Switzerland will not be used to circumnavigate EU sanctions on Russia, government says 

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Wednesday. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

The United States ambassador warned the world at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that Russia’s actions in Ukraine could create one of the largest refugee crises facing the world today and that the country’s “aggression” threatens international security and community.

“If Russia continues down this path, it could – according to our estimates – create a new refugee crisis, one of the largest facing the world today, with as many as five million more people displaced by Russia’s war of choice and putting pressure on Ukraine’s neighbors,” Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

“The tidal waves of suffering this war will cause are unthinkable,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield said that Russian officials have not heeded calls for diplomacy and that calling for de-escalation on both sides of the conflict allows Russia to continue its campaign.

“Has Russia headed these calls [for diplomacy]? No. Instead, it has responded with additional actions to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, including mass disinformation, which we just heard again today, cyberattacks, and efforts to create a 'false flag' pretext,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Colleagues, there is no middle ground. Calling for both sides to deescalate only gives Russia a pass. Russia is the aggressor here.”

Thomas-Greenfield once again said that “Russia’s aggression not only threatens all of Ukraine, but every member state and the UN itself.”

She referenced comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding an “age of empires” and alleged that Putin will use force to “make a farce of the United Nations.”

“The United States rejects that firmly. This is 2022. We're not going back to an era of empires and colonies – or to the USSR or the Soviet Union. We have moved forward,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Colleagues, now is not the time to sit on the sidelines. Now is the time to get off of the sidelines. Let us show Russia that it is isolated and alone in its aggressive actions. Let us stand fully behind the principles of sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity for Ukraine, and for all member states."

CNN’s Laura Studley contributed reporting to this post.