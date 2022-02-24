Ukraine's president says Russian forces are attempting to seize control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant
From CNN’s Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London and Gul Tuysuz in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that Russian forces are attempting to seize control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl [Nuclear Power Plant]. Our defenders are sacrificing their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Zelensky tweeted.
“This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe,” he added.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry echoed Zelensky's warning, tweeting that a Russian attack on Ukraine could “cause another ecological disaster.��
“In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chernobyl,” the ministry tweeted. “If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022.”
44 min ago
UN refugee agency says it's ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible
From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is ready to assist in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and is asking neighboring counties to keep borders open to those who are seeking safety, the organization said in a series of tweets on Thursday.
“We're gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military actions in Ukraine. We have seen reports of casualties, and people starting to flee to seek safety. Civilian lives and civilian infrastructure must be protected and safeguarded at all times,” the UNHCR tweeted on Thursday.
“We are working with the authorities, UN, [internally displaced people] community groups and other partners in Ukraine and are ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible. Security and access for humanitarian efforts must be guaranteed,” according to another agency tweet.
“UNHCR is also working with governments in neighbouring countries, calling to keep borders open to those seeking safety and protection. We stand ready to support efforts by all to respond to any situation of forced displacement,” the agency stated.
6 min ago
On the ground: Mother and kids take shelter in subway station: "We try to be brave"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
N's Clarissa Ward spoke with a mother and her two young children as they took shelter in a subway station in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
She said they woke up around 5 a.m. local time when they heard explosions.
Her 9-year-old son said he was "so-so" when asked if he was scared.
She told Ward she thinks they will stay in the station tonight. They only have snacks and water.
She said she never thought they would be in this situation.
"We try to be brave, because we have children and we don't want to show them that we are scared," she said.
53 min ago
7 dead in Russian missile strike near Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities say
From Tim Lister in Kyiv
Ukrainian authorities say seven people have been killed and 17 wounded in a missile attack on a military area northeast of the capital of Kyiv.
The mayor of the city of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, said the attack occurred at 2:30 p.m. local time. Brovary has a Ukrainian Special Forces base.
It was one of several Russian strikes close to Kyiv on Thursday.
54 min ago
Germany will extend support of NATO air policing in Romania
From CNN’s Nadine Schmidt in Berlin
Germany is ready to extend and expand its support of NATO's air policing mission in Romania and also to comply with further requests from the alliance, the German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced Thursday.
"I have given (an) order to expand and extend our engagement in the air policing in Romania," Lambrecht told reporters after briefing Germany's parliament defense committee.
Lambrecht added that Germany was also prepared to comply with further NATO requests.
Earlier today, he said in a statement, ''Russia's attack on Ukraine is a drastic breach of international law,'' adding, '' Putin alone is responsible for the terrible suffering that is associated with it.''
Earlier this month, Germany sent three combat aircraft to participate in the NATO mission to protect Romanian airspace. Germany also recently deployed 350 more troops to Lithuania as part of its NATO engagement in addition to its 550 troops which are part of the German-led NATO combat unit.
53 min ago
Biden will deliver remarks at 12:30 p.m. ET on Russia's attack on Ukraine
From CNN's Betsy Klein
US President Joe Biden will address the nation with an update on Ukraine at 12:30 p.m. ET, the White House announced in an update to its schedule.
Biden, the White House said, “will deliver remarks on Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.”
Biden is expected to unveil new measures that could cut off Russia from advanced technology, announce new restrictions on large financial institutions and slap sanctions on additional members of the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The planned sanctions, the latest US reprisals against Moscow this week, had been reserved as Biden hoped to maintain some leverage in dissuading Putin from a full-scale invasion.
CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 6 min ago
Russia has surrounded Ukraine from three sides
From CNN's Henrik Pettersson
As locations across Ukraine come under Russian military assault, here's a look at the locations of Russian troops:
1 hr 11 min ago
The G7 meeting has started
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The G7 Leaders’ meeting started at 9:17 a.m. ET, a White House official says.
“President Biden and Leaders are discussing their joint response to President Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” the official added.
A number of national security officials arrived at the White House this morning ahead of Biden’s participation in the virtual meeting.
1 hr 7 min ago
Here’s what you need to about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how the events have unfolded so far
After a speech from Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a military operation in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, Russia launched a large-scale invasion on Ukraine at about 5 a.m. local time.
What happened overnight
CNN teams heard explosions in and near multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, the second-largest city Kharkiv, Odessa, and distant firing from Zaporizhzhia. Images released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office showed large explosions to the east of the capital Kyiv with huge columns of smoke rising into the air.
Ukrainian officials said more than 40 soldiers and as many as 10 civilians had been killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began shortly before dawn.
Response
Zelensky moved to enact martial law in his country.
"Putin began war against Ukraine, against the entire democratic world. He wants to destroy my country, our country, everything we've been building, everything we are living for," he said in a Facebook message.
The European Union, United States, United Kingdom and a slew of other countries have condemned the attacks, promising to impose more sanctions on Russia.
US President Joe Biden is expected to spell out a raft of sanctions later Thursday in an address.
The Russian military released a statement Thursday claiming it was not targeting Ukrainian cities, saying "the civilian population is not at risk."