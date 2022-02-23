(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border is now “at a state of readiness where they could attack at any time,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during an on-camera briefing at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Kirby stressed that if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to fully invade Ukraine, it will be a “war of choice” and “it won’t be bloodless.”

“There will be suffering,” Kirby added. “There will be sacrifice. And all of that must and should be laid at his feet. Because he’s doing this by choice.”

Kirby said Russia has continued to make no indication that he’s willing to de-escalate the conflict, instead the Pentagon has seen “quite the opposite.”

“We’ve seen sadly and unfortunately no indication that he’s willing to de-escalate, move those troops back home, and actually get to some sort of serious diplomatic solution, every indication rather that we see is quite the opposite,” Kirby said.

Kirby said if Putin chooses war, he’ll be doing so with “diplomacy and options still left on the table.”