The Ukraine-Russia crisis

Breonna Taylor raid trial

The latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Rob Picheta, Ed Upright, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:16 a.m. ET, February 23, 2022
1 hr 7 min ago

Zelensky says the "future of European security" is being decided now in Ukraine

From CNN’s Tim Lister in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 23.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 23. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the "future of European security is being decided now, here in Ukraine" in a news conference in Kyiv Wednesday.

Speaking alongside the Polish and Lithuanian leaders, Zelensky said:

"We are unanimous in our assessment of the crimes of the Russian Federation. This is yet another act of aggression against Ukraine, its sovereignty, our territorial integrity.”

Zelensky called for a tough regime of sanctions against Russia.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the US will sanction Russia's financial institutions and oligarchs. The United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, Australia and Japan also announced fresh sanctions on Russia.

"The military presence of the Russian Federation on the occupied territory of Donbas has been hiding behind the separatist uniform," he said.

"And now we see this is a unilateral departure from the Minsk agreements," he added, referencing Russia's announcement that the Minsk agreement — designed to bring peace to the eastern regions of Ukraine — no longer applied.

"This is an undermining of Ukrainian and international attempts to regulate the situation in the Ukrainian Donbas," Zelensky said. "The response of the international community to this crime should be decisive, immediate and harsh."

"We need to completely stop the Nord Stream project, which is a weapon that is already being used against Ukraine and Europe," he added.

Yesterday, Germany said it halted certifying the $11 billion 750-mile pipeline that connects Russia directly to Germany. The Nord Stream 2 project was completed in September but has not yet received the final green light from German regulators.

Standing next to Zelensky, Polish President Andrzej Duda said, "We are all walking the narrow path between peace and further stable development and war. Poland condemns Putin's decision about recognition."

1 hr 47 min ago

New satellite images show additional field hospital and shelters near Ukrainian border

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies show that additional troops, vehicles and logistics infrastructure have been deployed in recent days to the Ukrainian border by Russia.  

The starkest image was taken over an airfield just southwest of Mazyr, Belarus, where dozens of tents and vehicles have appeared in recent days.  

A satellite image from Feb. 4 showed the area was completely vacant. That airfield is just under 40 kilometers— about 24 miles — from the Ukrainian border.

CNN has geolocated numerous videos posted to social media that show significant activity in the area, with some convoys moving even closer in the direction of the Ukrainian border.  

Past satellite images in the area have shown significant activity around Belgorod, Russia, and the latest set of images show even more.

Just west of the city, Maxar Technologies said a new field hospital has been constructed at a military site. Southwest of the city, additional troops and equipment are seen in satellite images as well.

2 hr 1 min ago

US treasury official details sanctions on Russia

From CNN's Betsy Klein

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo outlined Tuesday’s sanctions announcement Wednesday morning, detailing the Biden administration’s three-pronged approach. 

“The sanctions that we imposed were significant actions that had an impact on Russia in multiple ways,” Adeyemo said during a brief appearance on MSNBC.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday laid out what he called a "first tranche" of US sanctions against Russia, including on two large financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites and their family members.

  • On banks: “The banks that we went after one of them was critical to [Russia President] Vladimir Putin's ability to project power within Russia. It's money they use to pay the Kremlin used to pay for things within the country. The second bank was critical to their defense industry and their ability to project power outside of Russia. We've cut those banks off from the US financial system, and today their assets are frozen because of the actions that we took,” Adeyemo said.
  • On individuals: “We cut off Russian elites. These elites are close to the Kremlin and close to Putin. And the reality is that Vladimir Putin gains a great deal of his wealth from taking money from these elites and from the Russian economy. So like cutting off these individuals and their children, we cut off the ability for Vladimir Putin to use their resources to further his lifestyle.”
  • On debt: “The action we took to cut off sovereign debt means that over time, Russia's economy will be starved for the resources they need to project power within the region and around the world.” 

Echoing Biden’s remarks yesterday, Adeyemo acknowledged that there will be some costs to Americans, including at the gas pump.

“What the President has told us is to take actions that will severely impact the Russian economy and to mitigate the impact on the US and Europe, which we have which we have done, but there will be costs and our goal will be to make sure that we mitigate those costs over time,” he said.

Pressed about oligarchs who may have funds spread out across multiple countries, Adeyemo said that the strategy included going after those close to them, including their children.

“One of the things we did yesterday was in addition to going after the named individuals, we went after their children. And our goal will be as we continue, is to make sure that we target the individuals around them to ensure that the money they're sending to places like London and New York through those individuals can no longer flow and we constrict the ability of this money to flow back to President Putin,” he said.

