World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis

By Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 1:46 AM ET, Tue February 22, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
31 min ago

Ukraine President Zelensky says “we will not give anything to anyone” 

(Office of the President of Ukraine)
(Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation early on Tuesday saying “we don’t owe anything to anyone, and we will not give away anything to anyone” following Russia’s recent actions.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered what he called “peacekeeping” troops into two pro-Moscow regions of eastern Ukraine, after recognizing their independence. 

“We are on our land, we are not afraid of anything and anyone, we don't owe anything to anyone, and we will not give away anything to anyone. And we are confident of this,” Zelensky said in his video address, adding said the move was a violation of Ukraine’s “national integrity and sovereignty."

Zelensky added that Ukraine’s international borders will “remain as such” despite Russia’s “declarations and threats," and he said Ukraine counted on the “clear and effective steps” from its international supporters.

He said Ukraine had initiated an emergency meeting with the Normandy Four, which include Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France.

He warned that Putin’s latest move undermined current “peaceful” negotiations and “may mean a one-sided exit of Russian Federation out of the Minsk Agreement and ignoring of Normandy agreement."

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine wanted “peace” though had been prepared for a Russian act of aggression for a “long time."

To Ukrainian citizens, he said Ukraine would deal with the crisis calmly and confidently, and he thanked the entire nation for their cool-headed reaction to the latest developments. He assured citizens there was no reason for a “sleepless night.”

43 min ago

Biden plans to impose new sanctions on trade and financing in two pro-Moscow territories

From CNN's  Kevin Liptak and Jeremy Herb

President Biden delivers remarks on Russia and Ukraine from the White House on Feb. 18.
President Biden delivers remarks on Russia and Ukraine from the White House on Feb. 18. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Joe Biden plans to impose new sanctions on trade and financing in the two pro-Moscow territories in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognize as independent on Monday.

In a statement, the White House said Biden would sign an executive order that would "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine."

Putin signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic Monday in a ceremony carried on state television earlier on Monday.

Biden's executive order will also allow the US to impose sanctions on anyone operating in those areas. And the White House said it would "soon announce additional measures related to today's blatant violation of Russia's international commitments."

"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote in a statement.

The US response followed a lengthy speech from Putin Monday attacking both Ukraine and the West and his signing of the decrees recognizing the two controversial separatist-held regions.

Read more.

41 min ago

Putin signed decrees recognizing separatist-held regions. Here's why that's significant.

From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi, Nathan Hodge, Ivana Kottasová, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing two controversial separatist-held regions, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, Monday in a ceremony carried on state television.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has previously promised “a swift and firm response” from the US and allies and partners if Russia moves to recognize Ukraine’s breakaway regions as part of Russian territory, calling such a move a “gross violation of international law.”

Here's why the recognition of the separatist-held regions is significant:

War broke out in 2014 after Russian-backed rebels seized government buildings in towns and cities across eastern Ukraine. Intense fighting left portions of the Donbas region's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in the hands of Russian-backed separatists. Russia also annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that sparked global condemnation.

The separatist-controlled areas in Donbas became known as the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Ukrainian government in Kyiv asserts the two regions are in effect Russian-occupied. The self-declared republics are not recognized by any government, including Russia until Monday. The Ukrainian government refuses to talk directly with either separatist republic.

The Minsk II agreement of 2015 led to a shaky ceasefire agreement, and the conflict settled into static warfare along the Line of Contact that separates the Ukrainian government and separatist-controlled areas. The Minsk Agreements (named after the capital of Belarus where they were concluded) ban heavy weapons near the Line of Contact.

Language around the conflict is heavily politicized. The Ukrainian government calls separatist forces "invaders" and "occupiers." Russian media calls separatist forces "militias" and maintains that they are locals defending themselves against the Kyiv government.

More than 14,000 people have died in the conflict in Donbas since 2014. Ukraine says 1.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes, with most staying in the areas of Donbas that remain under Ukrainian control and about 200,000 resettling in the wider Kyiv region.