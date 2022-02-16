NATO says Russia appears to be continuing its military build-up around Ukraine
From CNN’s James Frater at NATO HQ in Brussels and Nada Bashir in London
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says it appears Russia is continuing its military buildup on the border with Ukraine, despite Moscow's claim it was sending some troops back to base.
“We have heard signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues the military buildup,” Stoltenberg said Wednesday. “We will continue to convey a very clear message to Russia that we are ready to sit down and discuss with them, but at the same time we are prepared for the worst."
Stoltenberg’s remarks come just a day after Russia announced that some troops from its southern and western military districts had begun returning to their bases following exercises, although Moscow has said that military drills will continue to be held.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers on Wednesday, Stoltenberg stressed that NATO remains hopeful that Russia will engage in “meaningful dialogue” and choose to pursue diplomacy rather than confrontation.
“We are closely monitoring and following what they're doing,” Stoltenberg said. “If they really start to withdraw forces, that's something we will welcome, but that remains to be seen."
The secretary general noted that NATO has observed a steady increase in Russia’s military capabilities near the Ukrainian border over the last few weeks and months, with “well over 100,000” troops believed to be near the border.
“Russia retains the capability of a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, without any warning time,” he added.
1 hr 36 min ago
"We are not afraid": Kyiv marks a "Day of Unity" in the face of feared conflict
From CNN's Ivana Kottasová in Kyiv, Ukraine
The largest flag in Ukraine -- all 200 meters (656 feet) of it -- was on display at Kiyv’s Olympic stadium on Wednesday, with hundreds of people holding it up while singing the national anthem and other patriotic songs.
They were marking Ukraine’s “Day of Unity," an impromptu celebration declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
For Serhii Kachinskyi, 45, Unity Day is all about showing the world that everyday Ukrainians like himself are not afraid of potential armed conflict.
We have lived with this for eight years, we understand what’s happening and we are not afraid, we are standing together and this is in the heart of every Ukrainian,” he said.
While he said the situation has felt the same for much of past eight years, he sees one big difference.
We became more united, we are thinking more about the country and we became more responsible,” he said.
Wednesday's significance: Zelensky announced that today would be a "Day of Unity" during an address to the nation on Monday, remarking with irony that his government was told Wednesday was the day Russia would invade Ukraine.
“We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it the Day of Unity. The relevant decree has already been signed. On this day, we will hoist national flags, put on blue and yellow ribbons and show the world our unity,” Zelensky said.
While the celebrations were muted, with some events around the country only attended by a handful of people, flags large and small were flying on many street corners.
The digital panels normally displaying commercials in Kyiv’s streets were switched to a video showing the flash flying, and some government buildings were covered with giant blue and yellow banners.
Explaining war to children: Natalya Schamych said she came to the stadium in order to be a good example for her son. Kids were not allowed at the event, but she will relay the events to him. Schamych wants her son to grow up to be a responsible citizen, so she often talks about politics and civic duty with him, she said.
“I’d like for him to stay in our country and to have a desire to leave. I want him to have respect for the country, to live and work here,” she said.
She said her son was too young to understand the full picture, but that he knows what is going on.
“We are trying to give him information in a way he can understand, we don’t want him to get too scared," she said. “In the kindergarten, they are learning about this, they have army people come in explain the situation, he knows where he lives, he knows that there is a war."
Life goes on: Meanwhile, rushing to work in central Kyiv, 48-year-old Alim wrapped himself in a Ukrainian flag as if it was a superhero cape. He has been carrying the flag with him every day for eight years now, he told CNN.
As a Crimean Tatar, he never accepted the Russian annexation of his home region in 2014.
“It’s my civilian position. I am from Crimea, I’ve been wearing it since the occupation,” he said.
Around the corner, foreign dignitaries, including the German and EU ambassadors to Ukraine, were laying flowers by the Memorial Wall dedicated to those who defended Ukraine during the war that started in 2014.
Many pinned their coats with blue and yellow ribbons to show their solidarity with Ukraine.
For Alim though, Wednesday was just another day. Another day of wearing the flag, going about his own business.
2 hr 28 min ago
EU chief warns of "massive human costs" and "tough sanctions" if Russia chooses war
From CNN’s James Frater in Brussels, Akanksha Sharma in Hong Kong and Nada Bashir in London
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of "massive human costs" should Russia invade Ukraine, but said a diplomatic solution to the crisis was still within reach.