1 hr 24 min ago

Russian finance ministry announces measures in light of US sanctions

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Anna Chernova in Moscow; and Rob North in London

In response to US sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt, the Russian Ministry of Finance has announced measures that it said will ensure the stability of its access to debt markets.

The ministry said it has enough money available — more than 4.5 trillion rubles (around $56 billion) — to ensure that it can be flexible in borrowing money and selling new government debt. In the coming weeks, Russian government bond auctions will be restricted and will take into account the market situation, it added.

The ministry's reserves are more than double the planned net borrowing for 2022 of 2.2 trillion rubles ($27 billion), and it also said that the measures along with those taken by the Russian central bank on Tuesday will “facilitate a smoother adaptation” to the sanctions. 

On Tuesday, the Russian Central Bank said it would ease rules for banks, allowing them to use the exchange rate of Feb. 18 — before the big falls in the Russian market — when calculating their financial positions. Financial institutions are now also allowed to report shares and bonds at market value as of Feb. 18.

“The Ministry of Finance of Russia, together with the Bank of Russia, will continue to closely monitor the situation in the financial markets and, if necessary, will take additional measures to strengthen financial stability,” the finance ministry said.

Some background: US President Joe Biden yesterday laid out what he called a "first tranche" of US sanctions against Russia for its moves, including on two large financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites and their family members. He said the moves would effectively "cut off Russia's government from Western finance."

The United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, Australia and Japan also announced fresh sanctions on Russia.

Earlier in the day, Germany said it halted certifying a $11 billion 750-mile pipeline that connects Russia directly to Germany. The Nord Stream 2 project was completed in September but has not yet received the final green light from German regulators.

2 hr 17 min ago

UK to provide Ukraine with further military support, including defensive weapons

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, on February 23.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, on February 23. (House of Commons/PA Images/Getty Images)

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with more military support, including defensive weapons, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

"In light of the increasingly threatening behavior from Russia and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine. This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid," Johnson told lawmakers in UK parliament Wednesday. 

Johnson also stressed that financial sanctions imposed by the UK will stop Russia "from raising sovereign debt" and will also stop Russian companies from "clearing in sterling and dollars on international markets." 

The UK on Tuesday said it is set to sanction members of the Russian parliament who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Those sanctions are in addition to an earlier raft of measures against five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals announced by the British Prime Minister. Russia has called the sanctions "illegal."

CNN's Darya Tarasova and Samantha Beech contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 40 min ago

Macron thought Putin was "stiffer and more "isolated" during recent Moscow meeting

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron (R) in Moscow on February 7.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron (R) in Moscow on February 7. (SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron recently offered rare insight into the demeanor of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who he said had “changed” in the two years since the leaders previously met in person, according to an Elysée source. 

Addressing journalists in Paris Monday following a televised national address by the Russian President, the source recounted what Macron had noticed during the leaders’ February 7 meeting in Moscow. 

Macron had told reporters on the plane back from the trip that he found Putin to be “stiffer and more isolated” when they met face to face in the Russian capital, the source said, adding that the assessment aligned with the impression Putin gave in the rambling speech announcing the deployment of so-called “peacekeeping” troops into eastern Ukraine.  

“On the plane, President Macron had explained to the journalists present that the Putin he had met in the Kremlin was no longer the same as the one he had seen in December 2019 -- their last meeting.

"That Macron had found at the Kremlin a man who was at the same time stiffer, more isolated and who, basically, had gone into a sort of drift that was both ideological and security-minded and who, in a certain way, was borne out today [in the speech],” the source said.

Macron has emerged as Europe's key broker in diplomatic efforts to avert war in Ukraine in recent weeks. The pair spent more than five hours locked in head-to-head talks during their meeting in Moscow this month.

Macron said at the time that he and Putin were able to find "points of convergence" over the crisis and that it was "up to us to agree, jointly, concrete and specific measures to stabilize the situation and to de-escalate tensions."

1 hr 54 min ago

What you need to know about the Ukraine-Russia crisis

Western leaders are warning that Russia has put in motion its plan to launch a full invasion of Ukraine, while announcing the first set of sanctions on Moscow.

President Joe Biden described events now underway in Ukraine as "the beginning of a Russian invasion," as he unveiled tough new measures to punish Moscow on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia is "bent" on a "full scale invasion" of Ukraine, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said “Putin has built up enough troops along the Ukrainian borders to really be able to fully invade the country.”

Here's what you need to know.

