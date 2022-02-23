By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Rob Picheta and Ed Upright, CNN
Updated 7:19 a.m. ET, February 23, 2022
17 Posts
Sort by
9 min ago
State of emergency to be introduced across Ukraine
A State of Emergency is to be introduced across all parts of Ukraine under government control, the country's National Security and Defense Council announced Wednesday.
The measure is expected to be approved by the Ukrainian Parliament within 48 hours and would last for 30 days, with the possibility of being extended for an additional 30 days.
“Across the territory of our country, apart from Donetsk and Luhansk, a State of Emergency will be introduced,” Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said Wednesday.
“The main aim of the Russian Federation is to destabilize Ukraine from inside and to achieve its objective. To prevent this from happening, we decided today and made this decision today,” he added.
Speaking during a press briefing in Kyiv, Danilov said the State of Emergency would include “strengthening public order and security at critical infrastructure facilities” and tightening inspections on certain transportation movements.
“Depending on the local circumstances, there may be stronger or milder measures to ensure the security of our country,” he added. “These are all preventative measures, in order to preserve peace and calm in the country and for the economy to continue to work.”
41 min ago
Soccer authorities "monitoring" Ukraine situation ahead of St. Petersburg Champions League final
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok and Sammy Mngqosini in London
Soccer governing bodies UEFA and FIFA say they are “monitoring the situation” as the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis threatens to impact several key European and international matches that due to take place in both countries.
St. Petersburg is poised to stage the UEFA Champions League Final -- the biggest match in men’s European club football -- on Saturday, May 28.
The Krestovsky Stadium, which is sponsored by Russian state-owned company Gazprom, previously hosted matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020.
“With regard to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg, we would like to inform you that UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary. UEFA has no further comments to make at present,” a UEFA spokesperson told CNN Tuesday.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Wednesday that English teams should boycott May’s final as a result of Russia’s actions.
“If I were on an English team, I would boycott it,” Truss told British radio station LBC.
“I would personally not want to be playing in a football match in St. Petersburg given what the Putin regime is doing,” added Truss.
On the international scene, Russia are scheduled to host Poland in a men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff semifinal on March 24. That game is due to be held at the VTB Arena in Moscow.
FIFA also told CNN it is "monitoring the situation."
30 min ago
China criticizes Western sanctions on Russia
From CNN's Beijing Bureau
China has criticized Western sanctions on Russia and said it will not follow suit, calling the measures "never a fundamental and effective way to solve problems” and saying it "always opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions."
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said the United States will sanction Russia's financial institutions and oligarchs after Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered troops into separatist-held parts of eastern Ukraine. The United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, Australia and Japan also announced fresh sanctions on Russia.
When asked in the Foreign Ministry's daily briefing whether China would consider following suit, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying responded by telling the reporter, "You obviously lack a basic understanding of Chinese government policy."
"We believe that sanctions are never the fundamental and effective way to solve problems. China always opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions," Hua said, reiterating that the two parties should seek a resolution through dialogue and negotiation.
In her response, Hua also posed questions of what has been gained by previous US imposed sanctions on Russia, asking reporters: "Have they solved the problem? Is the world better off because of US sanctions? Will Ukraine's problems be resolved automatically by the imposition of US sanctions against Russia? Will Europe's security be more secure as a result of US sanctions against Russia? I think we should try to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation."
She noted that previous sanctions imposed by the US "have caused serious difficulties to the economy and people's livelihood of the countries concerned," adding that on Ukraine, the US should "not undermine the legitimate rights and interests" of China and "other parties."
Currently, the US maintains sanctions on Russia that were imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine in 2014. Other penalties have been imposed over issues including cyberattacks, election meddling, weapons proliferation and illicit trade with North Korea.
The Russia-China relationship: China is navigating a complex position as it attempts to balance a robust friendship with Russia with its practiced foreign policy of staunchly defending state sovereignty.
On Feb. 14, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the embassy in Ukraine is “working normally” and continues to provide consular protection and assistance to Chinese citizens and enterprises in Ukraine.
