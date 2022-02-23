Putin threatens "those who may be tempted to intervene" in Russia's military action

An adviser for the Interior Minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, has told journalists on an official WhatsApp group that Russian troops have landed in the city Odessa and are crossing the border in the city of Kharkiv.

Gerashchenko added there have been missile strikes on the Vasilkovsky airfield near Kyiv.

He also said that Borys Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro, just called to say he was hearing explosions.