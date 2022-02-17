World
Live Updates

The latest on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis

By Tara John, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 4:49 p.m. ET, February 17, 2022
47 min ago

Japanese prime minister spoke with Putin about Russia-Ukraine tensions, Kremlin says

From CNN's From Darya Tarasova in Moscow

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida initiated a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday evening, according to the Kremlin. 

"In connection with the interest shown by the Prime Minister of Japan, the President of Russia informed in detail about the ongoing work with the United States and its NATO allies to promote the initiative to develop long-term legal security guarantees of the Russian Federation," according to the statement from the Kremlin.

"In addition, Vladimir Putin spoke in detail about the origins and causes of the intra-Ukrainian conflict, outlining the fundamental Russian approaches to its settlement in accordance with the Minsk Package of Measures and the decisions adopted in the Normandy format," the Kremlin statement continued.

The leaders agreed to keep in touch.

3 min ago

Ukraine ambassador to UN says potential Russian invasion is a "hanging threat"

From CNN's Laura Ly

Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya talks with the press after the United Nations Security Council meeting, Thursday, Feb\ruary 17.
Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya talks with the press after the United Nations Security Council meeting, Thursday, Feb\ruary 17. (Richard Drew/AP)

Ukraine's United Nations Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Thursday that a potential Russian invasion is a "hanging threat" over their country and that Russian representatives continue to evade questions on it.

“We see a hanging threat over us. It’s been hanging since last year when the initial buildup of the troops began,” Kyslytsya told reporters after a UN Security Council meeting Thursday. “I regret, as some of my colleagues already said, that instead of giving clear-cut replies…the Russian side was very evasive.”

Kyslytsya added that despite reports that Russia has withdrawn a number of troops at the border in recent days, “neither [their] intelligence nor the intelligence of [their] partners can verify or corroborate this information.”

The Ukrainian ambassador also said he has not met with his Russian counterpart, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, on the matter, despite UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking him to sit down with him.

Kyslytsya said he is “always ready to negotiate,” but has not met with Nebenzia “either because he has some issues or because he doesn’t really want to sit down with me. We never had conversations with him.”

Kyslytsya also said that there are ongoing conversations between Ukraine and their international partners with respect to strengthening their defense capabilities and said Ukraine’s current army is much stronger today than it was several years ago. He asserted that the ongoing conflict is not just between Russia and Ukraine, but constitutes a “joint responsibility of every single country here in the United Nations.” 

Should a Russian attack occur, Kyslytsya said he believes “by the end of the day, responsible members of the international community will assess the situation, will assess the legal framework, and will undertake all necessary measures.”

13 min ago

Vice President Harris arrives in Munich for security conference

From CNN's From Allie Malloy and Natasha Bertrand

US Vice President Kamala Harris, second right, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder, right, and US Ambassador Amy Gutmann, second left, upon Harris' arrival at the airport in Munich, Germany, on February 17.
US Vice President Kamala Harris, second right, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder, right, and US Ambassador Amy Gutmann, second left, upon Harris' arrival at the airport in Munich, Germany, on February 17. (Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Vice President Kamala Harris has just arrived in Munich, Germany, to attend the Munich Security Conference.

The foreign trip is perhaps Harris’ most high-stakes trip of her vice presidency yet.

The conference comes as Russia amasses forces on Ukraine's border and the Biden administration has taken a central role in rallying Western nations and other allies to the Ukrainian cause. 

Senior administration officials said Wednesday that Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this weekend while at the conference, her first meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

The vice president will maintain a "very intense" schedule when she is in Munich, the senior administration officials said. The meeting with Zelensky will be one of several high-level meetings Harris will hold.

CNN's Jasmine Wright contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 28 min ago

UK prime minister says picture in Ukraine "continues to be very grim" 

From CNN’s Sugam Pokharel  

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine “continues to be very grim.” 

“The picture in Ukraine continues to be very grim. This weekend I will travel to the [Munich Security Conference] for discussions with partners,” he said in a tweet

“The West is united: De-escalation and dialogue is the only way forward,” he reiterated. 

Earlier on Thursday, British defense ministry said its latest intelligence assessment suggests that Russia could invade Ukraine "without further warning.” 

View his tweet here:

1 hr 29 min ago

OSCE reports sharp increase in ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine 

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv 

Monitors of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have reported a sharp escalation in ceasefire violations along the frontlines dividing Ukrainian and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. 

The OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine reported in their latest daily bulletin that in the 24 hours until 7:30 p.m. local time on Feb. 16, they recorded 189 ceasefire violations in the Donetsk region, including 128 explosions.

In the previous reporting period, it recorded 24 ceasefire violations in the region. In Luhansk region, the mission recorded 402 ceasefire violations, including 188 explosions, when in the previous reporting period, it recorded 129 ceasefire violations in the region. 

The SMM reported that a member of the armed formations [separatist forces] threatened an SMM patrol at a training area in the Luhansk region. 

“The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a heavy weapons holding area in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region, at a permanent storage site and a heavy weapons holding area in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, and at a training area in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region,” it said.  

“Its unmanned aerial vehicles again encountered instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming," it continued.

The violations continued on Thursday. A resident of the city of Donetsk — which is controlled by the separatists — told CNN that shelling in her district had been the heaviest in two years. There was no clarity on where that fire had originated from.  

The OSCE said that on Thursday as a result of "allegations of civilian casualties and damage to civilian properties and infrastructure sites over the past 24 hours, the Mission rerouted a number of its patrols in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including to a kindergarten and a railway station in Stanitsya Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk)." 

