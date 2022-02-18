Ukraine says violations of ceasefire in east continue

From Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

The Ukrainian military said Friday that in the first nine hours of the day 20 violations of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine were recorded "15 of which by using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements."

"The enemy used 122 mm artillery systems, 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, infantry fighting vehicles, and large-caliber machine guns," the Joint Forces office reported.

It said there are no casualties among the Ukrainian military.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry recorded 60 ceasefire violations Thursday, the highest since May 2018.

The Russian-backed separatist regions have accused Ukrainian forces of shelling residential areas under their control.

Under the Minsk agreements, both sides must withdraw heavy weapons from the front lines.

Some context: This comes after Monitors of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reported a sharp escalation in ceasefire violations along the frontlines dividing Ukrainian and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine on Thursday.

The OSCE said as a result of "allegations of civilian casualties and damage to civilian properties and infrastructure sites over the past 24 hours, the Mission rerouted a number of its patrols in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including to a kindergarten and a railway station in Stanitsya Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk)."

The kindergarten was hit by artillery fire early Thursday. Two people suffered minor injuries, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Both sides in the conflict accused the other of ceasefire violations Thursday.

The war in eastern Ukraine started in 2014 and has claimed the lives of over 14,000 people. Intense fighting in 2014 and 2015 left portions of eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in the hands of Russian-backed separatists.