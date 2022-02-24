World
Russian invasion of Ukraine

How global markets are reacting

Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Ed Upright and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 12:41 p.m. ET, February 24, 2022
1 hr 26 min ago

Ukraine doesn't have enough equipment to repel Russian attack, Ukrainian diplomat says

From CNN's Amy Cassidy

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko speaks to the media at the Ukrainian Embassy in London on February 24.
Ukraine currently does not have enough military equipment to defend itself, the country’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, said Thursday.

"At this particular moment, we have enough people; we don’t have enough equipment,” Prystaiko said when asked if Ukraine’s forces on the ground are capable of repelling Russia’s attack.

While speaking to reporters at the Ukrainian Embassy in London, he added that Ukraine has been open about needing military equipment, plus financial and humanitarian support from other countries. 

European Union leaders are expected to announce a package of humanitarian support for Ukraine later on Thursday as well as sanctions against Russia.

“But we’re putting up a real fight … tanks, helicopters, planes being shot down. We are defending our land,” Prystaiko said.

Some areas are difficult to defend, he conceded, with Russia blocking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

This is limiting Ukraine’s capabilities of bringing in reinforcements and supplies, he said, adding that humanitarian supplies will be needed “quite soon, quite critically” with the Russians “targeting critical infrastructure.”

1 hr 29 min ago

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "cannot go unpunished," Spain PM says

From CNN’s Al Goodman in Madrid 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have “far-reaching consequences and cannot go unpunished.” 

In a nationally-televised address in Madrid, he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin “to put an immediate end to the hostilities and revoke” Russia's recognition of territories in Ukraine. 

Sánchez said the “European Union and the rest of the allies of the union had already approved a first package of measures” against Russia and that the EU’s Council is to meet later Thursday “to define its answer to this flagrant violation of international law.” 

He called for a coordinated and unified European response and said sanctions against Russia would be the most effective approach.

1 hr 36 min ago

The G7 meeting has wrapped up

The G7 meeting has concluded after just more than an hour, according to a White House official. It ran from 9:17 a.m. ET to 10:27 a.m. ET.

Meeting participants, according to the White House, were:

  • US President Joe Biden
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
  • President Emmanuel Macron of France
  • Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy
  • Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom
  • President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
  • President of the European Council Charles Michel
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
1 hr 37 min ago

Here are the impacted areas in Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

From CNN's Henrik Pettersson

Russia has surrounded Ukraine from three sides, and Ukrainian locations are receiving missiles fired from land and sea, according to a senior US defense official.

These are the areas impacted:

Ukraine locations where attacks and explosions have been reported
1 hr 37 min ago

More US military assets will arrive in eastern European countries today, senior US defense official says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman and Barbara Starr

More US military assets will arrive in Eastern European countries later today, a senior defense official told reporters on Thursday.

Six F-35s will arrive in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania today — two to each country — the official said. 

The group of attack helicopters “are on their way,” the official said, but noted there’s been “some weather issues” to get them to their locations. “We still expect those Apaches to get on site later today,” the official said.

On Tuesday, President Biden announced more US military assets would be deployed to NATO allies in Eastern Europe.  

That announcement included the movement of up to eight F-35 strike fighters from Germany to other Eastern European nations along NATO’s eastern flank, 20 AH-64 helicopters from Germany to the Baltic region and 12 AH-64 helicopters moved from Greece to Poland, a senior defense official said Tuesday.

“US troops remain outside of Ukraine,” the official added. 

1 hr 35 min ago

UN says staff in Ukraine is safe and accounted for

From CNN's Richard Roth

All of the about 1,500 United Nations staff members in Ukraine are safe and accounted for, according to a UN spokesperson.

“We are relocating some personnel and have instructed staff to take necessary precautions,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary general, said Thursday.

A core group of mission-critical staff, he said, remain working “in the areas around the line of contact.”

1 hr 44 min ago

UN Security Council resolution being discussed privately, according to diplomats

From CNN's Richard Roth

A Security Council resolution regarding the Russian attack on Ukraine is privately being discussed among United Nations Security Council member states, according to two UN diplomats.

UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador James Kariuki said that while member states were in discussion privately, timing of a formal discussion was unclear. 

“But this is an important moment for member states to stand up and be counted,” he said.

It is unclear what is in the proposed resolution; however, depending on the language, Russia is primed to veto.  

The UK ambassador also echoed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that robust sanctions that have a punishing effect on the Russian economy will be announced. 

41 min ago

On the ground: Woman sheltering in subway station expresses uncertainty and disbelief

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

A woman taking shelter in a subway station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, told CNN that her world changed overnight as Russia attacked her country.

"You wake up at 5 a.m. to a totally new reality, and you find out the world is no longer the safe place you imagined," she told CNN's Clarissa Ward.  

"What's my plan now? I don't know. For now, we are staying here. To tell you the truth, I hope that Europe and USA, they will support us the most because [Russian President] Putin ... understands only the language of power, and I hope they can really put him to sense, if it's still possible. Because I don't believe that he will just stop or that it will be a quick war, and I don't want any people to die here in my land," she said.

"And it's hard to believe it's actually our neighbor doing this, because we never really believed that our neighbor can just come and just grab our land and tell us what to do. We [are an] independent country of Ukraine, and ... we don't want to be a part of Russia or any other country," she said.

"I cannot believe it's happening really," she said, getting visibly emotional. "I just hope that some people in Russia ... stand against Putin."

She said she is with her parents, but some family members are in Canada and are worried about them.

1 hr 31 min ago

Attacks on Ukraine part of "initial phase" of a "large-scale" Russian invasion, US defense official says 

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

Destruction is seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, on February 24.
The attacks on Ukraine that the world has witnessed overnight are part of an “initial phase” of a Russian invasion into the country, a senior defense official said Thursday. 

“It is likely you will see this unfold in multiple phases, how many, how long, we don’t know, but what we’re seeing are initial phases of a large-scale invasion,” the senior defense official said.

“They’re making a move on Kyiv,” the official said.

The attack, which began with missiles being launched at Ukraine around 9:30 p.m. ET last night, includes “three main axes of assault,” the official said.

There is one assault from the south to the north “basically from Crimea to a city named Kherson,” there’s another assault from north central Ukraine to the south “from Belarus to Kyiv,” and there’s a third assault “just to the northwest of Kyiv and just to the northeast of Kyiv,” from Belarus toward Kyiv, the official said.

“We still believe it’s our assessment, that they have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own method of governance, which would explain these early moves towards Kyiv,” the official added.