What did Russia do? On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Donetsk and Luhansk — two separatist-held pro-Moscow regions of eastern Ukraine — in what the Kremlin called a "peacekeeping" mission. The move came just hours after he signed decrees recognizing the independence of the regions.

Multiple US and Western officials cautioned this could serve as the opening salvo of a larger military operation targeting Ukraine. More than 150,000 Russian troops now encircle Ukraine on three sides, according to estimates from US and Ukrainian intelligence officials.

How has Ukraine responded? Ukraine’s response to a potential attack “will be instant,” Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said Wednesday.

A State of Emergency is set to be introduced across all parts of Ukraine under government control, which will last for at least 30 days.

But the government has not closed the door to a possible solution. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is still pursuing diplomacy as a way out of the crisis; reservists would be called up for military training, he said, but there will be no general mobilization of armed forces.

"We desire peace and calm but if we are quiet today then tomorrow we will disappear," he said in an address to the nation.

How has the world reacted? Russia's actions have been strongly condemned by many nations, with Western leaders imposing new sanctions on Tuesday and cutting off a key pipeline with Russia.

Biden announced the United States will sanction Russia's financial institutions and oligarchs. The European Union also sanctioned 351 Russian lawmakers who voted to recognize the breakaway regions, and the United Kingdom announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three Russian oligarchs.

Also on Tuesday, Germany said it halted certifying an $11 billion 750-mile pipeline that connects Russia directly to Germany. The Nord Stream 2 project was completed in September but has not yet received the final green light from German regulators. Without that, natural gas cannot flow through the Baltic Sea pipeline from Russia to Germany.

On Wednesday, Japan and Australia joined the list of countries to impose sanctions on Russia, Donetsk and Luhansk.

But China, which for years has maintained a robust friendship with Russia, criticized Western sanctions. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday they are "never a fundamental and effective way to solve problems."

3 hr 6 min ago

State of emergency to be introduced across Ukraine

Secretary of the National security and defence council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov in his office, in Kiev, Ukraine on December 24.
Secretary of the National security and defence council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov in his office, in Kiev, Ukraine on December 24. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

A State of Emergency is to be introduced across all parts of Ukraine under government control, the country's National Security and Defense Council announced Wednesday.

The measure is expected to be approved by the Ukrainian Parliament within 48 hours and would last for 30 days, with the possibility of being extended for an additional 30 days. 

“Across the territory of our country, apart from Donetsk and Luhansk, a State of Emergency will be introduced,” Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said Wednesday.  

“The main aim of the Russian Federation is to destabilize Ukraine from inside and to achieve its objective. To prevent this from happening, we decided today and made this decision today,” he added. 

Speaking during a press briefing in Kyiv, Danilov said the State of Emergency would include “strengthening public order and security at critical infrastructure facilities” and tightening inspections on certain transportation movements. 

“Depending on the local circumstances, there may be stronger or milder measures to ensure the security of our country,” he added. “These are all preventative measures, in order to preserve peace and calm in the country and for the economy to continue to work.”

3 hr 37 min ago

Soccer authorities "monitoring" Ukraine situation ahead of St. Petersburg Champions League final

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok and Sammy Mngqosini in London

The Gazprom Arena prior to the UEFA Champions League group G match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Olympique Lyon on November 27, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The Gazprom Arena prior to the UEFA Champions League group G match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Olympique Lyon on November 27, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Johannes Simon/UEFA/Getty Images)

Soccer governing bodies UEFA and FIFA say they are “monitoring the situation” as the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis threatens to impact several key European and international matches that due to take place in both countries.

It comes after Western nations announced a tranche of sanctions against Moscow in a bid to deter further aggression after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of military forces into eastern Ukraine.

St. Petersburg is poised to stage the UEFA Champions League Final -- the biggest match in men’s European club football -- on Saturday, May 28.

The Krestovsky Stadium, which is sponsored by Russian state-owned company Gazprom, previously hosted matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020. 

“With regard to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg, we would like to inform you that UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary. UEFA has no further comments to make at present,” a UEFA spokesperson told CNN Tuesday.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Wednesday that English teams should boycott May’s final as a result of Russia’s actions.

“If I were on an English team, I would boycott it,” Truss told British radio station LBC.

“I would personally not want to be playing in a football match in St. Petersburg given what the Putin regime is doing,” added Truss.

On the international scene, Russia are scheduled to host Poland in a men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff semifinal on March 24. That game is due to be held at the VTB Arena in Moscow.

FIFA also told CNN it is "monitoring the situation."