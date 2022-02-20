World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Sana Noor Haq and Jeevan Ravindran, CNN

Updated 9:48 a.m. ET, February 20, 2022
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
35 min ago

Shelling continues in eastern Ukraine. In Kyiv, it's just another Sunday

From CNN's Ivana Kottasova

Families are enjoying the sun on the bank of the Dnieper river in Kyiv on Sunday, February 20.
Families are enjoying the sun on the bank of the Dnieper river in Kyiv on Sunday, February 20. (Ivana Kottasova/CNN)

As Ukrainian authorities reported further ceasefire violations in the east of the country and top Western officials, including the US Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, warned about an impending conflict, people in Kyiv weren't giving up on leisure.

Across the Ukrainian capital, families flocked to the parks and playgrounds on Sunday, enjoying the winter sunshine and blue skies. 

This is not a city that looks like it's on the brink of a conflict. Under the Motherland Monument, a 102-meter tall statue of a woman with a shield and a sword that towers over the country’s war museum, children were having great fun climbing up and down the tanks on display there. 

Across the river, in Dniprovsʹkyy Park, scores of people were spending their Sunday morning running, cycling and in-line skating. Nearby, on the sandy bank of the Dnieper river, children were happily digging in the sand, watching the ducks swim by. But the sense of pride and resolve, heightened in recent months amid the growing tension, remains ever-present. 

On the world-famous Maidan square, the site of the 2014 bloody protests, huge flags are still on display following Wednesday’s Day of Unity, a national holiday spontaneously declared by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On a hill above the square, photographs of those who died during the protests are on permanent display.

The events of 2014 are known here as the “Revolution of Dignity” and those who died during them are referred to as the “Heavenly Hundred.” On Sunday, dozens of people gathered by the memorial wall, lighting candles, laying flowers and decorating the monument with fresh blue and yellow ribbons which are on display everywhere in the city.

Children play on the tanks that are on display outside the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War on Sunday, Ferbruary 20.
Children play on the tanks that are on display outside the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War on Sunday, Ferbruary 20. (Ivana Kottasova/CNN)

35 min ago

Macron calls Putin, then Zelensky in "last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion"

From CNN’s Martin Goillandeau in London

French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron. (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron called both his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Sunday morning in a “last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the Élysée Palace said in a statement.

Macron spoke with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky for 30 minutes, right after a long phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the French presidency.

“The phone conversation with President Putin lasted 1 hour 45 minutes,” the Élysée Palace said.

The calls come a day after the French President previously spoke with Zelensky.

An Élysée Palace source had previously told CNN that Paris hoped to “construct a useful roadmap for the coming days.”

35 min ago

Putin "has every reason" to see Zelensky as unwilling to implement Minsk agreements, says Kremlin spokesperson

From CNN's Olga Pavlova and Nathan Hodge in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin "has every reason" to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as unwilling to implements the Minsk agreements, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in comments Sunday on Russian state television. 

“If we consider all Zelensky’s statements in aggregate, it follows from them that he a) cannot, b) does not want to, and c) is not going to do this,” Peskov told Russian Pavel Zarubin, host of the TV program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin."

Peskov also suggested the Kremlin was prepared to disclose confidential discussions of high-level talks with other world leaders to counter what he described as deliberate and misleading leaks by foreign officials. 

"I hope that we will not live in a world where we have to read out the transcripts of the closed part of the presidents' talks," Peskov said. "But when it is necessary to prove the correctness of our president, we can and will do anything."

Ukrainians commemorate activists killed at Maidan Square during the 2014 anti-government protests in Kyiv, on Sunday February 20.
Ukrainians commemorate activists killed at Maidan Square during the 2014 anti-government protests in Kyiv, on Sunday February 20. (Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Some history: In early 2014, mass protests in the capital Kyiv known as Euromaidan forced out a Russia-friendly president after he refused to sign an EU association agreement.

Russia responded by annexing the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and fomenting a separatist rebellion in Ukraine's east, which seized control of part of the Donbas region. 

A rare meeting between Russian, Ukrainian, German and French leaders in February 2015 sought to bring peace to areas of Ukraine that had been taken over by pro-Russian separatists the year before.

Those areas, in Ukraine's Donbas region, became known as the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Ukrainian government in Kyiv asserted the two regions were in effect Russian-occupied.

The talks also aimed to work towards a political settlement for the region.

The result, Minsk II, was signed by representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the separatist leaders and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). It was subsequently endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution.

After Minsk II was signed, the worst of the fighting stopped, and OSCE monitors moved in. To this day, the OSCE patrols the frontlines and reports ceasefire violations along the border. However, there is much less fighting and fewer casualties than in 2014-15. From that perspective, the agreement was, at least, partly fulfilled.

Even so, nearly 14,000 people have died in the conflict, and there are 1.5 million people internally displaced in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian government.

