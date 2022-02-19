US Vice President Harris vows "swift, severe and united" response if Russia invades Ukraine

Harris laid out retaliatory measures in a manner befitting her past career as a prosecutor, promising "significant and unprecedented" economic costs.
The Vice President took center stage in front of a large, international audience as she delivered the keynote address at the security conference.
The remarks came at a high-stakes moment after the United States' repeated warnings on Friday of efforts by Russia to mount an invasion.
CNN's International Diplomatic Editor, Nic Robertson, said it was "very clear why President Biden sent [Harris] there," and that she had delivered a message "of unity."
The Vice President of the United States carries such a strong message to allies and partners. And this is a moment where the United States wants to make sure it’s strong, where NATO wants to make sure it’s strong, where the European Union wants to make sure it’s strong. That was the force of her message."
UK temporarily relocates embassy to western Ukraine
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy, Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood
The United Kingdom has temporarily relocated its entire embassy in Kyiv to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, according to an update from the UK Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) on Friday.
"The British Embassy office in Kyiv is temporarily relocating. Embassy staff are operating from the British Embassy office in Lviv," the update said.
This follows the decision to move all non-essential embassy staff to Lviv last Friday. A British diplomat told CNN at the time that "a core team" would "remain to continue with essential duties."
The FCDO reiterated its call to British nationals to "leave now while commercial means are still available," on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, the FCDO said it was "now advising against all but essential travel" to both Moldova and Belarus.
The news comes four days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced his country was closing its embassy in Kyiv and "temporarily relocating" the small number of remaining diplomatic personnel in Ukraine to Lviv, "due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces."
"I have ordered these measures for one reason -- the safety of our staff -- and we strongly urge any remaining US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately," Blinken said in a statement Monday.
1 hr 21 min ago
Ukraine says one soldier killed in renewed shelling near front lines
From CNN's Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
The Ukrainian military said the first 12 hours of Saturday saw Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine commit 37 violations of the ceasefire along the so-called Line of Contact, including 35 incidents in which they utilized weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements.
The Joint Forces Operation said the violations included the use of 120mm mortars and 122mm artillery systems. At least one-third of the alleged violations were reported in one hour after 11:00 a.m. local time.
It also said that one Ukrainian serviceman was killed by a shrapnel wound to the head after several rounds of artillery fire were directed at Ukrainian positions near Myronivske early Saturday.
Some context: The war in eastern Ukraine started in 2014 and has claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people. Intense fighting in 2014 and 2015 left portions of eastern Luhansk and Donetsk in the hands of Russian-backed separatists.
Those separatist-controlled areas in Ukraine's Donbas region, became known as the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Ukrainian government in Kyiv asserts the two regions are in effect Russian-occupied. The self-declared republics are not recognized by any government, including Russia. The Ukrainian government refuses to talk directly with either separatist republic.
The Minsk II agreement of 2015 led to a shaky ceasefire agreement, and the conflict settled into static warfare along the Line of Contact that separates areas controlled by the Ukrainian government and separatists. The Minsk Agreements (named after the capital of Belarus where they were concluded) ban heavy weapons near the Line of Contact.
1 hr 18 min ago
Vladimir Putin has succeeded in uniting his opponents
The European Union and NATO have been remarkably united during this entire episode, which months ago was in no way a certainty.
Behind the scenes, diplomats, NATO sources and EU officials have praised the "unprecedented levels of unity and coordination" which has "strengthened the transatlantic alliance" as both institutions have worked in lockstep with each other and the US, as one EU official put it.
A senior European diplomat working in NATO said they had been "really surprised but thankful" at the regular contact and cooperation between leaderships of both the EU and NATO which has allowed the messaging directed at Moscow to be "coordinated and consistent at the highest diplomatic level, despite the cultural and geographical differences of all the stakeholders."
10,000 people from Donbas crossed into Russia, Russian news agency reports
From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv and Sarah Dean in Moscow
A total of 10,356 people have crossed from the Donbas region in Ukraine into Russia as of 10:00 am local time Saturday, Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti reports following the decision of the self-declared Russian-backed republics to organize an evacuation of civilians.
There is no way for CNN to independently verify the number.
RIA Novosti said 4,527 citizens of the Russian Federation, 5,806 citizens of Ukraine and another 23 foreigners had crossed, according to what it called "a source familiar with the situation." Russian agencies may quote police and security officials anonymously and CNN has been unable to independently verify those statements.
Earlier Saturday, the deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Viktor Yatsutsenko said: "Seven regions of Russia are ready to accept refugees. These are the Krasnodar Territory, Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Oryol, Bryansk, Moscow regions," in addition to the Rostov region which borders Ukraine.
He said that in total, these regions are ready to receive more than 28,900 people, RIA reported.
Russian news agency TASS reported Saturday that "all border checkpoints in the Rostov region function only for entry into Russia."
"All checkpoints were transformed only for the entrance to the Russian Federation," said an official of the internal security service the FSB, according to TASS.