The kindergarten was hit by artillery fire early Thursday. Two people suffered minor injuries, according to Ukrainian authorities.  

Both sides in the conflict accused the other of ceasefire violations Thursday. The Ukrainian defense ministry said that as of 2 p.m. local time Thursday its forces recorded "34 ceasefire violations committed by the Russian occupation forces, 28 of which by using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements." 

The Donetsk People's Republic said Thursday that "Since the beginning of the current day, Ukrainian militants have violated the ceasefire 22 times.” 

1 hr 41 min ago

Russia says it's their "sovereign right" to station troops where they are needed for country's defense

Russia’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin said Thursday that it’s their country’s “sovereign right” to consider their security and station their troops where they are needed for national defense. 

“If we do something, we do this having in mind our national interests, and the interests of our national security,” Vershinin told reporters after Thursday’s Security Council meeting on the Minsk agreement. “This is our sovereign right to think about our security … and also to have our troops where we believe they are important for the defense, once more for the defense, of the Russian Federation.”

Vershinin said allegations that Russia plans to invade Ukraine are tantamount to “hysteria” and echoed earlier assertions by Russian officials that officials in Western countries are fueling it. 

“I believe that now we look at our partners in western capitals to drop and to stop this hysteria about the intentions of Russia in the region,” Vershinin said, adding that their commitment is to the “de-escalation and peaceful solution of this crisis.”

“I believe in diplomacy and I’m glad that our partners believe in diplomacy. Certainly we should do all that is possible to find a diplomatic and peaceful solution for this,” Vershinin said, calling the conflict an “inter-Ukrainian crisis.”

1 hr 53 min ago

Recently constructed pontoon bridge in key area in Belarus now appears to be gone

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis

A pontoon bridge built across a key river in Belarus less than four miles from the Ukrainian border has been removed, according to new satellite images and sources familiar with the matter. 

Western intelligence and military officials had closely tracked the bridge construction as part of the support infrastructure Russia is putting in place in advance of a potential invasion, three sources familiar with the matter previously told CNN.

Satellite images from Maxar and Planet Labs showed the appearance of the tactical bridge virtually overnight on Tuesday.  

But by Thursday, the bridge was already gone. 

It was not immediately clear why it had been constructed or removed. It’s possible that the bridge was used as part of what Russia has claimed are merely exercises inside Belarus, its closest international ally in the standoff on Ukraine border. It’s also possible that Russian or Belarusian forces deployed there — forces that Western officials assess could be used to invade Ukraine from the north — already moved materiel across and no longer needed it.  

According to Western intelligence assessments, Russian President Vladimir Putin is positioned to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at any time — although the U.S. still does not believe he has made a decision yet.

2 hr 25 min ago

US ambassador to the UN: We are "deeply concerned" about Russia's "path of confrontation" regarding Ukraine

From CNN’s Kylie Atwood

The US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, second right, talks with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin at the start of a UN Security Council meeting on the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, on February 17.
The US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, second right, talks with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin at the start of a UN Security Council meeting on the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, on February 17. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the US is “deeply concerned” that Russia has chosen the path of confrontation with Ukraine, instead of de-escalation. 

“For the second time in two weeks, the rest of the Security Council has delivered a clear, unambiguous message to Russia to pursue the diplomatic path. Do not pursue the path of confrontation. Unfortunately, we are deeply concerned that this is the path Russia has chosen,” Thomas-Greenfield said during a stakeout after Thursday’s UN Security Council meeting. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken challenged Russia to state that it has no intention to invade Ukraine today at the UN Security Council meeting, but she said that the remarks from Russia in recent days have been “incendiary rhetoric.”

The Russian Duma’s recommendation this week that the Kremlin formally recognize parts of the Donbas as an independent state “shows Russia’s total contempt” for the Minsk agreements, Thomas-Greenfield said. 

“Political resolutions to years-long conflict cannot happen at the barrel of a gun,” she said, adding that there is “only one country making threats” and that country is Russia. 

The US hopes Russia does not invade Ukraine but fears the worst she said. 

“As Secretary Blinken said this morning, we very much hope that Russia doesn't invade Ukraine and proves us wrong. But we fear the worst,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “That is why today the Security Council once again, urge rest of Russia to pursue the path of diplomacy. 

She said every single UN member state has a stake in this brewing crisis. 

“This is a moment for collective action,” she said. “There is too much at risk for anyone to sit on the fence.”

2 hr 55 min ago

Russian official maintains troops are conducting drills on their own territory

From CNN's Laura Ly

Sergey Vershinin, Russia's deputy minister for foreign affairs, reiterated at Thursday’s United Nations Security Council meeting that Russian troops at the Ukrainian border remain on Russian land conducting drills.

“The fact is that the Russian forces were in the Russian territory and remain on the Russian territory,” Vershinin said. “My country is conducting drills in our own territory in the regime that we deem needed.”

Vershinin added that his country’s government is “ready for a dialogue … not imitation dialogue, but a real one.”

United States Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded to Vershinin’s comments by saying she hoped her Russian counterpart would announce that they do not plan to invade Ukraine. 

“Instead, it was a continuation of the disinformation and the rhetoric that we continue to hear, and we’ve heard before,” Thomas-Greenfield said. 

“Let me just say clearly … we will continue to intensify, we will continue to escalate our diplomatic efforts, and we call for Russia to cease confrontation and accept our invitation to dialogue.” Thomas-Greenfield said. “I will end by saying what [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] said today: he did not come here to promote war, but he came here to prevent war and to find a way to a peaceful solution.”