Russia's Ministry of Defense said Thursday units of the Southern and Western military districts, which completed combat training tasks as part of exercises, "have already begun loading into railroad transport and began moving to their military garrisons," adding "separate units will march on their own in military columns."

These are the latest of several announcements from the Russian Ministry of Defense on units returning to their bases at the end of military drills. The announcement comes as Western officials allege that Russia is continuing its military build-up around the Ukrainian border.

Thursday's statement added that a military train with personnel and military equipment of tank army units of the Western Military District (ZVO) "began moving to the point of permanent deployment following the completion of planned exercises at the training site."

The ministry said the relocation of tanks and armored vehicles is conducted by rail over a distance of about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), without providing any details about the location of the train nor its destination.

Upon arrival at the point of permanent deployment, the military personnel will have to carry out maintenance of military equipment and prepare it for further planned winter combat training activities," the ministry said.

In a separate statement published earlier Thursday, the ministry said units of the brigade of logistical support of the Western military district arrived at the point of permanent deployment, after the completion of planned exercises. It did not provide specific locations for the movement or the duration of the exercise.

"Units of the Western Military District's logistics brigade completed a 900-kilometer march from the planned exercise site and arrived at the permanent location," the ministry said. The convoy consisted of "more than 40 heavy trucks with personnel, specialized equipment and military equipment."

CNN has been unable to confirm if the latest Russian Ministry of Defense statements accurately reflect the situation on the ground.

Some context: Western officials have expressed skepticism about Russian announcements that some of the troops assembled close to the border with Ukraine are returning to their bases.

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies on Wednesday showed that in several regions near Ukraine, Russian forces are consolidating and adding to their positions. Several units that had been gathered in camps in southern Belarus have been dispersed.

Russian forces massed along Ukraine's borders have increased by about 7,000 troops in recent days, the United States alleged Wednesday.