1 hr 39 min ago
UK foreign secretary: No "full" evidence Russia has sent troops to eastern Ukraine
From CNN's Amy Cassidy
The United Kingdom has not seen “full” evidence Russia has sent troops to eastern Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News on Wednesday.
“We've heard from Putin himself that he is sending in troops,” she said. “We don't yet have the full evidence that that has taken place. What we are expecting, and this has been confirmed by the Americans as well as by the United Kingdom, is a full-scale invasion, including potentially of Kyiv.”
Without providing evidence, both the European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Russian troops have entered the pro-Moscow breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
CNN has been unable to independently verify this.
Truss added the UK and the international community is prepared to “go further” with economic sanctions should a “full-scale invasion” take place, which could be in any part of Ukraine, not just the capital city of Kyiv.
“We've been very clear that we're going to limit Russian access to British markets. We're going to stop the Russian government raising sovereign debt in the United Kingdom. And we're very united with our allies in the way that these sanctions packages are working,” she said.
Some context: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing Luhansk and Donetsk as independent on Monday. The decrees said that Russian so-called peacekeeping forces would be deployed in the two separatist-held pro-Moscow regions of eastern Ukraine.
Separatists in Luhansk and Donetsk have long had substantial backing from the Kremlin, with US, NATO and Ukrainian officials saying that Moscow supplies them with advisory support and intelligence, and embeds its own officers in their ranks.
2 hr 8 min ago
Putin says Russia is open to dialogue, but its interests and security are "non-negotiable"
From CNN's Radina Gigova in Atlanta
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video message Wednesday that the country's interests were "non negotiable" — but he is open to dialogue for "the most difficult problems."
"We see how difficult the international situation is developing, what dangers the current challenges pose, such as weakening of the arms control system or the military activity of the NATO bloc," Putin said in a clip released by the Kremlin for the national holiday, Defender of the Fatherland Day.
"At the same time, Russia's calls to build a system of equal and indivisible security that would reliably protect all countries remain unanswered."
Russia was "always open for direct and honest dialogue, for finding diplomatic solutions to the most difficult problems," Putin said, adding: "But I repeat: Russia's interests and the security of our citizens are non-negotiable for us."
3 hr 45 min ago
Taiwan's President condemns Russia for undermining Ukraine's sovereignty
From CNN's Eric Cheung in Taipei, Taiwan
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned Russia for undermining Ukraine's sovereignty, presidential office spokesman Chang Tun-han said on Wednesday.
Tsai chaired a meeting to discuss the crisis in Ukraine on Wednesday morning, during which she said Taiwan must increase its surveillance on military activities in the Taiwan Strait to protect the self-ruled island's security.
"Taiwan and Ukraine are fundamentally different in geopolitics, geography and the importance to international supply chains," Tsai said, according to Chang.
Tsai said earlier this week that Taiwan could "empathize" with Ukraine's situation given its experience with "military threats and intimidation from China."
Mainland China and Taiwan have been governed separately since the end of the Chinese civil war more than 70 years ago, when the defeated Nationalists retreated to the island.
China's Communist Party seeks eventual "reunification" with the island it claims as its territory despite having never governed it — and has not ruled out doing so by force.
Analysis: China's leaders may be watching Ukraine with an eye on Taiwan
Analysis from CNN's Simone McCarthy
As the world's attention focuses on the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine, a spotlight has also been turned on an island halfway around the world — self-governing Taiwan.
On the surface, there may be parallels: both Taiwan and Ukraine are Western-friendly democracies whose status quo could be upended by powerful autocracies.
In Taiwan's case, China's Communist Party seeks eventual "reunification" with the island it claims as its territory despite having never governed it — and has not ruled out doing so by force. For Ukraine, that threat is unfolding: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he considers Russians and Ukrainians as "one people," and it's yet unclear how far he'll go to realize that claim — on Monday he declared two breakaway, Moscow-backed territories in Ukraine as independent republics.
World leaders themselves have implied connections between the fates of Ukraine and Taiwan in recent weeks.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has said Taiwan could "empathize" with Ukraine's situation given its experience with "military threats and intimidation from China."
