zelensky added, “unfortunately, we also suffer losses. Ukrainians resist the Russian aggression heroically. This aggression cannot be justified, so the occupiers have to come up with more absurd accusations to say at least something.”

After taking an airbase just north of the city on Thursday, Russian forces are now close to the capital of Kyiv. They are also advancing along two routes from the north and at least one from the east.

Russia blocks UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine

From CNN’s Richard Roth 
(UNTV)

Russia has used its veto power to block a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning its invasion of Ukraine. 

The vote was 11 in favor, one against, and three abstentions. China, which has declined to criticize Russia’s attack, was among the abstentions at the United Nations’ headquarters in New York City on Friday. 

Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, is currently serving as this month’s council president. 

Zelensky says he agreed to "more help, more support" from world leaders

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that he talked with a number of world leaders, and agreed to “more help” amid Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky specifically said he talked with President Biden as well as the French, German and Dutch leaders.

“And I’ve agreed on more help, more support, considerable support. I thank all the leaders and especially the President Biden,” he said.

Ukrainian president: "This night will be very difficult"

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his country Friday night, saying, “This night will be very difficult, and the enemy will use all available forces to break the resistance of Ukrainians.”

Zelensky advised that “we have to stand ground,” adding, “the fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.”

As part of his late-night message, Zelensky told Ukrainians:

Zelensky went on to say that Ukraine is, “also fighting on the diplomatic frontline.”

“It’s easier to count who out of the world leaders I haven’t spoken yet,” he said.

Canadian prime minister announces sanctions on Vladimir Putin

From CNN's Raja Razek

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday a set of sanctions on Russia, which include imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, his chief of staff, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. 

“Canada is announcing our third set of severe, coordinated sanctions,” Trudeau said. “First, we will be imposing sanctions on President Putin and his fellow architects of this barbaric war, his chief of staff and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.”

“Additionally, I am confirming Canada’s support to remove Russia from the SWIFT payment system, a critical part of the global banking system,” he added. 

Excluding Russian banks from SWIFT, a high security network that connect thousands of financial institutions around the world, “would make it even more difficult for President Putin to finance his brutalities,” according to Trudeau. 

“Canada is also announcing that we will levy additional sanctions on Belarus and its leaders for abetting President Putin’s invasion of a free and sovereign nation,” he said. 

According to Trudeau, these sanctions will target 57 people and are in addition to the “dozens of existing strong sanctions already leveled against Alexander Lukashenko’s regime for their repeated, systematic human rights violations and decades of oppression of their own people.”

All this comes after Russia’s assault on Ukraine, which began on Thursday and has spread across the country. Russian forces have attacked by land, sea, and air, and are currently battling for control of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian staff of US embassy in Kyiv asks US for help: "There is no safe place in Ukraine anymore"

From Jennifer Hansler

The locally employed Ukrainian staff of the US embassy in Kyiv sent a letter to the US State Department Thursday asking for “immediate answer and action” on issues such as evacuating the country and securing visas to the US “as there is no safe place in Ukraine anymore.”

The letter — sent on behalf of hundreds of locally employed staff and seen by CNN — said staff had not received adequate answers or communication from the State Department. 

“Today (Locally Employed) Staff were waken up by the sound of exploding bombs in multiple cities around Ukraine. Situation is critical, and our questions remain unanswered,” they wrote in the letter, which was first reported by Foreign Policy
“We have worked side by side with you for two decades, and always had strong faith in the work US Government was doing. We need your help now. This is not a time to wait and research. This is time to act. Your actions can save our lives,” they wrote.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Friday the department had received the message and was exploring options to support the staff, and said they had “already taken some important steps.”

As the threat of a Russian invasion loomed, the State Department drew down the number of US employees at the embassy in the Ukrainian capital to only a small team. That team was then relocated to Lviv, a city in the west of the country, and has now been moved to Poland in the wake of the Russian attack.

But the Ukrainian staff were not included in those moves, and the sense of neglect suggested in the letter resembles that felt by locally employed staff of the US Embassy in Afghanistan. As Kabul fell to the Taliban and the US all diplomats and forces from the country, Afghans who had worked for the Embassy were left to make their own perilous journey to the airport to be evacuated.

The Nord Stream 2 was halted earlier this week. Here's what that means — and why it matters.

