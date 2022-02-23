World
Live Updates

Russia attacks Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Rob Picheta, Ed Upright, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 1:37 a.m. ET, February 24, 2022
38 min ago

Mayor of Kharkiv in Ukraine warns citizens not to leave their homes

The mayor of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, has urged citizens to stay home as explosions and sounds of artillery are reported across the country.

"Please do not leave your homes today. Due to the complicated situation, schools, kindergartens and other institutions do not work today — until the situation becomes clearer," Mayor Igor Terekhov said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

"At the same time, public transport works as usual. I will keep you informed of what is happening and the actions of city authorities throughout the day.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine: The national capital Kyiv and second-largest city Lviv have both sounded air raid sirens — but the mood is still "remarkably calm" on the ground, according to CNN reporters on the ground. It's about 8 a.m. there, with what looks like normal morning traffic as people head to work.

42 min ago

Pentagon is tracking reported incursion of troops from Belarus into Ukraine, source says

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis

The US Department of Defense is tracking the reported incursion of troops from Belarus into Ukraine, a US defense official said Thursday.  

It was not clear if the troops were only Russian or also Belarusian, the source said.

Some context: Through a livestream video, CNN witnessed troops atop a column of military vehicles entering Ukraine from a border crossing with Belarus at about 6:48 a.m. local time Thursday.

The livestream video was taken at the Senkivka, Ukraine, crossing with Veselovka, Belarus.

In recent weeks, Russia has amassed a significant number of troops, vehicles and tanks in Belarus near the border with Ukraine. During that time, the two countries have held joint military exercises across the countries, and near the Belarus-Ukrainian border.

Early Thursday, the Ukrainian state border service said the country was attacked through multiple borders, including Belarus.

45 min ago

CNN team hears air raid sirens in Lviv

CNN reporters in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, heard sustained air raid sirens just before 7:45 a.m. local time (12:45 a.m. ET).

Reporters in the country's capital of Kyiv also heard air raid sirens earlier Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, some diplomats relocated from Kyiv to Lviv as fears grew that a Russian attack on Ukraine would include the capital.

46 min ago

Moscow Exchange suspends trading

From CNN's Nathan Hodge in Moscow

The Moscow Exchange announced Thursday it had suspended trading on all of its markets until further notice.

49 min ago

South Korean embassy in Kyiv warns its citizens in Ukraine to be prepared for emergency evacuation

From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo in Seoul

The South Korean embassy in Kyiv strongly urged its citizens in Ukraine to be ready to evacuate to a safe area in case of an emergency, in a notice published before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in Ukraine.

“Our embassy learned on February 23 that all Russian embassy and consulate staff in Ukraine hastily left Ukraine, and some national embassy staff also left Kyiv,” said the embassy on its website early Thursday.

“Considering the urgent change in the current situation, we strongly recommend that the South Koreans who are still in Ukraine be fully prepared so that they can move to a safe area or location promptly in case of an emergency,” the embassy said.

The embassy also urged all South Korean nationals in Ukraine to maintain contact with the embassy.

50 min ago

Stock markets plunge as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

From CNN's Laura He in Hong Kong

Asian markets and US stock futures plunged on Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 3.2%. Korea's Kospi dropped 2.7%. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 2.4% after coming back from a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite moved 0.9% lower.

US stocks futures also tumbled. Dow futures were down as much as 780 points, or 2.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 2.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

The broad losses followed a sharp decline on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Dow closed down more than 464 points, or 1.4%, posting its fifth straight day of losses. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 1.8% and 2.6%, respectively.

44 min ago

Japan's prime minister says he will work with G7 nations on "tense" Ukraine situation

From CNN’s Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media in Tokyo on February 24.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media in Tokyo on February 24. (Jiji Press/AFP/Getty Images)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that the situation in Ukraine is “tense” and he would work with G7 nations on the issue.

“The situation is tense. We will continue to work in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 nations,” Kishida told reporters. “We will do our best to collect information and get a grasp of the situation.”

Some context: Kishida on Wednesday said Japan will impose sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Kishida said Japan will suspend the issuance of visas and freeze the assets of people involved in recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, the two separatist-held pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine. He did not specify names or how the sanctions would be carried out.

He also said Japan will ban imports and exports to and from Donetsk and Luhansk, and prohibit the issuance and circulation of Russian bonds in Japan. Kishida added that the details of the sanctions will be discussed further.  

Kishida said Wednesday that Russia’s actions had “clearly” violated Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law and urged Russia to resolve the situation through a diplomatic process.

39 min ago

Ukrainian-controlled part of Luhansk announces general evacuation

From CNN's Richard Allen Greene

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.
A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

The Ukrainian-controlled part of Luhansk announced a general evacuation on Thursday morning as Russia attacked Ukraine.

“We recommend residents of Luhansk region to leave the region immediately,” the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Haiday, said on Facebook.
“The owners of vehicles should move in the direction of the Dnieper river on their own.”

Evacuation by train is being organized for those who cannot leave independently, he added, directing people to the Lysychansk, Rubizhne and Svatove train stations.

“During the evacuation, please remain calm and listen to the instructions of the authorities, the National Police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” he said.

Luhansk is one of two separatist regions backed by Russia, along with Donetsk. Both regions, known as oblasts in Ukrainian, are split between parts controlled by Ukraine and by pro-Moscow separatists.

57 min ago

Ukraine says it was attacked through Russian, Belarus and Crimea borders

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesa in Kyiv

Ukraine was attacked through multiple borders, the Ukrainian state border service said early Thursday.

"At about 5:00 a.m., the state border of Ukraine in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was attacked by Russian troops supported by Belarus," the service said. 

It added that attacks are being carried out in Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions — areas on the eastern and northern borders of Ukraine. The attacks are targeting border units, border patrols and checkpoints using artillery, heavy equipment and small arms, the border service said.

"In addition, the attack takes place from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea side," said the service.

Ukraine is firing back: It added that border guards, along with Ukraine's Armed Forces and National Guard, are "firing at the enemy" depending on the situation on the border.