The evacuation orders were given Friday by the leaderships of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, who claimed they were necessary because of an imminent offensive by the Ukrainian army.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly denied any such plans.
1 hr 39 min ago
Russian Embassy in US rejects claims Russia was responsible for cyberattacks on Ukraine this week
From CNN's Karen Smith in Atlanta
The Russian Embassy in the US says it rejects claims made by the White House that Russia was responsible for a massive cyberattack on Ukraine earlier in the week.
Late Friday the Russian Embassy in the US wrote on Twitter, “We categorically reject these baseless statements of the administration and note that Russia has nothing to do with the mentioned events and in principle has never conducted and does not conduct any 'malicious' operations in cyberspace.”
Anne Neuberger, US deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said on the same day the US believes the Russian government was responsible for wide-scale cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks during the week.
In a second post on Twitter late Friday, the Russian Embassy in the US said, “We have taken note of purely anti-Russian statements of Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger, who accused the Russian special services of cyberattacks on Ukrainian defense agencies and banks.”
Neuberger told reporters Friday in the White House briefing room, “We believe that the Russian government is responsible for wide-scale cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week. We have technical information that links the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, as known GRU infrastructure was seen transmitting high volumes of communication to Ukraine-based IP addresses and domains.”
The UK government also attributed on Friday recent cyberattacks on the Ukrainian banking sector to the GRU.
1 hr 16 min ago
European Commission President says world is “watching in disbelief” amid largest troop buildup since Cold War
From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said the world is “watching in disbelief” in the wake of the largest buildup of troops in Europe since “the darkest days of the Cold War.”
“The very reason that the European Union was once created is that we wanted to put an end to all European wars," von der Leyen said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest buildup of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War," von der Leyen continued.
She added that the events “could reshape the entire international order.”
Highlighting Ukraine’s recent celebration of 30 years of independence, von der Leyen said there is an entire generation of Ukrainians born and bred in a free country who are now “confronted on a daily basis with external aggression and interference.”
“This is what the Kremlin's policies mean in practice, to instil fear and call it security, demands to deny 44 million Ukrainians from deciding freely about their own future, to deny a free country's right to independence and self determination,” she added.
“The consequences of this approach matter well beyond Ukraine.”
Speaking aboutRussia and China, von der Leyen said, “They seek a new era, as they say, to replace the existing international rules.”
“They prefer the rule of the strongest to the rule of law, intimidation and self-determination, coercion instead of cooperation."
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow was attempting to roll back history and recreate its sphere of influence.
“The current crisis demonstrates the importance of the transatlantic relationship for European security,” Stoltenberg said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
“If the Kremlin's aim is to have less NATO on his borders, it will only get more NATO and if it wants to violate them, it will always get an even more united alliance,” said Stoltenberg, stating earlier that NATO was a defensive alliance and “will take all necessary measures to protect and defend.”
“Over the last years, our security environment has fundamentally changed for the worse. Peace cannot be taken for granted. Freedom and democracy are competitive and strategic competition is on the rise.”
1 hr 45 min ago
Putin and Macron to speak on phone Sunday
From CNN's Karen Smith and CNN’s Uliana Pavlova in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron will speak by phone on Sunday, Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti said Saturday, citing the Kremlin pool.
Macron has become Putin's most frequent person to have conversation with in recent days (in recent times). The leaders of Russia and France will talk by phone over the weekend," RIA Novosti reported in a Twitter post.
Putin is expected to attend planned military drills Saturday where ballistic and cruise missiles will be launched, RIA Novosti reported Friday, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.
“The exercises will involve the Aerospace Forces, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Black Sea Fleets,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said according to RIA.
“The exercise of the strategic deterrence forces was planned earlier to test the readiness of forces and means,” it continued.
2 hr 22 min ago
Separatist leader orders general mobilization as Western nations warn of Russia staging incidents
From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul
The leader of pro-Russian separatists in the breakaway state of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, ordered a general mobilization on Saturday.
Pushilin said he signed an order for general mobilization, claiming that Ukraine was planning an offensive against the region, also known as Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), in a video published on his Telegram account.
"I appeal to all the men of the republic, who are able to hold weapons in their hands, stand up for their families, their children, wives, mothers,” Pushilin said.
The evacuation of civilians has commenced, and several buses carrying residents had already arrived in Rostov-on-Don in Russia, Pushilin added.
The bigger picture: On Friday, Pushilin urged women, children, and the elderly to evacuate to Russia ahead of a purported Ukrainian invasion.
While there has been a sharp rise in ceasefire violations across what is known as the line of contact between Ukrainian and Russian-backed separatist forces in the past two days, Ukrainian officials deny any plans to retake the Donbas region by force, saying that they see this week's incidents as an effort by Russia to create a pretext to launch an invasion.
On Friday, Foreign Ministers of Germany and France said they do not see “any grounds” for DPR’s allegation, warning that “staged incidents could be misused as a pretext for possible military escalation."