From CNN's Angela Dewan, Charles Riley, Julia Horowitz and Bianca Nobilo

Earlier this week, ahead of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, Germany halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Completed in September, the Nord Stream 2 is a 750-mile pipeline that could deliver 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

However, the pipeline may also serve as the centerpiece to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

By halting the project, the West has signified it’s ready to target Russia’s energy industry, even if it comes at a cost.

To further understand the significance of this decision — and what specifically the Nord Stream 2 project was aiming to accomplish — watch the following TikTok video from CNN’s Bianca Nobilo.

All US senators will have a classified briefing on the Ukraine invasion on Monday

From CNN's Hill Team

There will be an all-senators classified briefing on the Russia invasion of Ukraine at 7:15 p.m. ET Monday, according to a Senate aide.

Who will give the briefing is to be announced.

US will provide "additional security assistance" to Ukraine, Pentagon says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby conducts a news briefing at the Pentagon on Friday, February 25, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby conducts a news briefing at the Pentagon on Friday, February 25, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The US is “going to provide additional security assistance” to Ukraine, but “how it will be done is still being worked out,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Friday.

“We’re very actively engaged in those efforts, to help them better defend themselves through both lethal and non-lethal assistance,” Kirby said during a press briefing at the Pentagon.

He added that he hasn’t detailed every shipment of aid to Ukraine that the US has made because of the security situation.

“I have not been detailing for any of you each and every package, each and every shipment, because I think you can understand and it’s particularly relevant now that Ukraine is involved in a no-kidding invasion of their country, that we wouldn’t want to put it out there in the public space everything that they’re getting from the United States,” Kirby said.

US State Department has been in touch "with every American" they can reach in Ukraine, White House says

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Friday, February 25, 2022.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

The State Department has been in touch with US citizens still in Ukraine, the White House says, but the administration is standing by President Joe Biden’s comments that he would not send troops in to help evacuate them.  

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the US has “been in touch from the State Department with every American we can reach.”

“We continue to have the capacity to… help them in a range of ways, even as we don’t have a diplomatic presence in Ukraine,” Psaki said. “We don’t have people in the country right now, obviously, but they are in neighboring countries.”

She directed reporters to the State Department for more specifics. 

Psaki also reiterated that the US has been “warning for months now about the dire circumstances developing in Ukraine, and conveying very directly to American citizens they should leave.”

Russia's objective is to gain control of Ukrainian population and "change the regime," UK official says 

From CNN's Lauren Kent in Berlin
The Motherland Monument is pictured at dawn Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday, February 25, 2022.
The Motherland Monument is pictured at dawn Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday, February 25, 2022.
(Evgen Kotenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

The Russian Federation’s objective in Ukraine is to “secure control of the population and change the regime,” UK Chief of Defense Intelligence, Sir Jim Hockenhull, said Friday in a statement issued by Downing Street. 

“Russian forces continue to advance on two axis towards Kyiv,” Hockenhull said. “Their objective is to encircle the capital, to secure control of the population and change the regime.”

The British intelligence official also noted that Russia “continues to conduct strikes across Ukraine” with a “concerted series of strikes” launched on the country’s capital, Kyiv, overnight Thursday into Friday. 

“Multiple Rocket Launchers have been employed in Chernihiv and Kharkiv,” Hockenhull continued. 

“Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to offer strong resistance, focusing on the defence of key cities throughout Ukraine,” he added. 

US State Department downplays Moscow's claims of willingness for diplomacy with Kyiv

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
(Tom Brenner/Pool/AP)

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday downplayed Moscow’s claims that it is willing to engage in diplomatic discussions with Kyiv, saying that diplomacy cannot succeed as Russia attacks Ukraine.

“It is our belief that Moscow has sought to engage in the pretense of diplomacy,” Price said at a State Department briefing.

“I don’t think it takes a grand geopolitical analyst to know that an offer of diplomacy as you rain down bombs, mortar shells, as your tanks advance towards a capital of 2.9 million people as your forces encircle, a capital as your political leaders make demands of demilitarization, make demands of a fundamentally neutral foreign policy, essentially removing agency that Kyiv should otherwise have, that is not the context in which diplomacy can succeed,” he added.