Concerns have been rising in recent years that a confident China under leader Xi Jinping may make a bold move to take control of Taiwan, and Beijing will likely be carefully monitoring the situation in Ukraine for signs of how Western powers respond — and just how severe those responses are.
The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia and Japan have all announced economic sanctions to punish Moscow following Putin's moves earlier this week.
But there are limits to the parallels, and to how much Beijing could glean from the spiraling crisis in Ukraine when it comes any future actions toward Taiwan.
"How the US responds to Ukraine is not going to be the same as Taiwan because the way the US has constructed its relationship with Taiwan over decades is different than its responsibilities to Ukraine, the European Union, or NATO," said Lev Nachman, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Harvard University's Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies. "Even though (Beijing) will still be watching closely to see how the world reacts to invasion and a potential redrawing of borders, which will likely factor into Beijing's own geopolitical calculus, it is highly unlikely that Beijing is going to drastically alter its strategy towards Taiwan over Ukraine," said Nachman, who focuses on Taiwan politics.
Editor's Note: A version of this post appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here and read more:
Russia calls UK sanctions "illegal," decries "anti-Russian hysteria" in Britain
From CNN's Darya Tarasova in Moscow and Samantha Beech
Russia issued a strongly worded response to British sanctions on Wednesday, while attempting to justify Russia’s recognition of two pro-Moscow separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
The Russian Embassy in London claimed the United Kingdom's "strong protest" and sanctions were "illegal in terms of international law."
“Over the course of the past several months, we have witnessed an escalation of anti-Russian hysteria in the British media, a targeted shaping of the image of an aggressive Russia in the eyes of the British public and international community," said the embassy on its verified Facebook page.
The statement accused the British government and media of ignoring the plight of residents in the two separatist-held regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. “London couldn’t care less when Donbas was living under full transport and economic blockade, suspension of social benefits and pension payments," it added.
UK sanctions: On Tuesday, the UK said it would sanction members of the Russian Parliament who voted in favor of recognizing Luhansk and Donetsk. Those sanctions are in addition to an earlier raft of measures against five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals announced by the British Prime Minister.
In its response early Wednesday Moscow time, the Russian Embassy in London refuted the UK's demand that Russia withdraw troops from the two regions, claiming, “it is well known that they have not entered those territories.”
The statement added: "We have no illusions with regard to the focus of efforts by the British diplomacy, designed within a narrow circle of like-minded partners. London has little interest in resolving the crisis in Ukraine, instead being more keen to score political points with racking-up tensions.” “It’s no secret to us either, that the British sanctions against our country would have been introduced in any case.”
7 hr 3 min ago
Analysis: Trump calls Putin a "genius" as Biden tries to stop a war
The former President's remarks on a conservative radio show on Tuesday will not only find a warm welcome in the Kremlin. They also will concern allies standing alongside the US against Russia who fear for NATO's future if Trump returns.
Trump also sent an unmistakable message to Republicans, who are already playing into Putin's hands by branding President Joe Biden as weak, that siding with a US foe is the way into the ex-President's affections ahead of this year's midterm primaries.
Trump didn't take long to make sure Putin knew he approved of his movement of troops into parts of eastern Ukraine, knowing that his comments would be picked up and beamed around the world.
"I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine, of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful," Trump said in an interview on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show." The ex-President added: "So Putin is now saying, 'It's independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he's going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That's the strongest peace force," Trump said. "We could use that on our southern border. That's the strongest peace force I've ever seen. ... Here's a guy who's very savvy. ... I know him very well. Very, very well."
Some context: Trump was referring to Putin's declaration on Monday that he would regard two rebel regions of eastern Ukraine, where he has been fostering separatism, as independent and his order for Russian troops, which Putin misleadingly called "peacekeeping" forces, to reinforce the enclaves.
The move was a flagrant violation of international law, was resonant of the tyrannical territorial aggrandizement of the 1930s that led to World War II and was, as Biden said on Tuesday, tantamount to "the beginning of a Russian invasion."