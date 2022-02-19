US Vice President Harris vows "swift, severe and united" response if Russia invades Ukraine

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Munich Security Conference, on February 19, in Germany. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday vowed there would be a "swift, severe and united" response if Russia invades Ukraine in a highly anticipated speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Harris laid out retaliatory measures in a manner befitting her past career as a prosecutor, promising "significant and unprecedented" economic costs.

The Vice President took center stage in front of a large, international audience as she delivered the keynote address at the security conference.

The remarks came at a high-stakes moment after the United States' repeated warnings on Friday of efforts by Russia to mount an invasion.

CNN's International Diplomatic Editor, Nic Robertson, said it was "very clear why President Biden sent [Harris] there," and that she had delivered a message "of unity."

The Vice President of the United States carries such a strong message to allies and partners. And this is a moment where the United States wants to make sure it’s strong, where NATO wants to make sure it’s strong, where the European Union wants to make sure it’s strong. That was the force of her message."