Diplomacy has not yet spoken its last words," she said.
Addressing the European Parliament plenary session on Wednesday in Strasbourg, the EU chief described the massing of Russian troops around Ukraine’s border as “the largest build-up of troops on European soil, since the darkest days of the Cold War.”
Russia on Tuesday said that some forces would be pulled back from their deployments following military drills, but NATO has not yet seen signs of any true reduction, von der Leyen said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that troops were returning to their bases as part of a “normal process” after the completion of military exercises.
'Strong and united': Von der Leyen warned that if Kremlin chooses violence then “our response will be strong and united” and “our sanctions can bite very hard and the Kremlin knows this well.”
The sanctions would likely target Nord Stream 2, a multibillion dollar gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.
Von der Leyen said Europe is on the “safe side for this winter” if Russia decides to “partially or completely disrupt gas supplies," but energy is a major political issue in central and eastern Europe, where gas supplies from Russia play an essential role in power generation and home heating. Natural gas prices are already near record highs in Europe, and a conflict in Ukraine could bring more pain to consumers.
Von der Leyen said that going forward, the crisis has shown that Europe must diversify its energy sources so it is no longer heavily dependent on Russian gas.
“We must heavily invest in renewables,” she said.
2 hr 39 min ago
It's "positive" that Biden wants to continue talks, Kremlin says
From CNN's From Anna Chernova and Sarah Dean in Moscow
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is "positive" that US President Joe Biden wants to continue talks on the Ukraine crisis.
"It is positive that the US President is also noting his readiness to start serious negotiations," Peskov said during his daily call with journalists on Wednesday.
Biden said there is "plenty of room for diplomacy" with Russia that could avoid a conflict in Europe and laid out areas where Washington and Moscow can continue talking.
Biden also directly appealed to Russian citizens, telling them "you are not our enemy."
Peskov said the Kremlin welcomed those comments, but said the speech would have been more impressive if it also addressed the Ukrainian people and "called on the Ukrainian people not to shoot at each other anymore. That would be great."
2 hr 58 min ago
EU's top diplomat says Russia-Ukraine tensions are Europe's "worst crisis" since end of Cold War
From CNN’s Dalal Mawad, James Frater, Akanksha Sharma and Nada Bashir
The European Union's top diplomat said the current geopolitical standoff between Russia, NATO and Ukraine is the “worst crisis" Europe has lived through "since the end of the Cold War.”
At an EU plenary session in Strasbourg on Wednesday, Josep Borrell said a potential Russian incursion into Ukraine would pose “a threat to the territorial integrity of a state” that "affects the direction of humankind.”
The Kremlin has denied it has plans to invade Ukraine. Russian officials said Tuesday that some units from its southern and western military districts were returning to base after completing their exercises, though major military drills will continue.
Borrell, echoing similar sentiments from NATO and Western leaders, said that those withdrawal announcements need to be checked.
“Russia is playing hot and cold,” Borrell told French radio station France Inter on Wednesday. “There are encouraging signs maybe, but we need to verify them."
3 hr 5 min ago
No Russian troops or equipment will remain in Belarus after military drills end, Belarus says
From CNN’s Anna Chernova and Sarah Dean in Moscow
No Russian troops or military equipment will remain in Belarus after the two countries finish holding joint military drills together, Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at a news conference on Wednesday, according to state run news agency BELTA.
The Kremlin has also previously said Russian troops will be withdrawn after exercises end, without giving concrete timelines.
The exercises, dubbed "Allied Resolve 2022," began on February 10 and are due to end on February 20.
The drills cover a wide area in southern Belarus and feature advanced Russian equipment, including ground attack aircraft and anti-missile defenses. NATO estimates that 30,000 Russian forces are involved, in what is believed to be one of the biggest deployments since the Cold War.
3 hr 9 min ago
Russian defense ministry releases video of armor crossing Crimea bridge
From CNN's Tim Lister
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video showing military equipment crossing the bridge from Crimea into Russia, saying that "the echelon with military equipment of the units of the Southern Military District, moving to the point of permanent deployment, has crossed the Crimean bridge."
In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry said that "units of the Southern Military District which have completed their participation in tactical exercises at the training grounds of the Crimean Peninsula, are marching to their permanent deployment points (bases) by rail."
The video shows a variety of armor crossing the bridge at night on railway trucks. It's unclear where the units are headed.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, in a move that drew global outrage.
