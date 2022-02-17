Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya talks with the press after the United Nations Security Council meeting, Thursday, Feb\ruary 17. (Richard Drew/AP)

Ukraine's United Nations Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Thursday that a potential Russian invasion is a "hanging threat" over their country and that Russian representatives continue to evade questions on it.

“We see a hanging threat over us. It’s been hanging since last year when the initial buildup of the troops began,” Kyslytsya told reporters after a UN Security Council meeting Thursday. “I regret, as some of my colleagues already said, that instead of giving clear-cut replies…the Russian side was very evasive.”

Kyslytsya added that despite reports that Russia has withdrawn a number of troops at the border in recent days, “neither [their] intelligence nor the intelligence of [their] partners can verify or corroborate this information.”

The Ukrainian ambassador also said he has not met with his Russian counterpart, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, on the matter, despite UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking him to sit down with him.

Kyslytsya said he is “always ready to negotiate,” but has not met with Nebenzia “either because he has some issues or because he doesn’t really want to sit down with me. We never had conversations with him.”

Kyslytsya also said that there are ongoing conversations between Ukraine and their international partners with respect to strengthening their defense capabilities and said Ukraine’s current army is much stronger today than it was several years ago. He asserted that the ongoing conflict is not just between Russia and Ukraine, but constitutes a “joint responsibility of every single country here in the United Nations.”

Should a Russian attack occur, Kyslytsya said he believes “by the end of the day, responsible members of the international community will assess the situation, will assess the legal framework, and will undertake all necessary measures.”