CNN's Eliza Mackintosh and Tim Lister contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 3 min ago

Former top Trump Russia adviser details the sharp contrast between the former President and Biden

Analysis by CNN's John Harwood

Fiona Hill doesn't know whether President Joe Biden can lead Western allies to ward off Russia's threat to Ukraine. But unlike his predecessor, he's trying.

"You couldn't get a sharper contrast," Hill observed in an interview. For the moment, at least, she sees Biden's approach paying some dividends.

Hill has a special vantage point on this slow-rolling crisis that US officials say could bring war in Europe at any moment. As a White House national security aide, she advised then-President Donald Trump on Russia and Ukraine -- and became a star witness in impeachment proceedings that resulted from his conduct.

Now, outside the government as a Brookings Institution senior fellow, she's among the Russia specialists Biden has consulted as he revives foreign policy priorities shared by every president since World War II except Trump.

"Ultimately Putin wants some kind of deal," Hill said. "They think Biden is the kind of president who could actually make a deal. Trump never could."

Read the full story:

Analysis: Former top Trump Russia adviser details the sharp contrast between the former President and Biden
RELATED

Analysis: Former top Trump Russia adviser details the sharp contrast between the former President and Biden

2 hr 50 min ago

Ukraine defense ministry reports further truce violations; Russia says exodus from eastern Ukraine continues

From CNN's Tim Lister, Olga Voitovych, Kostan Nechyporenko, Julia Kesa and Denis Lapin in Kyiv 

A Ukrainian serviceman in the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19.
A Ukrainian serviceman in the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

The Ukrainian defense ministry has reported further ceasefire violations in the east, after a day of heavy weapons fire Saturday. 

The ministry said that in the first 11 hours of Sunday, "20 incidents of ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces were observed, including 18 incidents when the Russian occupation forces utilized weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements." 

The Minsk II agreement led to a shaky ceasefire between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatist forces, and bans heavy weapons near the line of contact between the two sides. 

Ukraine said it recorded a total of 136 ceasefire violations on Saturday. 

The Ukrainian Border Guards said that because of the shelling one crossing point for international humanitarian organizations, Shchastia, at the Line of Contact had been closed since 8:00 a.m. local time Sunday. A UNHCR convoy that used the crossing point Friday said it had been caught in crossfire. 

Some residents of Donetsk -- which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists -- reported heavy shelling early Sunday. One woman contacted by CNN said she and her children wanted to move closer to the city center because of shelling in her district, Abakumova.

I can't survive another night like this. I'm really scared," she said. 

It's unclear where the shelling originated. The authorities in the breakaway republics persistently claim shelling by Ukrainian forces, who in turn regularly deny firing artillery across the front lines.

The woman also told CNN that on Saturday her neighbors had left for Russia and had been accommodated somewhere near Rostov-on-Don in a tent encampment. 

The Russian authorities say that more than 40,000 people have arrived in Russia after being evacuated from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, according to the acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan. 

"They are located mainly in the Rostov region," Chupriyan said. 

CNN is unable to verify independently the numbers crossing into Russia.

The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Gobulev, Saturday announced a state of emergency in the region to accommodate the influx.

The evacuation of civilians was ordered by the leaders of the breakaway republics on Friday, when they alleged that Ukrainian armed forces were planning an offensive against the regions. Ukraine has consistently denied any plans to attack the regions, which comprise some 7% of Ukrainian territory. 

Russia's Investigative Committee says it is beginning an investigation into media reports of fatalities due to shelling in Luhansk region. In a statement, the committee said: "The media reported that this morning the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an attempt to attack the positions of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, while, according to preliminary data, there are casualties among the civilian population." 

2 hr 40 min ago

India advises citizens to leave Ukraine in view of "continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties"

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi and Akanksha Sharma in Hong Kong

The Indian government has advised its citizens “whose stay is not deemed essential” to leave Ukraine as tensions with Russia mount.

“In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily,” read a statement from the Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Sunday.

The statement added that commercial and charter flights were available for departure and that updates would be posted on the Embassy’s social media accounts.

The latest announcement comes on the back of an advisory issued on February 15, asking citizens to “consider leaving” Ukraine.

Days later the Ministry of Civil Aviation removed all restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine that had been earlier established as Covid-19 countermeasures.

India joins a host of other countries -- including the US, the UK, Greece and Pakistan -- that have advised their citizens not to travel to or from Ukraine, as tensions flare up with Russia.

On Saturday, the German and Austrian governments urged citizens not to travel to Ukraine, and immediately leave if they are in the country, while the French foreign ministry advised citizens in eastern Ukraine to exit immediately.

CNN's Xiaofei Xu, Inke Kappeler and Nadine Schmidt contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 5 min ago

US Vice President Harris says deterrence effect of sanctions "still has merit," and US "will reevaluate the need that Ukraine has" in coming days

From CNN's DJ Judd

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media following the Munich Security Conference in Germany, on Sunday, Feb. 20.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media following the Munich Security Conference in Germany, on Sunday, Feb. 20. (Andrew Harnik, Pool/AP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters Sunday that her trip to Munich was “a productive trip in terms of the extensive bilateral meetings that we had, that were in furtherance of the ongoing collaboration and partnership with our allies.”

