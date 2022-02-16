US secretary of state: "No meaningful pullback" of Russian forces from the Ukrainian border

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States is not seeing evidence that Russia is pulling back troops from the border of Ukraine, despite Russian claims.

“Unfortunately, there's a difference between what Russia says and what it does. And what we're seeing is no meaningful pullback,” Blinken said on ABC’s "Good Morning America."

“On the contrary, we continue to see forces, especially forces that would be in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine, continuing to be at the border, to mass at the border,” he said.

Blinken reiterated that the US believes that Russia could invade neighboring Ukraine at any moment, including this week.

“We said that we were in a window of time in which the invasion could come at any time. President Putin's put in place the capacity to act on very short notice. He could pull the trigger. He could pull it today. He could pull it tomorrow. He could pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Blinken underscored that the US remains committed to trying to pursue diplomacy, but said the ball is in Russia’s court.

Multiple US officials also told CNN that there is no evidence to substantiate Russian claims of a drawdown of its troops near the Ukrainian border.

“We have not seen any credible, verifiable, or meaningful drawdown,” a Biden administration official told CNN, urging reporters to “be deeply skeptical of official Russian sources” purporting to show a withdrawal of forces.

A senior US official said the US is “not seeing any movement to support that claim” by Russia.