White House confirms US will sanction Putin and Lavrov

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov seen in this June 16, 2021 file photo in Geneva, Switzerland.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov seen in this June 16, 2021 file photo in Geneva, Switzerland.
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The US will join the European Union in directly sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, the White House confirmed on Friday.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly and Jeremy Herb reported earlier Friday the US was planning to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin according to two people familiar with the decision.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the decision came following a phone call between President Biden and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“The United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team,” she told reporters. “I expect we’ll have more specific details that later this afternoon.”

Asked what changed between Friday and Thursday, when Biden announced a new round of sanctions that did not include Putin, Psaki said the option had “been under consideration and on the table for some time.” 

“The President’s strong view and strong principle from the beginning of this conflict, and even before I should say, has been to take actions and steps in alignment with our European partners, and this is certainly evidence of that,” Psaki said.

The Russian leader will become the highest-profile target in the effort to impose costs on the Russian economy and Putin’s inner circle in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Additional Russian officials are likely to be included, one of the people said.

The European Union and United Kingdom also announced they would introduce sanctions targeting Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday. 

More background: The decision to target Putin directly across Western allies marks the most personal escalation of a sweeping effort to respond to Russia’s actions through economic penalties. While it’s unclear the extent of the direct effect — officials have long said Putin’s finances are opaque and difficult to track — the symbolism of targeting the Russian leader is clear.

Biden issues statement on NATO meeting and call with Zelensky

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Joe Biden takes questions after making a statement about Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the White House in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden takes questions after making a statement about Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the White House in Washington, D.C.
(Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden said that he and NATO allies discussed “our shared commitment to collective defense and Transatlantic security” when they met virtually Friday afternoon.

“As President Putin threatens the very foundations of international peace and security, NATO is once again demonstrating that it stands for freedom and democracy,” the President said in a statement.

Biden again pledged the US would defend NATO territory.

“We were joined today by our close partners Sweden, Finland, and the European Union,” the statement reads. “President Putin has failed in his goal of dividing the West. NATO is as united and resolute as it’s ever been, and NATO will maintain its Open Door to those European states who share our values and who one day may seek to join our Alliance.” 

Immediately after the summit, Biden said he met with Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky and “commended the brave actions of the Ukrainian people who were fighting to defend their country.”

“I also conveyed ongoing economic, humanitarian, and security support being provided by the United States as well as our continued efforts to rally other countries to provide similar assistance,” Biden wrote.

Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shuts its door on Russia and closes Moscow office

From CNN's Xiaofei Xu

In a statement on Friday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) officially ended Russia’s accession process to become a member. The process had already been postponed in 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“The Council has also asked the Secretary-General to take the necessary steps to close the OECD Moscow office and to stop all invitations to Russia at Ministerial levels and in the bodies where listed as Invitee,” the statement reads.

The council of OECD also requested that any project funded by Russia be terminated, and released a statement on its website condemning the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

92 Chernobyl power plant employees held hostage by Russian forces, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

Ninety-two members of the Chernobyl power plant operational personnel are being held hostage by Russian forces, Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said during a press conference in Washington, DC, on Friday.

Because the power plant personnel are being held hostage, they are not able to work in shifts and follow the strict regulations that the power plant requires, she said.

The responsibility of the power plant now “relies on Russian forces and Russian army,” Markarova said. Ukraine is reaching out to all nuclear regulators and other countries to alert them to the situation at Chernobyl, she added.

“In defending these plants, we are trying to be very responsible and careful so there is no damage to it. We can’t say the same about the Russian federation, so that’s why we are warning and that’s why we’re reaching out to everyone,” Markarova said. 

The White House on Thursday condemned Russia for taking hostage civilian staff of the Chernobyl power facilities in northern Ukraine and demanded their immediate release. 

“We are outraged by credible reports that Russian soldiers are currently holding staff of the Chernobyl facilities hostage,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. “This unlawful and dangerous hostage taking, which could upend the routine civil service efforts required to maintain and protect the nuclear waste facilities is obviously incredibly alarming and greatly concerning. We condemn it and we request their release.”

Russia plans to threaten to kill Ukrainians who don't surrender, US official says

From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler

The Biden administration believes that Russia will threaten to kill the families of Ukrainian soldiers if they do not surrender, a US official said on Friday amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Our information also indicates that Russia plans to threaten killing the family members of Ukrainian soldiers if they do not surrender,” the official said, who also commended the “incredible bravery” that the Ukrainians showed in the first day of fighting.