“It was important, in that, as you all know, this is a moment that is very dynamic -- if not every hour, certainly every day, there seem to be new moments of interest, and also of intelligence, and so we have affirmed, however, all of that being said, through these last couple of days, that this alliance is strong, probably stronger than it was before, and that this alliance has purpose and meaning founded on shared principles that are very much at play right now.” 

The Vice President, who will return to the US later Sunday, told reporters she will be participating in the National Security Council meeting on Ukraine later in the day with President Joe Biden.

Harris also offered some details on her meeting Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pointing to $650 million in defensive lethal assistance already transferred to Ukraine and an additional funding in loan guarantees, adding the situation is a “dynamic” one, “and depending on what happens in the coming days, we will reevaluate the need that Ukraine has and our ability to support, and we have been doing that through the course of these many months.”

In addition, Harris touted a slew of sanctions against Russia, which she called “some of the greatest sanctions, if not the strongest that we've ever issued.”

“It is directed at institutions and particular financial institutions and individuals, and it will exact absolute harm for the rest of the economy,” she added

“The sanctions, are a product not only of our perspective as the United States, but a shared perspective among our allies, and the allied relationship is such that we have agreed that the deterrence effect of these sanctions is still a meaningful one… we still sincerely hope that there is a diplomatic path out of this moment, and within the context of the fact that that window was still open, although it is absolutely narrowing, but within the context of a diplomatic path still being open, the deterrence effect, we believe, still has merit.”

At her speech at the conference on Saturday, Harris promised "significant and unprecedented" economic costs for Russia if they invaded Ukraine.

However, Zelensky urged global leaders to make sanctions against Russia public before a possible invasion of Ukraine occurs.

3 hr 36 min ago

Russians "capable of anything," says analyst Michael Bociurkiw

From CNN's Jeevan Ravindran in London

A Ukrainian serviceman sits in an observation point near the frontline village of Krymske, in the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, on Saturday, Feb. 19.
A Ukrainian serviceman sits in an observation point near the frontline village of Krymske, in the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

As global leaders express concern around a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, global affairs analyst and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, Michael Bociurkiw, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was weighing up "a lot of factors."

Reflecting on recent clashes along the Ukrainian-Russian border with reported increased shelling by Russian-backed separatists, Bociurkiw said he had a "really, really horrible feeling" about whether the clashes could spark a potential conflict, informed by his own experiences for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

I've been on the rebel side, I have stared at these thugs in the eyes as part of the OSCE. They are capable of anything. They have no morals, they will even kill their own people if need be. What they are doing, it's the Russian playbook, evacuating people, saying the Ukrainians are ready to attack them. And then they will use that as a pretext to build up this conflict even more."

The idea that Russia might create a narrative of an impending attack by Ukraine and use it as a pretext is now widespread, with US intelligence alleging that the so-called "false flag" operation could involve a "graphic" propaganda video.

"The West right now, the only real powerful thing they have in their arsenal right now is the sanctions," Bociurkiw told CNN's Michael Holmes from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Bociurkiw said he agreed with remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who told CNN's Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that possible sanctions against Russia should be made public.

"I don't think the Russians are taking it very seriously," he said. "Hence, I'm leaning in with Zelensky saying maybe some of those sanctions should be unleashed right now, especially for example lifting those golden visas that so many rich Russians got in the United Kingdom, things like that. That type of thing would get back to Putin right away."

Speaking at the security conference on Saturday, US Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia of "significant and unprecedented" costs if they invaded Ukraine, vowing there would be a "swift, severe and united" response.

3 hr 45 min ago

Russia and Belarus troops to continue readiness checks, Belarus defense minister says

From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Fred Pleitgen in Moscow

Russia and Belarus military train during drills in Belarus, on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Russia and Belarus military train during drills in Belarus, on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr./AP)

The Belarusian defense minister said Sunday that Russian and Belarusian troops would continue readiness checks following the conclusion of joint exercises, implying that Russian forces may extend their stay in Belarus.

In a statement released by the Belarusian military on Telegram, Belarusian Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Viktor Khrenin said, "The preliminary results of the completed joint operational exercise 'Allied Resolve-2022,' conducted as part of a comprehensive check of the response forces of the Union State, have concluded.

“In connection with the increase in military activity near the external borders of the Union State [Russia and Belarus] and the aggravation of the situation in the Donbas, the Presidents of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation decided to continue checking the response forces of the Union State," his statement continued.

"In its course, the stages of the defense of the Union State that were not covered with such a degree of detail by the training questions of the previous verification period, will be carefully worked out. In general, its focus will remain unchanged -- it is designed to ensure an adequate response and de-escalation of military preparations by those who wish us ill near our common borders." 

Khrenin did not give specifics on the location of those readiness checks, but "Allied Resolve" drills began in Belarusian territory on February 10. 