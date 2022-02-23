Mayor of Kharkiv in Ukraine warns citizens not to leave their homes

The mayor of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, has urged citizens to stay home as explosions and sounds of artillery are reported across the country.

"Please do not leave your homes today. Due to the complicated situation, schools, kindergartens and other institutions do not work today — until the situation becomes clearer," Mayor Igor Terekhov said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

"At the same time, public transport works as usual. I will keep you informed of what is happening and the actions of city authorities throughout the day.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine: The national capital Kyiv and second-largest city Lviv have both sounded air raid sirens — but the mood is still "remarkably calm" on the ground, according to CNN reporters on the ground. It's about 8 a.m. there, with what looks like normal morning traffic as people head to work.