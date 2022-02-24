World
Russian invasion of Ukraine

How global markets are reacting

Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 11:06 a.m. ET, February 24, 2022
17 min ago

Russian attacks included missiles fired from land and sea, US official says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman and Barbara Starr

Russian attacks on Ukraine that began at 9:30 p.m. ET last night have included “roughly more than 100 Russian-launched missiles of various types” in the “initial onslaught,” a senior US defense official said on Thursday.

The missiles included “short-range ballistic missiles” as the primary weapon, but the number also included “medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles,” and “sea-launched missiles from the Black Sea,” the official said.

At least 75 fixed-wing heavy and medium bombers were part of the initial attack on Ukraine, the official said.

Russia initiated “some ground incursions” into Ukraine from Belarus, northwest of Kyiv, the official added.

So far, Russian targets in Ukraine have included “military and air defense” targets, meaning “barracks, ammunition warehouses, nearly ten airfields,” the official said.

“We do not have a good sense of total damage, as you might expect. We do not have a good sense of casualties, civilian and or military,” the official added.
22 min ago

Large explosion seen at Ukraine's Melitopol Air Base

From CNN’s Katie Polglase

(from social media)
CNN has verified and geolocated footage circulating on social media of an explosion at Melitopol Air Base in south eastern Ukraine.

Videos began circulating at midday local time and show a large plume of smoke by the airport, followed by a loud bang that shakes the camera.

The cause of the explosion is unclear at this stage.

26 min ago

Biden administration still plans on revealing assessments of Russian intel, even as attack begins

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

The United States plans to continue its recent pattern of selectively revealing Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans as they learn them, officials said Thursday, even though it's now clear the strategy could not prevent an invasion of Ukraine.

Much of what Biden administration officials said would happen in Ukraine has come to pass, starting with various false pretexts for invasion in the pro-Russian regions, crisis talks among Putin's national security team, subsequent cyber-attacks and eventually missile attacks on Kyiv.

That is nearly exactly what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned would happen when he spoke last week at the United Nations.

US officials had hoped that by revealing Putin's plans, they could cause him to second guess himself or at least remove the element of surprise. By warning the world of "false flag" operations, the US hoped to deny Putin of an accepted rationale for going to war.

Now, officials say they expect to continue using the method, not necessarily to deter Putin — which hasn't proved successful — but to counter Russian claims about events on the ground. That could include rebutting Russian claims about atrocities or seeking to expose some of Putin's plans ahead of time.

On Wednesday, ahead of Russia's attack beginning, the White House said their strategy had been successful because it put Putin on the back foot.

"Our assessment is that President Putin did not expect the United States to have the level of information that we have, did not expect us to put out this amount of information that we have put out, did not expect the global community to be as unified, including in how unified the global community was in putting out the sanctions yesterday," press secretary Jen Psaki said. "Our assessment is that he is improvising, adapting, and we're having to respond and adapt his own actions as we are responding to him."

31 min ago

Kyiv mayor announces night curfew starting at 10 p.m. local time 

From CNN's Olga Voitovich in Kyiv 

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a curfew in the Ukrainian capital from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. local time, according to a statement shared on his official Facebook page. 

“Public transport will not work during curfew. At the same time, metro stations will be available as shelters 24/7,” Klitschko wrote. 

“We ask all Kyivites to return home on time. If you need to move around the city during the curfew, in particular, as employees of critical infrastructure companies, you must have identification documents,” he added. 

 

33 min ago

Western Ukrainian border remains stable, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs

From CNN's Olga Voitovich

At Ukraine’s western border, the situation at checkpoints remains stable, though there is an increase in traffic, according to a new statement from Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. 

The statement also said:

"It should be noted that currently there are no restrictions on the departure of Ukrainian citizens abroad, except as provided by law. Admission operations are carried out rhythmically. No conflict situations arose. In some places, there are technical delays in the work of Border Guard Services databases, customs, as well as on the adjacent side."

"On the territory of Ukraine, all services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in martial law ensure law and order, provide assistance to injured, eliminate destruction and fires," it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced martial law as Russia launched a large-scale military invasion on the country.

42 min ago

Ukraine's president says Russian forces are attempting to seize control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

From CNN’s Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London and Gul Tuysuz in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that Russian forces are attempting to seize control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl [Nuclear Power Plant]. Our defenders are sacrificing their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Zelensky tweeted. 

“This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe,” he added. 

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry echoed Zelensky's warning, tweeting that a Russian attack on Ukraine could “cause another ecological disaster.”

“In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chernobyl,” the ministry tweeted. “If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022.”

44 min ago

UN refugee agency says it's ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible

From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is ready to assist in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and is asking neighboring counties to keep borders open to those who are seeking safety, the organization said in a series of tweets on Thursday. 

“We're gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military actions in Ukraine. We have seen reports of casualties, and people starting to flee to seek safety. Civilian lives and civilian infrastructure must be protected and safeguarded at all times,” the UNHCR tweeted on Thursday. 

“We are working with the authorities, UN, [internally displaced people] community groups and other partners in Ukraine and are ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible. Security and access for humanitarian efforts must be guaranteed,” according to another agency tweet.

“UNHCR is also working with governments in neighbouring countries, calling to keep borders open to those seeking safety and protection. We stand ready to support efforts by all to respond to any situation of forced displacement,” the agency stated. 

6 min ago

On the ground: Mother and kids take shelter in subway station: "We try to be brave"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

N's Clarissa Ward spoke with a mother and her two young children as they took shelter in a subway station in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

She said they woke up around 5 a.m. local time when they heard explosions.

Her 9-year-old son said he was "so-so" when asked if he was scared.

She told Ward she thinks they will stay in the station tonight. They only have snacks and water.

She said she never thought they would be in this situation.

"We try to be brave, because we have children and we don't want to show them that we are scared," she said.

53 min ago

7 dead in Russian missile strike near Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities say

From Tim Lister in Kyiv

Ukrainian authorities say seven people have been killed and 17 wounded in a missile attack on a military area northeast of the capital of Kyiv.

The mayor of the city of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, said the attack occurred at 2:30 p.m. local time. Brovary has a Ukrainian Special Forces base.

It was one of several Russian strikes close to Kyiv on Thursday.

 