Russian envoy to US claims sanctions will hurt global markets and "ordinary Americans"

Moscow's ambassador to the United States has hit back at the imposition of sanctions on Russia by President Joe Biden, suggesting the move would hurt global financial and energy markets as well as ordinary citizens.

“I don’t remember a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world. We learned how to work in such conditions. And not only survive, but also develop our state," said Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, according to a post on the Russian Embassy Facebook page early Wednesday.

“There is no doubt that the sanctions imposed against us will hurt the global financial and energy markets," he added. "The United States will not be left out, where ordinary citizens will feel the full consequences of rising prices.”

“With regard to Moscow, new US sanctions will not solve anything, Russia has learned to work and develop under restrictions.”

Context on the sanctions: Biden laid out what he called a "first tranche" of US sanctions against Russia for its actions in eastern Ukraine, including on two large financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites and their family members. He said the sanctions would effectively "cut off Russia's government from Western finance."

Biden pledged that his administration is using "every tool at our disposal" to limit the effect on gas prices in the US, acknowledging that Americans will likely see rising prices at the pump in the coming months.

Read more about the US sanctions here.