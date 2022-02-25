World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Amy Woodyatt, Rob Picheta, Ed Upright, Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:18 PM ET, Fri February 25, 2022
2 hr 32 min ago

US military seeks communication line with Russia to avoid a miscalculation near Ukraine

From CNN's Barbara Starr

There has been no direct communication between the US and Russian militaries to avoid any potential miscalculations in and around Ukraine, according to two US officials. 

But as Russia continues their invasion, the US military would like to talk to the Russians about the feasibility of setting up a communications channel to notify each other of some potential air operations — especially with the two militaries within fairly close proximity.

The US has forces in Poland, while Russian forces are advancing in Ukraine.

The US is still formulating what it might want to propose. Right now, no alliance or US aircraft are flying over Ukraine. But officials envision a potential need for such a mechanism in the coming days and weeks, and it could take various forms. One could be an air exclusion or “no fly” zone to allow humanitarian aid into Ukraine, but it’s unclear how that could be enforced.

Some background: The US Defense Secretary and the Joint Chiefs Chairman have spoken with their Russian counterparts in recent weeks, but not since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to public readouts provided by their offices. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last spoke with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu on Feb. 18. The two also spoke one week earlier. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley last spoke to the Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov on Feb. 11.

1 hr 54 min ago

Heavy fighting reported to the south of Kyiv

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

Ukrainian armed forces have reported heavy fighting around Vasylkiv, a city located about 18 miles south of the country's capital, Kyiv.

"Heavy fighting is currently underway in the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, where the occupiers are trying to land a landing party," the armed forces said.

Russian forces are also advancing toward Kyiv from both the north and the east.

Vasylkiv is located about 18 miles south of Kyiv.
2 hr 38 min ago

A series of explosions were just heard near Kyiv

From CNN's Tim Lister

A view over the city of Kyiv early Saturday morning.
A view over the city of Kyiv early Saturday morning. (CNN)

A series of explosions were just heard on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv.

It's slightly past 2 a.m. local time in Ukraine right now.

The exact nature and location of the detonations are not yet clear.

3 hr 25 min ago

Biden administration announces sanctions against more Russian officials

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

The Biden administration on Friday announced sanctions against more Russian officials beyond Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

The officials — members of Russia’s National Security Council — include Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, according to a US Treasury Department statement.

“Treasury has previously designated eleven members of the Russian Security Council and will continue to impose costs on the ruling elite as Russia prosecutes this brutal war of choice,” the statement said.

The White House had announced earlier Friday plans to impose sanctions on Putin, making him the highest-profile target in the effort to impose costs on the Russian economy and Putin’s inner circle.

3 hr 50 min ago

3 key quotes from Ukrainian President Zelensky's late-night message

(Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
(Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a late-night message on Friday outlining the situation in his country as Russian forces continue to advance on the capital city of Kyiv.

If you're just reading in now, here are the key lines from the video message:

  • He said tonight is a make-or-break moment for Ukraine: "This night will be very difficult, and the enemy will use all available forces to break the resistance of Ukrainians," Zelensky said, later adding, "the fate of Ukraine is being decided right now."
  • He accused Russia of attacking kindergartens: "There is nothing that could possibly explain why the kindergartens and civilian infrastructure are being shelled," the Ukrainian President said.
  • He said there are losses on both sides: "Our main goal is to finish this slaughter. The enemy losses are very grave — today there were hundreds of killed soldiers who crossed our border and came on our land," Zelensky said. But he added: "Unfortunately, we also suffer losses."
3 hr 25 min ago

Road traffic along Ukraine's western border has increased during Russia's invasion

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

The latest map of eastern Europe shows increased road traffic along Ukraine's western border.

Amid the invasion from Russia, Ukrainians are seeking refuge in neighboring nations. Moldova, Belarus and Georgia don't require visas for Ukrainian passport holders, and many other countries in the region don't require a visa for at least 30 days.

On the map below, increased road traffic is represented by orange circles.

3 hr 47 min ago

Zelensky accuses Russia of attacking "kindergartens and civilian infrastructure"

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video message Friday evening that Russian forces have attacked "civilian infrastructure," including kindergartens.

Addressing the people of Russia while speaking Russian, Zelensky said, "There is nothing that could possibly explain why the kindergartens and civilian infrastructure are being shelled. "

He continued: "What kind of war is this against the Ukrainian children? Who are they? Are they also neo-Nazis? Or are they NATO soldiers that imposed a threat to Russia?"

Zelensky's remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin made baseless claims about Ukrainians to his security council on Friday. Putin frequently repeats the baseless and inaccurate claim that the democratically elected Ukrainian government is a "Nazi" or "fascist" regime. 

Zelensky went on to say that "many" cities are under attack and pleaded with Ukrainian citizens "to be very careful."

"Please help each other, especially the elderly, the lonely, those who need your support," he said. "In case of any danger, please go to the shelters."

3 hr 48 min ago

Chef José Andrés says World Central Kitchen will provide meals along the Ukrainian border

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Celebrity chef and global humanitarian José Andrés has responded to the Russian invasion in Ukraine, pledging to provide meals along the country's western border through his organization World Central Kitchen.

Andrés posted on his personal Twitter account, saying in part:

"We must come together as a force for good! @WCKitchen is on Poland border delivering meals tonight."

In 2021, Andrés was a recipient of Jeff Bezos' Courage and Civility Award, an honor which came with $100 million.

Now Andrés has earmarked some of those funds for Ukraine, saying "In addition to your donations…I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine."

Here is Andrés' tweet:

4 hr 11 min ago

Zelensky asked Israeli PM to mediate negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian ambassador to Israel says

From CNN's Hadas Gold in Jerusalem

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to host and help mediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel told CNN.

"Our president believes Israel is the only democratic state that has great relations with both Russia and Ukraine and that could be used in order to facilitate those negotiations," Yevgen Korniychuk told CNN Friday evening.

Korniychuk said Jerusalem is preferable to Minsk where previous talks took place because Belarus is a close ally of Russia, and Ukraine does not "believe in the legitimacy" of Belarus' current leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"(We) definitely need to change the venue and we believe Jerusalem could be a good place for that," Korniychuk said.

As for the Israeli response to the request, Korniychuk said they "neither agree or deny it, they're considering it, and that's a positive sign."

A spokesperson for Bennett would not comment further beyond the official read out issued about the call, which made no mention of the mediation request.