The State Department did not immediately respond when asked why the US believes that this is what the Russians will do. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently warned of the possibility of widespread human rights abuses against the Ukrainian people carried out by Russia.

“All evidence suggests that Russia intends to encircle and threaten Kyiv, and we believe Moscow has developed plans to inflict widespread human rights abuses – and potentially worse – on the Ukrainian people,” he said on Thursday. 

Ukraine’s foreign minister echoed US concerns about the possibility of forthcoming human rights abuses on Friday. Citing intelligence, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there could be Russian false flag operations that would erroneously cast the Ukrainians as the aggressors.

“According to intelligence, Russia plans a massive false flag operation to  ‘dehumanize’ Ukrainians and accuse Ukraine of alleged inhuman actions. Don’t trust fakes. Ukraine defends its land in a just and defensive war. Unlike Russia, we don’t target kindergartens and civilians,” Kuleba tweeted

The US official also said the Kremlin is carrying out a disinformation campaign to suggest a large number of Ukrainian troops have already surrendered to Russian forces. 

“We commend the Ukrainian people for showing strength and determination in response to an unprovoked attack by a significantly larger military,” the official said, adding “We are concerned, however, that Russia plans to discourage them and induce surrender through disinformation. Our information indicates Russia is creating a disinformation campaign by publicizing false reports about the widespread surrender of Ukrainian troops.”

On Thursday President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 137 people were killed during the first day of Russia’s invasion, but he said that they died a “heroic death” and that they did not surrender. 

UN humanitarian chief says they are not leaving Ukraine and have set up an operations center in Geneva

Martin Griffiths, OCHA's under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, speaks at a press conference in Geneva in 2021.
Martin Griffiths, OCHA's under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, speaks at a press conference in Geneva in 2021.
(Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

The United Nations humanitarian presence will remain in Ukraine and will work to expand and scale up their operations, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)’s Martin Griffiths said Friday. 

“The UN and its humanitarian partners, all those people I have the fortune to work with, are committed to continue and indeed to expand our presence. We had not left; we are not leaving Ukraine,” said Griffiths, OCHA’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, during a briefing at UN headquarters in New York City.

Griffiths said that this year alone, the UN and its partners have delivered about 150 tons of assistance to the Donbas region. He noted that UN staff are “bunkered down at the moment,” but said they continue to expand efforts. 

The expansion is accompanied by the establishment of an inter-agency operations center in Geneva, where Griffiths said he will be heading this weekend. He recalled UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Thursday announcement of $20 million in humanitarian aid and said the funds would help support emergency operations along the contact line in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. 

He underscored the importance of allowing for safe access to UN workers in the region. 

“We need the safe, unimpeded access and protection of our humanitarian workers and the deliveries that they will be doing, that they will be resuming, as soon as the security allows it to all areas of Ukraine affected by conflict,” Griffiths said. 

The UN humanitarian chief also said they are currently facilitating the temporary relocation of nonessential UN staff and eligible family members within Ukraine for the purpose of their security and safety. 

“There are no plans at the moment to relocate our staff outside the country, but we’ll continue, obviously, to evaluate the developing security situation,” Griffiths said.

Special evacuation trains scheduled to travel from Kyiv to western Ukraine

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasová and Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv
People wait on the platform of a train station in Kyiv on February 25.
People wait on the platform of a train station in Kyiv on February 25.
(Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Ukrainian Railway Company has on Friday announced a number of special evacuation trains running from Kyiv to the western parts of Ukraine.

The extra trains are departing from Kyiv’s main rail and suburban station.

The company announced the added trains will be for Rakhiv, Uzhhorod, Truskavets, Vorokhta, Kovel, Chernivtsi and Lviv.

Here are some details the company provided about these evacuation trains:

  • Seats on the train will be available on first-come-first-served basis.
  • Priority will be given to children, women and people with limited mobility.
  • Due to the circumstances, train delays are possible.
  • There are enough cars for the safe evacuation of about 10,000 people by the end of Friday.

The company has asked those traveling on the special trains to not disclose their locations and not to be surprised if emergency lighting is used. 

“The less the train looks like a garland, the safer the journey,” it added.