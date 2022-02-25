US embassy in Ukraine warns Americans in the country to locate their nearest shelter
The United States embassy for Ukraine warned US citizens in a tweet on Saturday that “conditions may deteriorate without warning,” and advised Americans in the country to locate their nearest shelter.
“The security situation throughout Ukraine remains highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning. US citizens should remain vigilant and know the location of your closest shelter or protected space," said the tweet.
No evacuation assistance: On Friday, the White House said the US State Department had been in touch with Americans still in Ukraine — but the administration is standing by President Biden’s comments that he would not send troops in to help evacuate them.
1 hr 56 min ago
Ukrainian MP: When the Russians come, "that's when you get a gun and you learn how to shoot it"
Kira Rudik, a member of Ukraine's parliament, had been going about daily life just a few days ago, holding meetings and discussing legislation even as the threat of a Russian invasion loomed.
"And then one day, you just know they're coming," said Rudik, speaking to CNN from the capital city Kyiv. "And then you have to do something. And that's when you get a gun and then you learn how to shoot it."
Rudik posted a photo of herself holding a gun on Twitter late Friday, captioned: "Our women will protect our soil the same way as our men." The post has since circulated widely online, with more than 91,000 likes on Twitter.
"It was super unusual and super crazy for myself to understand and realize that I'm holding a gun and I'm ready to bear arms, and I'm ready to go and shoot other human beings," Rudik said early Saturday. "And the reason for that change was because Russian soldiers are coming to Kyiv and Russian soldiers are trying to take what is actually not theirs."
She and her family are now hiding in a bomb shelter as heavy fighting intensifies, with explosions heard and seen in the city in the early hours of Saturday.
But, she added, "We are actually fighting them very, very hard ... (Putin) underestimated the readiness of our army, and he underestimated that on every step of the way of his soldiers, they were given really hard resistance."
"People are arming themselves. People are fighting them for every inch of our soil," she said. "We are not leaving because this is our city. This is our country."
1 hr 56 min ago
Satellite imagery shows queues of traffic as people flee Ukraine
From CNN’s Katie Polglase
New satellite imagery taken Friday afternoon shows queues of traffic as people attempt to leave Ukraine and cross into Romania.
Maxar Technologies says that a 6.5 kilometer (4.3 mile) long tailback of cars and trucks is visible in the images, which were taken near the Siret border crossing on the south-west side of Ukraine.
CNN reported earlier that Poland is seeing a large uptick in Ukrainian people crossing into the country as people flee the Russian invasion, according to Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for the minister of special services coordinator’s office.
2 hr 58 min ago
UN Security Council breaks out in rare applause after observing moment of silence for those killed in Ukraine
From CNN’s Mirna Alsharif and Bonney Kapp
The United Nations Security Council chamber erupted in rare applause late Friday after Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, called for a moment of silence to honor those who had died in Ukraine.
"I will ask all of you to dedicate a moment of complete silence to pray, or to mediate if you do not believe in God, for peace," said Kyslytsya at the meeting. "To pray for souls of those who has been already killed, for souls of those who may be killed."
He also invited Russia's ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, to “pray for salvation.”
The moment came after Russia used its veto power to block a Security Council resolution to condemn Russia's invasion into Ukraine.
After Kyslytsya spoke, Nebenzia cut in to say the council should also honor those who died in the Donbas region, where Russia launched its military operation on Thursday.
After a brief moment of silence, Kyslytsya thanked the council, and diplomats from around the room broke out into a rare round of applause. Nebenzia was not among those who clapped.
2 hr 9 min ago
Explosions are happening in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Explosions have been seen and heard in parts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after days of heavy fighting and blasts in the outer suburbs as Russian forces approached the city.
Earlier Saturday, videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in an area north-west of Kyiv. There is a military base in the area.
CNN teams in the capital also reported hearing loud explosions to the west and south of the city Saturday. Shortly afterward, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications said clashes are underway in an eastern suburb as well.
3 hr 14 min ago
"We are all here" Zelensky pledges to defend Ukraine in Facebook video from streets of Kyiv
“We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine.”
That was the title of a video posted on Facebook Friday night by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as he vowed to defend his country while standing on a Kyiv street with other leaders of his administration.
"Good evening everyone! Leader of the faction is here. Head of the president’s administration is here. Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal is here. (Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo) Podoliak is here. The President is here," said Zelensky, pointing to the various men around him as he spoke, ending with himself.
“We are all here. Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so. Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine!"
The rest of the group chimed in: "Glory to heroes!"
Zelensky's post, which has since gone viral online has been widely shared across different social media platforms.
Also on Friday night, Zelensky released a formal national address, confirming that Russian forces were close to the capital, advancing from the north and the east. He added that he was still communicating with world leaders including US President Joe Biden.
"Our main goal is to finish this slaughter," Zelensky said in the address. "Ukrainians resist the Russian aggression heroically."
Watch Zelensky's video:
3 hr 21 min ago
Fifty countries issue joint statement saying Russia abused its power in vetoing UN Security Council resolution
Fifty counties have issued a joint statement saying Russia abused its veto power by blocking a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The statement was read aloud by the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, after Friday’s meeting of the Security Council in New York City.
Thomas-Greenfield was joined at the podium by representatives of many of the countries who signed on to the statement.
“Those of us standing here today continue to believe in the Security Council’s solemn duty and highest purpose – to prevent conflict and avert the scourge of war,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Russia has abused its power today to veto our strong resolution.”
Some context: Earlier Friday, Russia used its veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council to block the resolution from being adopted. 11 countries voted in favor of adopting. China, India, and the UAE abstained.
3 hr 22 min ago
Ukraine says battle is underway in eastern suburb of Kyiv
From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv
Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications said early Saturday that clashes are underway in an eastern suburb of the capital, Kyiv.
"The enemy is trying to attack CHP-6 near Troieschyna. The Armed Forces give battle," the service tweeted.
About 20 minutes ago, CNN teams in Kyiv also heard loud explosions to the west and south of the city, with the sky lit up with a series of flashes on the horizon.
3 hr 46 min ago
Loud explosions and flashes in the sky over Kyiv
CNN teams in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are reporting loud explosions to the west and south of the city early Saturday morning. The sky, still dark, lit up with a series of flashes on the horizon.