"Military echelons will deliver military equipment and military personnel to the points of permanent deployment of military units. Upon arrival, the equipment will be serviced and prepared for the next stage of combat training," the ministry said.
The ministry said personnel had loaded armored vehicles onto railway platforms at loading stations in Crimea. It released video Tuesday that showed tanks being loaded at a railway yard in Crimea.
Western officials have expressed skepticism about Russian announcements that some of the troops assembled close to the border with Ukraine are returning to their bases.
On Tuesday, President Biden said: "The Russian defense minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. That would be good, but we have not yet verified that."
3 hr 11 min ago
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has become a key topic as Ukraine-Russia tensions continue. Here's what to know.
Form CNN's Ivana Kottasová and Charles Riley
US President Biden said in a speech Tuesday that while he wants diplomacy to prevail in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the US is prepared to impose serious sanctions against Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine.
This includes not allowing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to function.
"We'll impose long term consequences that will undermine Russia's ability to compete economically and strategically. And when it comes to Nordstream 2, the pipeline that will bring natural gas from Russia to Germany, if Russia further invades Ukraine, it will not happen," Biden said during his remarks from the White House on Tuesday.
What does a $11 billion undersea pipeline between Russia and Germany have to do with Ukraine? And why is it such a big deal?
The answer has everything to do with how Europe gets its energy.
The 750-mile pipeline was completed in September but has not yet received final certification from German regulators. When up and running, it would boost deliveries of gas directly from Russia to Germany.
The US, UK, Ukraine and several EU countries have opposed the pipeline since it was announced in 2015, warning the project would increase Moscow's influence in Europe.
Nord Stream 2 could deliver 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. That's more than 50% of Germany's annual consumption and could be worth as much as $15 billion to Gazprom, the Russian state owned company that controls the pipeline, based on its average export price in 2021.
Energy is a major political issue in central and eastern Europe, where gas supplies from Russia play an essential role in power generation and home heating. Natural gas prices are already near record highs in Europe, and a conflict in Ukraine could bring more pain to consumers.
As Russia's biggest gas customer, Germany has tried to keep Nord Stream 2 out of global politics. But the issue has become unavoidable after Russia amassed over 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.
There's lots of history here.
Disputes over energy prices have plagued the relationship between Russia and Ukraine ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, with Russia cutting supplies of gas to its neighbor on a number of occasions.
Russia has in recent months denied using energy to put pressure on Europe. But the International Energy Agency has blamed Moscow for contributing to the current European gas crisis by supplying less than it could.
Nord Stream 2 could help change the balance of power in Europe when it comes to energy. At the moment, Russia needs Ukraine, because a large amount of the gas it sells to Europe flows to the rest of the continent through the country.
Wednesday's big question: What is Russia doing with its troops?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared Wednesday a "day of unity" as his country grapples with one of Europe's most consequential geopolitical showdowns since the end of the Cold War.
Here's what you need to know about the tensions between Russia and Ukraine:
What the Kremlin is doing with its troops
President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia is sending send some troops back to base after they completed military drills near the border with Ukraine. But a statement from the Russian defense ministry was very short on specifics. Troops of Russia’s Southern and Western Military Districts, he said, had begun loading up their gear to return to their bases, but gave few specifics about where those units had been exercising, what their home stations are, or how many troops in total were heading home.
"We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position," US President Joe Biden said.
In a prime time address aimed at American and Russian audiences Tuesday evening, the US President warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine "remains distinctly possible."
"The American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost," Biden said in his most robust attempt to date at leveling with the American people about the crisis in Europe. "I will not pretend this will be painless."
Biden has to date ruled out sending US troops to support Ukraine in a fight against Russia. One "cost" he did outline involved Nord Stream 2, the $11 billion undersea pipeline between Russia and Germany. Biden said if Moscow invades, Nord Stream 2 "won't happen."
But Biden also left the door open for diplomacy between the two countries.
"We're not targeting the people of Russia. We do not seek to destabilize Russia. To the citizens of Russia: you are not our enemy," he said. "We should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed and I believe there are real ways to address our respective security concerns."
The White House has continually warned that a Russian incursion into Ukraine could begin any day. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's Jake Tapper that any such action could come this week, "before the end of the Olympics."
Russia has maintained it has no plans to invade Ukraine and does not want war.